« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45  (Read 26045 times)

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #920 on: January 3, 2022, 09:21:39 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on January  3, 2022, 09:02:11 pm
My point is that it was a one-off stroke of luck. We won't be getting that windfall again. It's going to have to come from somewhere else. Or are FSG actually saying that it really was a one-off and we won't be seeing anywhere near that amount of money again. I really don't know what their end-game is. Do they actually care about success on the pitch, or are they happy as long as the value of the clue is increasing?

I understood what they were trying to do when FFP was supposedly a thing, but now its gone, I can't see how they think balancing the transfer budget will keep us competitive.

Maybe I've jumped the gun and they've been saving for another good summer after we've ridden the worst of C19, but I fear I haven't.

Unlike in the US the financials of all clubs are actually public record. 
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,553
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #921 on: January 3, 2022, 10:28:58 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on January  3, 2022, 07:57:49 pm
Hate "good for the neutral" games involving us.

Me too. They deserve fucking nothing, and pandering to them (the euro 96, office worker, checks bbc football transfer pages every day and looks at results every few weeks) has contributed to the shit situation this league is in.

Also don't like when we bail them and the PL bellends out with entertaining football games while the vast majority of league games during this era of overplayed/worked footballers run into the ground are understandably dour affairs.

If it wasn't for this Klopp side, the PL would have been won at a canter by City for over five years on the bounce. We launder the PLs image by punching above our financial weight (competing with oligarchs and states), when we have no right to be able to go toe to toe with them. And then get dogs abuse from everyone else, while City get universally lauded to prop up the brand.

In short, I don't like the league and dislike neutral fans.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,005
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #922 on: January 3, 2022, 10:36:46 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on January  3, 2022, 10:28:58 pm
Me too. They deserve fucking nothing, and pandering to them (the euro 96, office worker, checks bbc football transfer pages every day and looks at results every few weeks) has contributed to the shit situation this league is in.

Also don't like when we bail them and the PL bellends out with entertaining football games while the vast majority of league games during this era of overplayed/worked footballers run into the ground are understandably dour affairs.

If it wasn't for this Klopp side, the PL would have been won at a canter by City for over five years on the bounce. We launder the PLs image by punching above our financial weight (competing with oligarchs and states), when we have no right to be able to go toe to toe with them. And then get dogs abuse from everyone else, while City get universally lauded to prop up the brand.

In short, I don't like the league and dislike neutral fans.

Spot on this.

But think about the neutral and how they enjoy it!
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,526
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #923 on: January 3, 2022, 10:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on January  3, 2022, 03:20:36 pm
The gut punch though is every season you have to be virtually perfect otherwise you don't win the league against city, it's like pissing into the wind.

I feel this is something that really needs to be planted at the forefront of most discussions on here. I genuinely find it astounding when squad investment is brought up and discussed on here. Not because I think our owners are above questioning (they're not), or because I think or squad isn't in need of additions (it is). What baffles me is the lengths some posters go to to argue for increased investment without properly factoring in the true magnitude of City's financial advantage. And before anyone points to our current net spend, bear in mind that this is probably the best Liverpool squad ever assembled. The fact that further investment is considered so urgent by so may posters on here is evidence of just how fucking mental this sport has become.
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #924 on: January 3, 2022, 11:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on January  3, 2022, 10:53:24 pm
I feel this is something that really needs to be planted at the forefront of most discussions on here. I genuinely find it astounding when squad investment is brought up and discussed on here. Not because I think our owners are above questioning (they're not), or because I think or squad isn't in need of additions (it is). What baffles me is the lengths some posters go to to argue for increased investment without properly factoring in the true magnitude of City's financial advantage. And before anyone points to our current net spend, bear in mind that this is probably the best Liverpool squad ever assembled. The fact that further investment is considered so urgent by so may posters on here is evidence of just how fucking mental this sport has become.

It also ignores the fact that bar the most recent game against Arsenal they had already gone up a level beyond us in performances and there might have been nothing possible for us to do to stop them from winning the title no matter what was spent.
Logged

Offline redhokie8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #925 on: January 3, 2022, 11:34:10 pm »
All the crying about the league being gone is a joke. There's half the season left. You never know what can happen. City have gone most of the season with no real pressure put on them.

The difference between Liverpool and City is marginal at best. The difference in the reality of their circumstance is pretty different. At the beginning of the season you have to a account for some wobbles because you're still bedding the center backs in and the team is finding their confidence again. City wobbled too because they didn't have the preparation they would have liked. We did a good job of growing into the season and then we have massive COVID issues and throws the team into disarray.

I take the point that City have had a player or two out with COVID, but it hasn't been their entire midfield or rotating players for fitness then having a home game taken away from you to play 3 straight away games in hostile environments. Since Tottenham the adversity this Liverpool team (and Chelsea to an extent) is staggering. City haven't had to deal with these situations.

I understand you have to find solutions, but when so many proactive situations become reactive one, you're facing an uphill battle and it's understandable you slip up. Comparing City's situation to Liverpool over the last 4 games is comparing apples to oranges. You can't legislate for your team dealing with those problems and not another. All we can do is hope this settle down and we're put in a situation from a management perspective we can be more proactive and City have a wobble and if they do we're right back in the mix.
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #926 on: January 4, 2022, 12:40:49 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on January  3, 2022, 10:53:24 pm
I feel this is something that really needs to be planted at the forefront of most discussions on here. I genuinely find it astounding when squad investment is brought up and discussed on here. Not because I think our owners are above questioning (they're not), or because I think or squad isn't in need of additions (it is). What baffles me is the lengths some posters go to to argue for increased investment without properly factoring in the true magnitude of City's financial advantage. And before anyone points to our current net spend, bear in mind that this is probably the best Liverpool squad ever assembled. The fact that further investment is considered so urgent by so may posters on here is evidence of just how fucking mental this sport has become.


That might be true, but it is what it is. We either find a way to adapt to it, or we stop winning things. We'll never match Man City's spending, but the difference is stark. We're getting outspend by pretty much all of our rivals and even the likes of West Ham, Everton and Wolves.

It's not spending for spending sake, but when we have some clear deficiencies in the squad and are trying to slug it out with Chelsea and City, it starts to get a bit frustrating.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,003
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #927 on: January 4, 2022, 07:18:55 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on January  3, 2022, 07:57:49 pm
I hated it, thought it was shite, esp 1st half where we just keep giving the ball away.

Hate "good for the neutral" games involving us.

Mind you I rarely enjoy a game these days. Think I need to ignore football for a while, if not permanently.
The phrase "good for the Neutral", means controversial refereeing decisions and a leaky defense (either the team that lead or both)... throw in a missed penalty for good measure. A torturous, infuriating and frustrating affair, but hey- "It's a cracker of a game for the Neutral!"

That's why I hate that phrase!
« Last Edit: January 4, 2022, 07:24:11 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,526
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #928 on: January 4, 2022, 09:35:31 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on January  4, 2022, 12:40:49 am
That might be true, but it is what it is. We either find a way to adapt to it, or we stop winning things.

You're kind of proving my point. It's precisely this type of over-simplified reductionist logic that turn so many threads into complete no-go zones. "It is what it is" and "we have to find a way to adapt" might make sense in your head mate, but neither are justifiable reasons for us to abandon our current wage structure and risk the financial stability of the club. That's a dangerous and unsustainable form of keeping up with the Jones' and an approach that no rational business owner is ever going to employ (rightly so)

As of now, there is really only one way for us to match City's spending power, and that's for us to be taken over by an owner with similar wealth to the Arabs. That's essentially the long and short of it. Now if that's what you want, then just say that. Don't hide behind ambiguous sound bites or hypothetical shite about our transfer policies. Just spit it out and say it. As much as the notion churns my stomach, at least it cuts through the circular bullshit and gives us a cut n dry issue to discuss. You know? 
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,992
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #929 on: January 4, 2022, 09:40:36 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on January  4, 2022, 12:40:49 am
That might be true, but it is what it is. We either find a way to adapt to it, or we stop winning things.

Yeah, but people also need to understand we need to be close to perfect to win things or for Man City to really fall away. Both things can happen, have happened and I'm sure will happen again (both under Klopp and afterwards) but what really doesn't help is this absolute carnage at every set back. Whenever we drop points you could play RAWK bingo with 'FSG haven't spent enough' 'Didn't replace Wijnaldum' 'Needed to go bigger in 2019' 'Why have we spent less net than everyone else?' etc etc. Its like clockwork, there's still this overwhelming undercurrent of negativity.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,526
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #930 on: January 4, 2022, 09:40:59 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January  3, 2022, 11:20:47 pm
It also ignores the fact that bar the most recent game against Arsenal they had already gone up a level beyond us in performances and there might have been nothing possible for us to do to stop them from winning the title no matter what was spent.

Good point mate. The other thing people seem to conveniently ignore is the fact that even if we chucked 100M at our squad tomorrow in an effort to compete, City can chuck 3 to 4 times that amount at their squad in any given transfer window. And yet you have people on these boards complaining that James Milner is 36 and that Gini was never replaced. Talk about ignoring the wider picture like
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #931 on: January 4, 2022, 10:32:25 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on January  4, 2022, 09:35:31 am
You're kind of proving my point. It's precisely this type of over-simplified reductionist logic that turn so many threads into complete no-go zones. "It is what it is" and "we have to find a way to adapt" might make sense in your head mate, but neither are justifiable reasons for us to abandon our current wage structure and risk the financial stability of the club. That's a dangerous and unsustainable form of keeping up with the Jones' and an approach that no rational business owner is ever going to employ (rightly so)

As of now, there is really only one way for us to match City's spending power, and that's for us to be taken over by an owner with similar wealth to the Arabs. That's essentially the long and short of it. Now if that's what you want, then just say that. Don't hide behind ambiguous sound bites or hypothetical shite about our transfer policies. Just spit it out and say it. As much as the notion churns my stomach, at least it cuts through the circular bullshit and gives us a cut n dry issue to discuss. You know? 

I did offer an alternative, and it was that is is to be less successful. I dont think any fan wants to be taken over by an oil state or an oligarch.

Conversely, the failure of FFP has blown FSGs strategy. What is their next move going to be? How do they make more money, or make more available? If the answer is we wont, then we would appear to be at a bit of a cross-roads. And I dont think anyone will be happy with the spending patterns staying as they are. Another £18m this summer wont be enough. Selling to buy is not sustainable.

I dont have an answer. Im just pointing out what I think the situation is.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,592
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #932 on: January 4, 2022, 10:37:23 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on January  4, 2022, 10:32:25 am
I did offer an alternative, and it was that is is to be less successful. I dont think any fan wants to be taken over by an oil state or an oligarch.

Conversely, the failure of FFP has blown FSGs strategy. What is their next move going to be? How do they make more money, or make more available? If the answer is we wont, then we would appear to be at a bit of a cross-roads. And I dont think anyone will be happy with the spending patterns staying as they are. Another £18m this summer wont be enough. Selling to buy is not sustainable.

I dont have an answer. Im just pointing out what I think the situation is.

We're making strides and are getting close to matching Utd's money-making capabilities, that's where we can catch up.  They don't spend as much as City or Chelsea, but they spend way more than us and they're not oil state funded.

Expanding the stadium, increasing our sponsorship deals and investing in promising youth players.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #933 on: January 4, 2022, 10:47:33 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on January  4, 2022, 10:37:23 am
We're making strides and are getting close to matching Utd's money-making capabilities, that's where we can catch up.  They don't spend as much as City or Chelsea, but they spend way more than us and they're not oil state funded.

Expanding the stadium, increasing our sponsorship deals and investing in promising youth players.

Thats the hope. Perhaps we are being impatient and we need to look at the long game. Investments now mean we are relatively poor in the transfer market for a few years. Eventually we have revenue streams and facilities that produce a production line of youth to play or sell, giving us what we need. I think FSG are good stewards and have been great for the club for the record, but the lack of funds is concerning. Wouldnt be a terrible idea for them to share their thoughts on FFP, and what their strategy is going forward. Could put a lot of folk at rest.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #934 on: January 4, 2022, 10:50:46 am »
"We need an owner like City". And what they are doing is sustainable? Why?

"City is an oil club". What makes you think oil is how that "country" make money?

"City is money laundering to improve the image". Why, when Western journalists and media outlets can be easily bought and paid for with much less money? And when threats are even cheaper?

Like Pep Lin and Klopp have said: "we focus on our own performance and results".

Having said that, the EPL execs should take a long hard look at what is happening to the NBA and NFL. Stupidity, cowardice and greed will eventually kill the golden goose.
« Last Edit: January 4, 2022, 11:04:00 am by FLRed67 »
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 558
  • ******
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #935 on: January 4, 2022, 11:29:55 am »
I haven't posted on here in a bit partly due to an Xmas and New Year break, but also due to knowing what a mess the post-match threads would have been like.  So I'm going to quickly summarise my thoughts about the last couple of weeks here just for my own sanity.

I was obviously annoyed after the Leicester game but I think that most of the outrage about the result was overblown.  There were some mad shouts about it being one of the worst results under Klopp and being reminiscent of the poor patch last season, but that was a game that we deserved to win and played well enough to win, we just couldn't get the ball in the net.  Given how prolific we've been this season I don't think we can really pile on too much for an off-night for the strikers, and we really limited Leicester to very little at the other end.  That is being put down as 'one of those results' by me and not something indicative of greater worries.

The Chelsea game was a strange one, and although it was annoying to see a two goal lead evaporate, it did take a wonder strike to get Chelsea back in the game and truth be told the lead flattered us anyway.  We also have to look at the disruption due to Covid and take that into consideration, plus of course the fact that an away draw with Chelsea is never a bad result.  I also think that on another day we are down to 10 men in the first 10 seconds and if that would have happened we really couldn't have had too many complaints (other than the fact that we'd never get that decision if it was reversed based on recent events...).

Now obviously 2 points from 3 games is a terrible run, but on paper this was our most difficult stretch of games of the season once Leeds was postponed, and so although it was a great chance to make up some points in terms of ALPT, none of the results were absolute stinkers.  I also want to point out that every great Liverpool side of the past (and every great team of the United era) also went through stretches of games like this during title winning seasons, but fortunately for them they didn't have to contend with City...

And on that point, I am glad to see that the last page or two of this thread has started to put things into context a bit more, because what this stretch of games has proved once more is just how much the deck is stacked against us and what a ridiculously unfair advantage the PL have allowed City to build up.  The billion pound squad would be bad enough in normal times, but with squads being impacted by Covid that strength in depth really starts to become an overwhelming advantage, and just to further rub salt into the wounds they have had a stretch of very generous refereeing decisions go their way just as it looked as though they may be struggling and dropping points.

Take away City and this would be shaping up to be an exciting title race, but instead we are going to watch City romp away to another mid-90 point victory and rather than pundits lamenting the fact that they are ruining the competitive landscape of the PL through financial doping and outright cheating of the FFP rules, they'll instead laud them for their amazing football and call Guardiola a genius.  And of course many of our own fans will blame the players and the owners for not being good enough, despite the fact that they are putting on performances and a squad which would have graced any of our dominant eras of Shankly, Paisley, or Dalglish.

That is what makes me angry and sad, not the performances of individual players, tactics, or even refereeing decisions, it's the fact that so many people are happy to overlook what City are doing and expect us to be able to legitimately compete at their level.  I absolutely love this group of players, and cannot remember ever seeing a player not give 100% for the team or their team mates, or moan about lack of playing time, or act in a way which was unacceptable off the field.  If we fall short of the title this season it will be a shame, but nothing to get upset about given the circumstances, and I just hope that we can win one of the cups to give us something to celebrate at the end of the season.  But having said that, I don't see this title race as being over yet and I still think that we can get to 90 points and put pressure on City all the way.  Let's win the next 10 PL games and make the game at the Etihad really have some meaning.
Logged

Offline redraga

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #936 on: February 21, 2022, 12:14:19 pm »
Funny reading some of the responses (especially in the first few pages) on this thread now. The modern football fan truly is knee-jerk
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,992
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #937 on: February 21, 2022, 12:20:47 pm »
Quote from: redraga on February 21, 2022, 12:14:19 pm
Funny reading some of the responses (especially in the first few pages) on this thread now. The modern football fan truly is knee-jerk

I seem to recall VBG had an absolute stormer calling out some of the crying, tantrummy children
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,686
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #938 on: February 21, 2022, 12:21:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  2, 2022, 06:35:36 pm
I dont feel like we chucked away two points there, was a high intensity game. A two goal lead with an hour to go isnt that secure in those circumstances. Should probably have made it to half time still ahead though.

Battled well second half and could have won it with a bit more luck. Obviously makes it even harder from here but was a tall order anyway. Important not to have lost. Time to lock our wounds and see how things look for Thursday.

My first reaction wasnt too bad. My spelling was.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,790
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #939 on: February 21, 2022, 09:55:04 pm »
Quote from: redraga on February 21, 2022, 12:14:19 pm
Funny reading some of the responses (especially in the first few pages) on this thread now. The modern football fan truly is knee-jerk
Yep. The 'certainty' with which some people declared it to be over, the condescending bullshit towards anyone who suggested that with half a season and more left nothing was won or lost yet. Shameful stuff. But all too common these days.

At the moment we're on a high and the bedwetters have crawled back under their rocks. One bad result, though, and they'll be out in force again.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #940 on: Today at 11:29:06 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on February 21, 2022, 09:55:04 pm
Yep. The 'certainty' with which some people declared it to be over, the condescending bullshit towards anyone who suggested that with half a season and more left nothing was won or lost yet. Shameful stuff. But all too common these days.

At the moment we're on a high and the bedwetters have crawled back under their rocks. One bad result, though, and they'll be out in force again.

These are no doubt the protagonists in this interesting piece

https://dean-magazine.ghost.io/the-cold-dead-world-of-the-extremely-online-liverpool-fan/
Logged
Believer

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #941 on: Today at 12:12:25 pm »
^ That's a really good summary of the situation.

"Extremely online fans dont really understand how the club is run and dont want to learn incase a little bit of knowledge contradicts their worldview. Nobody is going to look at the publicly available accounts if they show that John Henry doesnt actually spend transfer money on new yachts."

For me this quote nails it. The people on here that shout the loudest are the ones that usually display the most ignorance of how the club actually operates and make no attempt to do even the most basic research.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,790
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #942 on: Today at 12:34:56 pm »
Yep. And while the extreme online/Twitter fans are clearly worse than any we have here (even Fromola, lol), they're all part of a continuum.

Thanks for the link Jshooters
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,201
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #943 on: Today at 12:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:34:56 pm
Yep. And while the extreme online/Twitter fans are clearly worse than any we have here (even Fromola, lol), they're all part of a continuum.

Thanks for the link Jshooters

I miss fromola.

A random comment turns into the end of the world.

"hey fromola - it looks cloudy." "What, clouds?? Clouds mean rain.....Oh my God the great flood is coming again. We are all doomed!!"
Logged

Online Redknight60

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #944 on: Today at 03:16:57 pm »
The transfer brigade are just a bunch who lack any sort of critical thinking. The Diaz transfer should be a wake up call for them. 40mil or whatever spent, one of the most sought after and exciting talents in Europe and has slotted in pretty seamlessly. Yet he's prbo our 4th best forward. This squad is incredible and improving on it would take astronomical fees and wages.

I see time and again these Twitter fans get worried in transfer windows about other teams 'strengthening' with players that would barely sniff our bench. Bizzare
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 