« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Glastonbury Festival 2022  (Read 5737 times)

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #160 on: Today at 12:32:59 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:31:57 am
Mate, the Levellers headlined in 1994 off the back of two albums and pulled the biggest crowd ever at the festival (at that point). If they're good enough, they're big enough. Not that Billie Eilish is good enough, but you get my drift.
The Levellers are fucking ace though.
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,058
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #161 on: Today at 01:00:02 am »
Ah, didnt realise that this over hyped, white middle class millennial gap year nonsense was back on.

Might have a couple of hours playing spot the non white face in the pyramid stage crowd.

More entertaining than the shite acts that are on.

The lack of diversity in the crowd is fucking weird, given the bargain price of only £300 a ticket.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,604
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #162 on: Today at 01:06:54 am »
shite bands
shite artists
shite music all weekend
shite

BUT

wish ah wis thair with ma acid
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,061
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #163 on: Today at 01:14:59 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 01:00:02 am
Ah, didnt realise that this over hyped, white middle class millennial gap year nonsense was back on.

Might have a couple of hours playing spot the non white face in the pyramid stage crowd.

More entertaining than the shite acts that are on.

The lack of diversity in the crowd is fucking weird, given the bargain price of only £300 a ticket.

Those first two words in your sub title are well chosen :)
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #164 on: Today at 01:33:15 am »
Finished early.

Referee's a wanker is on
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #165 on: Today at 01:36:00 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 01:00:02 am
Ah, didnt realise that this over hyped, white middle class millennial gap year nonsense was back on.

Might have a couple of hours playing spot the non white face in the pyramid stage crowd.

More entertaining than the shite acts that are on.

The lack of diversity in the crowd is fucking weird, given the bargain price of only £300 a ticket.
You are The Male Online from Viz, and I claim my £5.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,575
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #166 on: Today at 08:36:22 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 01:00:02 am
Ah, didnt realise that this over hyped, white middle class millennial gap year nonsense was back on.

Might have a couple of hours playing spot the non white face in the pyramid stage crowd.

More entertaining than the shite acts that are on.

The lack of diversity in the crowd is fucking weird, given the bargain price of only £300 a ticket.

That's quite an unusual post and I'll say inaccurate in every sense if you don't mind mate.

Overhyped? That's usually a term we'd perhaps associate with the organisers or media to generate interest in something that could be perceived as insignificant. It's the people, the crowd and indeed the viewer that have longed for this - for years. It was in my diary many months ago as soon as the announcements were made.

In just the first afternoon I saw a lot of diversity and indeed pride celebration yesterday. There was a togetherness of people of all ages and backgrounds and I'd bet if any one from any ethnicity was underrepresented it would not be because they aren't welcome.

I'd also add that £300 is a bargain (if that is the price) for a full weekend of entertainment by multiple mega-stars given the facilities and security required to keep people safe and contained. I suspect there'll be extortionate prices for food and beer inside the complex but we experience that on our own doorstep in Sefton Park at any event.

Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,200
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #167 on: Today at 08:52:14 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 01:00:02 am
Ah, didnt realise that this over hyped, white middle class millennial gap year nonsense was back on.

Might have a couple of hours playing spot the non white face in the pyramid stage crowd.

More entertaining than the shite acts that are on.

The lack of diversity in the crowd is fucking weird, given the bargain price of only £300 a ticket.


What an utterly bizarre take.

I know a tonne of people that go every year and you couldn't call any of them middle class. All working class guys and girls who save up a bit every year, no different to saving up for a holiday somewhere.

And of all the things to bash Glastonbury for, lack of diversity and representation is certainly not one of them. In fact, the progressiveness and inclusivity of the festival is probably the main thing that's converted me from a complete cynic to a big fan.

Oh and £300 actually is a bargain. Tell me anywhere you can go for 3/4 nights that costs less than that? It wouldn't even get you two nights in a decent hotel in most cities and obviously you wouldn't have 100s of entertainment acts to choose from.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,056
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #168 on: Today at 09:11:54 am »
Mad shout by Only Me that. Especially seeing as an African American is actually headlining on Sunday.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,187
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #169 on: Today at 09:19:34 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 01:00:02 am
Ah, didnt realise that this over hyped, white middle class millennial gap year nonsense was back on.

Might have a couple of hours playing spot the non white face in the pyramid stage crowd.

More entertaining than the shite acts that are on.

The lack of diversity in the crowd is fucking weird, given the bargain price of only £300 a ticket.


Agree with the above replies. It's a weird take on it. There are festivals that have far more of a white middle class studenty vibe to them (Leeds/Reading for example) where the focus is more squarely on rock/alternative music. Glastonbury has a more diverse musical output, both stylistically and socially - this year alone you've got Arlo Parks, Little Simz, Kendrick Lamar all featured prominently on the bill. There's more work to be done representing minorities on stage and in the crowd, but there's a limit to what the organisers can be expected to achieve. If you put on a broad range of acts and support a friendly, welcoming vibe then you're on the right path. And as noted while £300 isn't cheap, it's really not expensive for what you get.
Logged

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,625
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #170 on: Today at 09:23:23 am »
£300 definitely isn't cheap when Champions League tickets were more and tickets for The Rolling Stones started at like £90 and went up to over £300
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #171 on: Today at 09:29:11 am »
The interesting thing about Glastonbury is, if you don't like it thats perfectly fine. Several fucking bizarre people in here, really. Go outside for a walk and clear your heads.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,187
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #172 on: Today at 09:32:00 am »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 09:23:23 am
£300 definitely isn't cheap when Champions League tickets were more and tickets for The Rolling Stones started at like £90 and went up to over £300

It's all relative though isn't it?

£300 for a football match is horribly expensive, objectively. Roughly 2 hours of entertainment (stretch to 3 for a CL final with a pre-match "show" and ET/penalties), so £100 per hour at best. £300 for a one off gig is even worse if you ask me.

£300 for a whole weekend of performances by huge artists across the musical spectrum, all in the same place, with a place to pitch a tent, facilities, staff, huge numbers of amenities etc? I mean it's comparative to a holiday for 3/4 days. I wouldn't necessarily say "cheap" but I don't think the cost is disproportionate to the experience.

Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:29:11 am
The interesting thing about Glastonbury is, if you don't like it thats perfectly fine. Several fucking bizarre people in here, really. Go outside for a walk and clear your heads.
Was thinking this with some of the comments on Billie Eilish last night ;D Some of them very much had the vibe of...
« Last Edit: Today at 09:33:31 am by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #173 on: Today at 09:46:04 am »
Probably a stupid question but for those of you who've been regularly is it possible to camp and spend your time away from all the main stages?

I'd love to go but I'd want to stay away from the crowds and be with the hippies and pagens, having a more contemplative chilled few days.
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • JFT 97
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #174 on: Today at 10:04:27 am »
Just wanted to say well in Jamie Webster who smashed it last night from looking at some videos this morning. From watching him in the Halfway House to his dream of playing at Glastonbury wow.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,056
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #175 on: Today at 10:51:13 am »
I do get Ting Tings vibes from Wet Leg, I think someone said it in here earlier.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #176 on: Today at 11:38:50 am »
Watching some of the highlights from yesterday, Crowded House were sensational. They'd have fit right into that mid-afternoon slot on Sunday no bother. Sam Fender excellent too, I still maintain he should have been in one of the headline slots. Wasn't as keen on Billie Eilish, but I've never understood the hype around her music. I'd have preferred Dua Lipa, but people seemed to like it so fair enough!
Logged

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,090
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #177 on: Today at 01:47:15 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:46:04 am
Probably a stupid question but for those of you who've been regularly is it possible to camp and spend your time away from all the main stages?

I'd love to go but I'd want to stay away from the crowds and be with the hippies and pagens, having a more contemplative chilled few days.

I went loads of times from 1999-2011 and one year I did spend pretty much all my time in the tipi field where my mate was camped. Only saw about 6 bands. Drank a lot of chai. It's defo possible.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #178 on: Today at 01:57:08 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 01:47:15 pm
I went loads of times from 1999-2011 and one year I did spend pretty much all my time in the tipi field where my mate was camped. Only saw about 6 bands. Drank a lot of chai. It's defo possible.

Fantastic thanks mate 👍
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,061
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #179 on: Today at 02:35:26 pm »
Just caught up with Supergrass set from yesterday. Loved it, great trip down memory Lane, forgot how many really good songs they had.
Gaz Coombs last couple of solo records are well worth a listen if you havent had the pleasure
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,010
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #180 on: Today at 02:47:16 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 02:35:26 pm
Just caught up with Supergrass set from yesterday. Loved it, great trip down memory Lane, forgot how many really good songs they had.
Gaz Coombs last couple of solo records are well worth a listen if you havent had the pleasure

Yeah I quite liked them back in the day, but never massively but when I revisit their older stuff I really like it. In It For The Money had some belting tunes and then a later album after theyd fallen out of favour a bit, Road to Rouen is really good. Bit more grown up sounding with a couple of good really nice songs (St Petersburg and Low  C).
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,587
  • IFWT
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #181 on: Today at 03:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 01:00:02 am
Ah, didnt realise that this over hyped, white middle class millennial gap year nonsense was back on.

Might have a couple of hours playing spot the non white face in the pyramid stage crowd.

More entertaining than the shite acts that are on.

The lack of diversity in the crowd is fucking weird, given the bargain price of only £300 a ticket.


What an utter load of bullshit - and this from a poster who often eats at Michellin Starred restaurants and boasts about it constantly on here  ::)
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,902
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #182 on: Today at 03:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 01:00:02 am
Ah, didnt realise that this over hyped, white middle class millennial gap year nonsense was back on.

Might have a couple of hours playing spot the non white face in the pyramid stage crowd.

More entertaining than the shite acts that are on.

The lack of diversity in the crowd is fucking weird, given the bargain price of only £300 a ticket.

Wow, a post that manages to be both utterly pointless and utterly ignorant at the same time. Well done.

Do you have some kind of quota you apply to the ethnic and socio-economic background of the crowd before you deem an event to be worthy or valid?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:17:56 pm by Rob Dylan »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,779
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #183 on: Today at 03:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 10:58:34 pm
I would honestly sacrifice every Millennial/Gen Z pop star to the music gods if it meant we could get a young Paul McCartney back with something to prove and I say this as a millennial!

Sam Fender's the best you're going to get, but the only reason Fender's gained any real traction outside Newcastle in the mainstream is because teenage girls fancy him. i saw him at the Arena this year and he was a great, with an excellent young crowd as well tbf. There are plenty of good bands and young singers out there, but it's difficult to pass through the mainstream now for a working class act, the way Oasis and co did in the 90s.

To cut through you've got to appeal to the Gen Z set and their tastes are a lot different.

Jamie Webster's great as well, and got a lot to say, but good luck getting the establishment BBC to play it and they also determine a lot what's mainstream and what isn't.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:24:35 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Johnnyboy1973

  • ★★★ Never, ever, bloody anything ever! ★★★
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,533
  • Up the piss boiling, asthmatic Reds!!!
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #184 on: Today at 03:27:58 pm »
Caught up with Little Simz and onto Sleaford Mods - Andrew Fearn cracks me up.
Logged
Where's this Yakimoto fella?

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,061
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #185 on: Today at 03:32:51 pm »
Just watching TLC. Not great. But Scrubs and Waterfalls in particular still pretty cool and loved by the crowd
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline ElDuderino

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #186 on: Today at 03:35:45 pm »
Anyone watching black midi? Absolute madness.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,798
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #187 on: Today at 04:55:05 pm »
Oh man.  Caught a singer last night on TV performing in the outdoor studio thing where Jo Wiley and the blert with the red hair do their presenting.

Her name was Sinead O'Brien

I swear to god I am in love.
Logged

Online Johnnyboy1973

  • ★★★ Never, ever, bloody anything ever! ★★★
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,533
  • Up the piss boiling, asthmatic Reds!!!
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #188 on: Today at 05:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 04:55:05 pm
Her name was Sinead O'Brien

Jools Holland had her on last month.
Logged
Where's this Yakimoto fella?

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,010
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #189 on: Today at 05:05:51 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:32:51 pm
Just watching TLC. Not great. But Scrubs and Waterfalls in particular still pretty cool and loved by the crowd

Just saw that. Pretty nostalgic. :D

Just caught up with bits of Idles, Wolf Alice and Supergrass too (found the iPlayer!).
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,456
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #190 on: Today at 05:12:02 pm »
Just catching up on iPlayer. Primal Scream are obviously past their peak, and they could really do with the second guitarist. but still love them live.

Also, I really want the Screamadelica suit.  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 