Hate "good for the neutral" games involving us.
Me too. They deserve fucking nothing, and pandering to them (the euro 96, office worker, checks bbc football transfer pages every day and looks at results every few weeks) has contributed to the shit situation this league is in.
Also don't like when we bail them and the PL bellends out with entertaining football games while the vast majority of league games during this era of overplayed/worked footballers run into the ground are understandably dour affairs.
If it wasn't for this Klopp side, the PL would have been won at a canter by City for over five years on the bounce. We launder the PLs image by punching above our financial weight (competing with oligarchs and states), when we have no right to be able to go toe to toe with them. And then get dogs abuse from everyone else, while City get universally lauded to prop up the brand.
In short, I don't like the league and dislike neutral fans.