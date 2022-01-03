I haven't posted on here in a bit partly due to an Xmas and New Year break, but also due to knowing what a mess the post-match threads would have been like. So I'm going to quickly summarise my thoughts about the last couple of weeks here just for my own sanity.



I was obviously annoyed after the Leicester game but I think that most of the outrage about the result was overblown. There were some mad shouts about it being one of the worst results under Klopp and being reminiscent of the poor patch last season, but that was a game that we deserved to win and played well enough to win, we just couldn't get the ball in the net. Given how prolific we've been this season I don't think we can really pile on too much for an off-night for the strikers, and we really limited Leicester to very little at the other end. That is being put down as 'one of those results' by me and not something indicative of greater worries.



The Chelsea game was a strange one, and although it was annoying to see a two goal lead evaporate, it did take a wonder strike to get Chelsea back in the game and truth be told the lead flattered us anyway. We also have to look at the disruption due to Covid and take that into consideration, plus of course the fact that an away draw with Chelsea is never a bad result. I also think that on another day we are down to 10 men in the first 10 seconds and if that would have happened we really couldn't have had too many complaints (other than the fact that we'd never get that decision if it was reversed based on recent events...).



Now obviously 2 points from 3 games is a terrible run, but on paper this was our most difficult stretch of games of the season once Leeds was postponed, and so although it was a great chance to make up some points in terms of ALPT, none of the results were absolute stinkers. I also want to point out that every great Liverpool side of the past (and every great team of the United era) also went through stretches of games like this during title winning seasons, but fortunately for them they didn't have to contend with City...



And on that point, I am glad to see that the last page or two of this thread has started to put things into context a bit more, because what this stretch of games has proved once more is just how much the deck is stacked against us and what a ridiculously unfair advantage the PL have allowed City to build up. The billion pound squad would be bad enough in normal times, but with squads being impacted by Covid that strength in depth really starts to become an overwhelming advantage, and just to further rub salt into the wounds they have had a stretch of very generous refereeing decisions go their way just as it looked as though they may be struggling and dropping points.



Take away City and this would be shaping up to be an exciting title race, but instead we are going to watch City romp away to another mid-90 point victory and rather than pundits lamenting the fact that they are ruining the competitive landscape of the PL through financial doping and outright cheating of the FFP rules, they'll instead laud them for their amazing football and call Guardiola a genius. And of course many of our own fans will blame the players and the owners for not being good enough, despite the fact that they are putting on performances and a squad which would have graced any of our dominant eras of Shankly, Paisley, or Dalglish.



That is what makes me angry and sad, not the performances of individual players, tactics, or even refereeing decisions, it's the fact that so many people are happy to overlook what City are doing and expect us to be able to legitimately compete at their level. I absolutely love this group of players, and cannot remember ever seeing a player not give 100% for the team or their team mates, or moan about lack of playing time, or act in a way which was unacceptable off the field. If we fall short of the title this season it will be a shame, but nothing to get upset about given the circumstances, and I just hope that we can win one of the cups to give us something to celebrate at the end of the season. But having said that, I don't see this title race as being over yet and I still think that we can get to 90 points and put pressure on City all the way. Let's win the next 10 PL games and make the game at the Etihad really have some meaning.