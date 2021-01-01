Why's Kendrick doing Sunday?Will definitely be tuning in for the Idles.
Loved that Crowded House set - seeing them next week in concert!
Phoebe Bridgers on at 730, enjoyed watching this on the iPlayer today, the coverage has been excellent to be honest
Jamie Webster is live now on the Left Field stage,Cant find a stream for it though.
Sam Fender & his band smashing Friday night out of the farm.
Hes good isnt he. Got to confess I didnt know anything about him, but Ive enjoyed this.
I've clicked everywhere mate, BBC sounds, iPlayer, tried youtube. The stage just doesn't seem available. Shite that.
St Vincent on now, Other Stage, sassy.
Just catching Arlo Parks, lovely stuff. Reminds me a bit of The Internet lead singer Syd.
The talent of this Young'un and her brother
You like it? Had to turn it off two songs in, I know Im 32 and all that but what the fuck are those tunes?!
Wtf!! I'm 62 and think she's fantastic. Love her work, style and fuck off attitude 😁
I just dont understand the music I suppose. Is it pop? Hip hop? Rock? I didnt hear any of it just a lo-fi beat and her mumbling! I also remember reading a quote about her being the female Kurt Cobain
Have to agree (although 20 years younger!). Shes phenomenal.
Why give it a label?It's music, her music, it's not mainstream, it doesn't follow a strict musical anything.Fair enough if you don't like it or understand it but it can still be appreciated for what it isn't 🤷
