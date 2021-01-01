All the crying about the league being gone is a joke. There's half the season left. You never know what can happen. City have gone most of the season with no real pressure put on them.



The difference between Liverpool and City is marginal at best. The difference in the reality of their circumstance is pretty different. At the beginning of the season you have to a account for some wobbles because you're still bedding the center backs in and the team is finding their confidence again. City wobbled too because they didn't have the preparation they would have liked. We did a good job of growing into the season and then we have massive COVID issues and throws the team into disarray.



I take the point that City have had a player or two out with COVID, but it hasn't been their entire midfield or rotating players for fitness then having a home game taken away from you to play 3 straight away games in hostile environments. Since Tottenham the adversity this Liverpool team (and Chelsea to an extent) is staggering. City haven't had to deal with these situations.



I understand you have to find solutions, but when so many proactive situations become reactive one, you're facing an uphill battle and it's understandable you slip up. Comparing City's situation to Liverpool over the last 4 games is comparing apples to oranges. You can't legislate for your team dealing with those problems and not another. All we can do is hope this settle down and we're put in a situation from a management perspective we can be more proactive and City have a wobble and if they do we're right back in the mix.