This is the first Glastonbury that I have not been to in seven years and Ive not been able to watch it. A lot of people say this and it sounds like hyperbole, but for me there is truly no greater place on earth. We had a get-together tonight for those of us who hadnt went and watched McCartney - just incredible. Thoroughly enjoyed my evening but a big part of me feels so empty that I was not there to experience it (and this is after being fortunate to see him perform live twice already, at Anfield in 2008 and in Birmingham in 2015). So proud to be from this city when I see one of our own at that age putting on a show like that. Incredible.