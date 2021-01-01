Why's Kendrick doing Sunday?Will definitely be tuning in for the Idles.
Loved that Crowded House set - seeing them next week in concert!
Phoebe Bridgers on at 730, enjoyed watching this on the iPlayer today, the coverage has been excellent to be honest
Jamie Webster is live now on the Left Field stage,Cant find a stream for it though.
Sam Fender & his band smashing Friday night out of the farm.
Hes good isnt he. Got to confess I didnt know anything about him, but Ive enjoyed this.
I've clicked everywhere mate, BBC sounds, iPlayer, tried youtube. The stage just doesn't seem available. Shite that.
St Vincent on now, Other Stage, sassy.
