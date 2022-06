Thought she put on a good show. As noted her singing style and staging doesn't really seem to lend itself to festivals but she had the crowd in the palm of her hand and the quiet when she was singing at points was quite striking. Seemed to be having the time of her life and as a modern "pop" star, however she's classified, who does something a bit different, writes her own music and seems like a laugh, all the more credit to her.



BBC's coverage seems a bit crap. In years past I swear an hour or two after a set (if not sooner) you could find it on iPlayer. Was hoping to watch the Libertines and Idles sets but they don't seem to be anywhere?