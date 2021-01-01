« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Glastonbury Festival 2022  (Read 5201 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #160 on: Today at 12:32:59 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:31:57 am
Mate, the Levellers headlined in 1994 off the back of two albums and pulled the biggest crowd ever at the festival (at that point). If they're good enough, they're big enough. Not that Billie Eilish is good enough, but you get my drift.
The Levellers are fucking ace though.
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,058
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #161 on: Today at 01:00:02 am »
Ah, didnt realise that this over hyped, white middle class millennial gap year nonsense was back on.

Might have a couple of hours playing spot the non white face in the pyramid stage crowd.

More entertaining than the shite acts that are on.

The lack of diversity in the crowd is fucking weird, given the bargain price of only £300 a ticket.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,600
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #162 on: Today at 01:06:54 am »
shite bands
shite artists
shite music all weekend
shite

BUT

wish ah wis thair with ma acid
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,058
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #163 on: Today at 01:14:59 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 01:00:02 am
Ah, didnt realise that this over hyped, white middle class millennial gap year nonsense was back on.

Might have a couple of hours playing spot the non white face in the pyramid stage crowd.

More entertaining than the shite acts that are on.

The lack of diversity in the crowd is fucking weird, given the bargain price of only £300 a ticket.

Those first two words in your sub title are well chosen :)
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #164 on: Today at 01:33:15 am »
Finished early.

Referee's a wanker is on
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #165 on: Today at 01:36:00 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 01:00:02 am
Ah, didnt realise that this over hyped, white middle class millennial gap year nonsense was back on.

Might have a couple of hours playing spot the non white face in the pyramid stage crowd.

More entertaining than the shite acts that are on.

The lack of diversity in the crowd is fucking weird, given the bargain price of only £300 a ticket.
You are The Male Online from Viz, and I claim my £5.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,573
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #166 on: Today at 08:36:22 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 01:00:02 am
Ah, didnt realise that this over hyped, white middle class millennial gap year nonsense was back on.

Might have a couple of hours playing spot the non white face in the pyramid stage crowd.

More entertaining than the shite acts that are on.

The lack of diversity in the crowd is fucking weird, given the bargain price of only £300 a ticket.

That's quite an unusual post and I'll say inaccurate in every sense if you don't mind mate.

Overhyped? That's usually a term we'd perhaps associate with the organisers or media to generate interest in something that could be perceived as insignificant. It's the people, the crowd and indeed the viewer that have longed for this - for years. It was in my diary many months ago as soon as the announcements were made.

In just the first afternoon I saw a lot of diversity and indeed pride celebration yesterday. There was a togetherness of people of all ages and backgrounds and I'd bet if any one from any ethnicity was underrepresented it would not be because they aren't welcome.

I'd also add that £300 is a bargain (if that is the price) for a full weekend of entertainment by multiple mega-stars given the facilities and security required to keep people safe and contained. I suspect there'll be extortionate prices for food and beer inside the complex but we experience that on our own doorstep in Sefton Park at any event.

Logged

Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,200
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #167 on: Today at 08:52:14 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 01:00:02 am
Ah, didnt realise that this over hyped, white middle class millennial gap year nonsense was back on.

Might have a couple of hours playing spot the non white face in the pyramid stage crowd.

More entertaining than the shite acts that are on.

The lack of diversity in the crowd is fucking weird, given the bargain price of only £300 a ticket.


What an utterly bizarre take.

I know a tonne of people that go every year and you couldn't call any of them middle class. All working class guys and girls who save up a bit every year, no different to saving up for a holiday somewhere.

And of all the things to bash Glastonbury for, lack of diversity and representation is certainly not one of them. In fact, the progressiveness and inclusivity of the festival is probably the main thing that's converted me from a complete cynic to a big fan.

Oh and £300 actually is a bargain. Tell me anywhere you can go for 3/4 nights that costs less than that? It wouldn't even get you two nights in a decent hotel in most cities and obviously you wouldn't have 100s of entertainment acts to choose from.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,053
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #168 on: Today at 09:11:54 am »
Mad shout by Only Me that. Especially seeing as an African American is actually headlining on Sunday.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,187
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #169 on: Today at 09:19:34 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 01:00:02 am
Ah, didnt realise that this over hyped, white middle class millennial gap year nonsense was back on.

Might have a couple of hours playing spot the non white face in the pyramid stage crowd.

More entertaining than the shite acts that are on.

The lack of diversity in the crowd is fucking weird, given the bargain price of only £300 a ticket.


Agree with the above replies. It's a weird take on it. There are festivals that have far more of a white middle class studenty vibe to them (Leeds/Reading for example) where the focus is more squarely on rock/alternative music. Glastonbury has a more diverse musical output, both stylistically and socially - this year alone you've got Arlo Parks, Little Simz, Kendrick Lamar all featured prominently on the bill. There's more work to be done representing minorities on stage and in the crowd, but there's a limit to what the organisers can be expected to achieve. If you put on a broad range of acts and support a friendly, welcoming vibe then you're on the right path. And as noted while £300 isn't cheap, it's really not expensive for what you get.
Logged

Online courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,625
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #170 on: Today at 09:23:23 am »
£300 definitely isn't cheap when Champions League tickets were more and tickets for The Rolling Stones started at like £90 and went up to over £300
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #171 on: Today at 09:29:11 am »
The interesting thing about Glastonbury is, if you don't like it thats perfectly fine. Several fucking bizarre people in here, really. Go outside for a walk and clear your heads.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,187
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #172 on: Today at 09:32:00 am »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 09:23:23 am
£300 definitely isn't cheap when Champions League tickets were more and tickets for The Rolling Stones started at like £90 and went up to over £300

It's all relative though isn't it?

£300 for a football match is horribly expensive, objectively. Roughly 2 hours of entertainment (stretch to 3 for a CL final with a pre-match "show" and ET/penalties), so £100 per hour at best. £300 for a one off gig is even worse if you ask me.

£300 for a whole weekend of performances by huge artists across the musical spectrum, all in the same place, with a place to pitch a tent, facilities, staff, huge numbers of amenities etc? I mean it's comparative to a holiday for 3/4 days. I wouldn't necessarily say "cheap" but I don't think the cost is disproportionate to the experience.

Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:29:11 am
The interesting thing about Glastonbury is, if you don't like it thats perfectly fine. Several fucking bizarre people in here, really. Go outside for a walk and clear your heads.
Was thinking this with some of the comments on Billie Eilish last night ;D Some of them very much had the vibe of...
« Last Edit: Today at 09:33:31 am by JerseyKloppite »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 