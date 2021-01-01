« previous next »
PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45

Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #920 on: Today at 09:21:39 pm
kasperoff on Today at 09:02:11 pm
My point is that it was a one-off stroke of luck. We won't be getting that windfall again. It's going to have to come from somewhere else. Or are FSG actually saying that it really was a one-off and we won't be seeing anywhere near that amount of money again. I really don't know what their end-game is. Do they actually care about success on the pitch, or are they happy as long as the value of the clue is increasing?

I understood what they were trying to do when FFP was supposedly a thing, but now its gone, I can't see how they think balancing the transfer budget will keep us competitive.

Maybe I've jumped the gun and they've been saving for another good summer after we've ridden the worst of C19, but I fear I haven't.

Unlike in the US the financials of all clubs are actually public record. 
Logged

Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,401
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #921 on: Today at 10:28:58 pm
Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:57:49 pm
Hate "good for the neutral" games involving us.

Me too. They deserve fucking nothing, and pandering to them (the euro 96, office worker, checks bbc football transfer pages every day and looks at results every few weeks) has contributed to the shit situation this league is in.

Also don't like when we bail them and the PL bellends out with entertaining football games while the vast majority of league games during this era of overplayed/worked footballers run into the ground are understandably dour affairs.

If it wasn't for this Klopp side, the PL would have been won at a canter by City for over five years on the bounce. We launder the PLs image by punching above our financial weight (competing with oligarchs and states), when we have no right to be able to go toe to toe with them. And then get dogs abuse from everyone else, while City get universally lauded to prop up the brand.

In short, I don't like the league and dislike neutral fans.
Logged

AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,638
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #922 on: Today at 10:36:46 pm
Classycara on Today at 10:28:58 pm
Me too. They deserve fucking nothing, and pandering to them (the euro 96, office worker, checks bbc football transfer pages every day and looks at results every few weeks) has contributed to the shit situation this league is in.

Also don't like when we bail them and the PL bellends out with entertaining football games while the vast majority of league games during this era of overplayed/worked footballers run into the ground are understandably dour affairs.

If it wasn't for this Klopp side, the PL would have been won at a canter by City for over five years on the bounce. We launder the PLs image by punching above our financial weight (competing with oligarchs and states), when we have no right to be able to go toe to toe with them. And then get dogs abuse from everyone else, while City get universally lauded to prop up the brand.

In short, I don't like the league and dislike neutral fans.

Spot on this.

But think about the neutral and how they enjoy it!
Logged

Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,482
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #923 on: Today at 10:53:24 pm
Chakan on Today at 03:20:36 pm
The gut punch though is every season you have to be virtually perfect otherwise you don't win the league against city, it's like pissing into the wind.

I feel this is something that really needs to be planted at the forefront of most discussions on here. I genuinely find it astounding when squad investment is brought up and discussed on here. Not because I think our owners are above questioning (they're not), or because I think or squad isn't in need of additions (it is). What baffles me is the lengths some posters go to to argue for increased investment without properly factoring in the true magnitude of City's financial advantage. And before anyone points to our current net spend, bear in mind that this is probably the best Liverpool squad ever assembled. The fact that further investment is considered so urgent by so may posters on here is evidence of just how fucking mental this sport has become.
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #924 on: Today at 11:20:47 pm
Billy The Kid on Today at 10:53:24 pm
I feel this is something that really needs to be planted at the forefront of most discussions on here. I genuinely find it astounding when squad investment is brought up and discussed on here. Not because I think our owners are above questioning (they're not), or because I think or squad isn't in need of additions (it is). What baffles me is the lengths some posters go to to argue for increased investment without properly factoring in the true magnitude of City's financial advantage. And before anyone points to our current net spend, bear in mind that this is probably the best Liverpool squad ever assembled. The fact that further investment is considered so urgent by so may posters on here is evidence of just how fucking mental this sport has become.

It also ignores the fact that bar the most recent game against Arsenal they had already gone up a level beyond us in performances and there might have been nothing possible for us to do to stop them from winning the title no matter what was spent.
Logged

redhokie8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #925 on: Today at 11:34:10 pm
All the crying about the league being gone is a joke. There's half the season left. You never know what can happen. City have gone most of the season with no real pressure put on them.

The difference between Liverpool and City is marginal at best. The difference in the reality of their circumstance is pretty different. At the beginning of the season you have to a account for some wobbles because you're still bedding the center backs in and the team is finding their confidence again. City wobbled too because they didn't have the preparation they would have liked. We did a good job of growing into the season and then we have massive COVID issues and throws the team into disarray.

I take the point that City have had a player or two out with COVID, but it hasn't been their entire midfield or rotating players for fitness then having a home game taken away from you to play 3 straight away games in hostile environments. Since Tottenham the adversity this Liverpool team (and Chelsea to an extent) is staggering. City haven't had to deal with these situations.

I understand you have to find solutions, but when so many proactive situations become reactive one, you're facing an uphill battle and it's understandable you slip up. Comparing City's situation to Liverpool over the last 4 games is comparing apples to oranges. You can't legislate for your team dealing with those problems and not another. All we can do is hope this settle down and we're put in a situation from a management perspective we can be more proactive and City have a wobble and if they do we're right back in the mix.
Logged
