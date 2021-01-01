« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Glastonbury Festival 2022  (Read 4368 times)

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,624
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #80 on: Today at 02:24:38 pm »
Chemical Brothers pull out as Tom has Covid - where they even listed as performing? Or just a surprise guest?
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,006
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #81 on: Today at 02:42:23 pm »
Chemical Brothers were doing Arcadia I think. Just a DJ set.

I like Wet Leg and had tickets to see them in a record shop but annoyingly couldn't go in the end. But they do remind me a bit of the Ting Tings.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,551
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #82 on: Today at 04:39:50 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:00:17 pm
Why's Kendrick doing Sunday?

Will definitely be tuning in for the Idles.

They good then?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,334
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #83 on: Today at 04:40:50 pm »
Loved that Crowded House set - seeing them next week in concert!
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,660
  • Scousers Rule OK
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #84 on: Today at 05:56:35 pm »
Idles are very good but the Pyramid stage line up over the three days is very poor in my opinion.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline Casta

  • way
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 388
  • Kiba, Per Sempre nel mio Cuore...
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #85 on: Today at 06:10:57 pm »
Phoebe Bridgers on at 730, enjoyed watching this on the iPlayer today, the coverage has been excellent to be honest
Logged
Nostalgia isnt what it used to be

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,570
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #86 on: Today at 06:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 04:40:50 pm
Loved that Crowded House set - seeing them next week in concert!
Yep and earlier on the Blossoms were superb in the background while I was having a very busy Friday wfh.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,551
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #87 on: Today at 06:39:39 pm »
Quote from: Casta on Today at 06:10:57 pm
Phoebe Bridgers on at 730, enjoyed watching this on the iPlayer today, the coverage has been excellent to be honest

Looking forward to that, still need to get her second album (only heard Kyoto from it) but liked her first a lot.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,551
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #88 on: Today at 06:40:09 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 04:40:50 pm
Loved that Crowded House set - seeing them next week in concert!

Nice. That was a good set.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,900
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #89 on: Today at 07:21:35 pm »
Quote from: Casta on Today at 06:10:57 pm
Phoebe Bridgers on at 730, enjoyed watching this on the iPlayer today, the coverage has been excellent to be honest

I'm seeing her in Birmingham on Sunday, she's playing Hyde Park supporting the Stones tomorrow after Glastonbury tonight, hope her voice isn't shot by Sunday!
Logged

Online lfcthekop

  • knows how to inbed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #90 on: Today at 07:44:06 pm »
Jamie Webster is live now on the Left Field stage,Cant find a stream for it though.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,570
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #91 on: Today at 07:55:36 pm »
Quote from: lfcthekop on Today at 07:44:06 pm
Jamie Webster is live now on the Left Field stage,Cant find a stream for it though.
I've clicked everywhere mate, BBC sounds, iPlayer, tried youtube. The stage just doesn't seem available. Shite that.
Logged

Online LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,657
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #92 on: Today at 08:42:34 pm »
St Vincent on now, Other Stage, sassy.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,570
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #93 on: Today at 08:43:29 pm »
Sam Fender & his band smashing Friday night out of the farm.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,570
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #94 on: Today at 08:46:18 pm »
LFC flag in the crowd there :)
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,531
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #95 on: Today at 08:56:33 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:43:29 pm
Sam Fender & his band smashing Friday night out of the farm.
Hes good isnt he. Got to confess I didnt know anything about him, but Ive enjoyed this.
Logged

Offline Casta

  • way
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 388
  • Kiba, Per Sempre nel mio Cuore...
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #96 on: Today at 08:59:29 pm »
Phoebe was great, st vincent currently smashing it
Logged
Nostalgia isnt what it used to be

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,050
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #97 on: Today at 09:05:01 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:43:29 pm
Sam Fender & his band smashing Friday night out of the farm.
Will give him a watch later, think hes excellent
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,900
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #98 on: Today at 09:09:34 pm »
Something a bit off with the sound for Phoebe Bridgers' set I thought. First Aid kit were great earlier.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,570
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #99 on: Today at 09:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:56:33 pm
Hes good isnt he. Got to confess I didnt know anything about him, but Ive enjoyed this.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349377.msg17990249#msg17990249

He's surpassed what I thought about him tonight, but fucking hell his band are awesome also. Great stuff. Great Friday night out there.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #100 on: Today at 09:14:34 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:55:36 pm
I've clicked everywhere mate, BBC sounds, iPlayer, tried youtube. The stage just doesn't seem available. Shite that.


Billy Bragg needs to pull his finger out.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,300
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #101 on: Today at 09:15:49 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 08:42:34 pm
St Vincent on now, Other Stage, sassy.

Best set of the day...triffic
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,570
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #102 on: Today at 09:18:50 pm »
I might endorse a Sky should take the contract off BBC campaign. If we can't watch Paul Heaton live what's the fucking point in the BBC having this gig?
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,531
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #103 on: Today at 09:24:44 pm »
Enjoying this Bonobo set.
Logged

Offline wz4jc3

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,993
  • 'You'll Never Walk Alone.'
    • Teach Maths
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #104 on: Today at 09:33:33 pm »
I really do need to listen to The Jesus and Mary Chain more.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,570
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #105 on: Today at 09:41:09 pm »
Just catching Arlo Parks, lovely stuff. Reminds me a bit of The Internet lead singer Syd.
Logged

Online Andy-oh-six

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,762
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #106 on: Today at 09:48:24 pm »
Showing my age by watching Supergrass on catch up. Feel very old.
Logged
Internet terrorist

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,305
  • Truthiness
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #107 on: Today at 09:55:07 pm »
What's the point of the fucking BBC Red Button channel is they're showing fucking gardening right now?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,570
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #108 on: Today at 10:01:18 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:41:09 pm
Just catching Arlo Parks, lovely stuff. Reminds me a bit of The Internet lead singer Syd.
Heads up if you missed this, I'm watching a replay. She is a must watch tomorrow on the catch up.
And again the theme of today is the band being superb also.
Logged

Online Andy-oh-six

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,762
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #109 on: Today at 10:02:03 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:41:09 pm
Just catching Arlo Parks, lovely stuff. Reminds me a bit of The Internet lead singer Syd.

Shes fantastic.
Logged
Internet terrorist

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #110 on: Today at 10:20:29 pm »
The talent of this Young'un and her brother
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,051
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #111 on: Today at 10:28:59 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:20:29 pm
The talent of this Young'un and her brother

You like it? Had to turn it off two songs in, I know Im 32 and all that but what the fuck are those tunes?!
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #112 on: Today at 10:32:36 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:28:59 pm
You like it? Had to turn it off two songs in, I know Im 32 and all that but what the fuck are those tunes?!

I don't dislike it,have to admire the talent,she was talented in 19 but has come on some since.


Forgot Little Simz was on
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #113 on: Today at 10:39:44 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:28:59 pm
You like it? Had to turn it off two songs in, I know Im 32 and all that but what the fuck are those tunes?!

Wtf!!  I'm 62 and think she's fantastic.  Love her work, style and fuck off attitude 😁
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,051
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #114 on: Today at 10:41:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:39:44 pm
Wtf!!  I'm 62 and think she's fantastic.  Love her work, style and fuck off attitude 😁

I just dont understand the music I suppose. Is it pop? Hip hop? Rock? I didnt hear any of it just a lo-fi beat and her mumbling!  ;D

I also remember reading a quote about her being the female Kurt Cobain  :o
Logged

Online Andy-oh-six

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,762
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #115 on: Today at 10:42:32 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:39:44 pm
Wtf!!  I'm 62 and think she's fantastic.  Love her work, style and fuck off attitude 😁

Have to agree (although 20 years younger!). Shes phenomenal.
Logged
Internet terrorist

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #116 on: Today at 10:47:03 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:41:39 pm
I just dont understand the music I suppose. Is it pop? Hip hop? Rock? I didnt hear any of it just a lo-fi beat and her mumbling!  ;D

I also remember reading a quote about her being the female Kurt Cobain  :o

Why give it a label?

It's music, her music, it's not mainstream, it doesn't follow a strict musical anything.

Fair enough if you don't like it or understand it but it can still be appreciated for what it isn't 🤷
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #117 on: Today at 10:53:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 10:42:32 pm
Have to agree (although 20 years younger!). Shes phenomenal.

Could maybe do with a bit of Simon Cowell "polish"  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,006
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #118 on: Today at 10:53:58 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:20:29 pm
The talent of this Young'un and her brother
Find it a bit weird she writes the songs with her brother to be honest given the content.

I am a bit mixed with her. Love some songs but there is a lot of meh too.

Struggling a bit to carry the large crowd. Could have done with subbing first and building up. It's always hard after only a couple of albums.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,051
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #119 on: Today at 10:54:58 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:47:03 pm
Why give it a label?

It's music, her music, it's not mainstream, it doesn't follow a strict musical anything.

Fair enough if you don't like it or understand it but it can still be appreciated for what it isn't 🤷

Pretty sure she is mainstream like  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 