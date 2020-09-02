Man United won a 42 game season title with just 84 points. In 96/97, Man United won a title with just 75 points. In 97/98, Arsenal won it with 78 points. In 98/99, Man United won it with 79 points. Im 00/01, Man United won it with 80 points. Even 2010/11 was won with just 80 points. Teams hit 90 points rarely in 38 game seasons. Before the sports washers came along, this was possible. So, it's not just matter of saying, we have to hit 90 points to win the title. That's not always been the case.



You can count in 1 hand the number of 90 point breaches before 2016/17. Mourinho's Chelsea, the first major sports washers in the PL had the first 95 point season. Since 2016/17, we've had Chelsea once, Man City twice, Liverpool twice breach 90, one even touching 100 and three others close to 100. This is unprecedented.



90 has only recently become the magic number. Plenty of titles were won with less than 80, early 80s or mid 80s, all of which are realistically possible for us this season.



Excusing sports washers in this manner is ridiculous. They have been able to raise the standards for everyone by splunking a ton of money and gaining unfair advantage.



I put together a table of top flight points since English football went to 3 points for a win. Even in a 42 game season 90 points was barely hit.From 81/82 season to 2003 (Abramovich bought Chelsea) 90 points was hit 4 times. From 2003 to 2008 (Abu Dhabi buys Man City) 90 points was hit 3 times.From 2008 to 20/21 season there have been another five 90 point seasons, with Liverpool taking second place with 97 points in 18/19.In eleven 38 game seasons before oil money came into the game with Abramovich, 85 points has been enough to win the title in 9 of those seasons. Since Abramovich 85 points will only have been enough to win the title in 2 seasons. Incidentally, second place has hit an 85 point or above season 6 times since Abramovich, only twice in 20 odd seasons prior to the oligarch. Each of those six 85 plus point seasons have been hit only since Abu Dhabi brought their state funds along to the party.Also interesting, for those who think this Liverpool team have fucked up this season - look at the table I've done, with the number of draws and losses for the title winners. Our 87/88 side were fantastic - dropped points in 14 games albeit a 42 game season, halfway through this season and we have dropped points in 7 games.Sure that others will be able to do some more in-depth maths with the table I put together but I think there's enough in my scratching of the surface to show that top flight football has become incredibly skewed by the new pretenders.Today's side is performing incredibly well against the sportswashing oil junkies, absolutely fantastic our team is.