Author Topic: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45  (Read 19259 times)

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #840 on: Today at 12:14:35 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:56:07 am
Weak argument.

Maybe we should stop blowing leads and manage games better.
Not really an argument I'm making here...
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #841 on: Today at 12:14:42 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:05:46 pm
John Henry was completely transparent re the Coutinho money. He said we would not have bought Becker or VVD without that cash.

City United and Chelsea have spent crazy money

We are net spending like Spurs .

Not one neutral fan wants to hear it. They cant take it. Theyll just keep rattling out fuck of you spent £150m on vvd and Alisson. You then explain it came from sales of another player it doesnt even compute with the ultra thick amd ones that know what youre saying are just wilfully ignorant

Spurs are hanging on to relevance because of two players theyve managed to hold on to. The fear is that is that we become exactly that. Henry must be sat down at some point and told jurgens contract is up in 24 and theres no investment

I cant believe there isnt some plan or strategy in place
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #842 on: Today at 12:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenrick_66 on Today at 12:04:13 pm
We weren't 3-1 up at Brentford. Went 3-2 with Curtis' goal.

True but then immediately took Curtis off to bring a forward on which made the game even more chaotic.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #843 on: Today at 12:26:15 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:06:04 pm
Agree

And they were better to watch aswell.

I know a lad who goes city are a joke (meaning good) every time they win 6-0. But if you actually watch it its weirdly boring no matter how much they score

The only exciting games theyre involved in is v us and Man U where the atmosphere is electric and the crowd dont allow them to slowly wear a team down like a spider with a fly. Arsenal yesterday the same.

I don't tend to watch them much but was out early while the Manc derby was on this season and was bored rigid watching it. It was basically like the last 30 minutes of our game there but for 90 minutes. City could have annihilated them because they were that poor but just passed the ball about all game. Occasionally they'd get behind them and easily create a chance.

It didn't feel like a derby match because it was just one team passing to each other.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #844 on: Today at 12:28:00 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 11:05:52 am
Yeah, so we just don't talk about the means Chelsea and City have raised the points tally required, and get on with it by placing undue expectations on us and then cryarsing when they are not met? You, sir, have succumbed to exactly what the sports washers intended to do, and are being an example of what is wrong with the current game.

The point about present tense and past tense is trivial and lame. The whole discussion is whether you just disregard the impact of sports washers and just look at ourselves like he claimed we should. Even if we just looked at ourselves, we could be winning the league at our current pace if not for the sports washers. That IS the point.

Hi mate, I'm as gutted about the game yesterday as anyone, particularly the manner of the draw and aspects of the performance - no doubt there's things we should have done better - but the above is certainly true as well and it's always going to be difficult/unrealistic long term to keep up consistently with these clubs. Maybe that time is now and maybe it isn't but that is just the reality unfortunately. Again, it's frustrating from our end we've dropped points in matches we shouldn't have and that's entirely our fault but it's not the only reason we're currently behind Man City.

Anyway, glad to see your posts in this thread, you've got a lot more patience than I have!
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #845 on: Today at 12:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:05:46 pm
John Henry was completely transparent re the Coutinho money. He said we would not have bought Becker or VVD without that cash.

Did he actually say that?
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #846 on: Today at 12:31:18 pm »
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #847 on: Today at 12:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:26:15 pm
I don't tend to watch them much but was out early while the Manc derby was on this season and was bored rigid watching it. It was basically like the last 30 minutes of our game there but for 90 minutes. City could have annihilated them because they were that poor but just passed the ball about all game. Occasionally they'd get behind them and easily create a chance.

It didn't feel like a derby match because it was just one team passing to each other.

Yeah last one was shite but they struggled v a very average United side in recent years. Should be thrashing them every time
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #848 on: Today at 12:32:47 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:14:42 pm
City United and Chelsea have spent crazy money

We are net spending like Spurs .

Not one neutral fan wants to hear it. They cant take it. Theyll just keep rattling out fuck of you spent £150m on vvd and Alisson. You then explain it came from sales of another player it doesnt even compute with the ultra thick amd ones that know what youre saying are just wilfully ignorant

Spurs are hanging on to relevance because of two players theyve managed to hold on to. The fear is that is that we become exactly that. Henry must be sat down at some point and told jurgens contract is up in 24 and theres no investment

I cant believe there isnt some plan or strategy in place

I remember when James Pearce started out in The Athletic a few years ago and every week there'd be a puff piece about our wonderful planning and nothing is left to chance, the scientific methods and all the rest of it. Not really. We appointed a freakishly good manager and had someone who could drive a hard bargain in the transfer window once they finally fucked off Ian Ayre.

The FSG reign has been littered with poor planning, bad strategy and avoidable fuck ups throughout. Thankfully they appointed Klopp and have sorted the stadium.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #849 on: Today at 12:37:52 pm »
I can live with conceding the first goal, yes it's a silly foul by Milner but the goal was an absolute worldie.

But at 1-2 why isn't someone saying "ok lads, let's see this through to halftime and regroup at the break"? Our current approach to every game and every situation seems to be "let's hit teams with everything we have for as long as possible" which is costing us goals and results.

The second goal for me was awful, we've just conceded and halftime is approaching.

TAA wins a header but rather than just getting back into position, he chases the ball hoping that Salah beats Rudiger to the ball;



Rudiger gets to the ball ahead of Salah, kicking it over TAA who is now effectively out of the game. Henderson is goal side of Pulsic at this moment;


Konate has to go wide to fill the gap TAA has left but this leaves acres of space between the centre-backs. Henderson makes a wide arcing run which has let Pulsic get ahead of him with a clear run through on goal;


It is so easily avoidable but we're chasing more goals all the time rather than being pragmatic at certain situations within the game. 
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #850 on: Today at 12:38:47 pm »
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #851 on: Today at 12:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:38:47 pm
Can you provide a link to quotes ?

We bid for Van Dijk whilst Coutinho was here.

Fully believe we arent signing Fabinho and Alisson without the sale of Coutinho though.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #852 on: Today at 12:41:13 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:29:31 am
Man United won a 42 game season title with just 84 points. In 96/97, Man United won a title with just 75 points. In 97/98, Arsenal won it with 78 points. In 98/99, Man United won it with 79 points. Im 00/01, Man United won it with 80 points. Even 2010/11 was won with just 80 points. Teams hit 90 points rarely in 38 game seasons. Before the sports washers came along, this was possible. So, it's not just matter of saying, we have to hit 90 points to win the title. That's not always been the case.

You can count in 1 hand the number of 90 point breaches before 2016/17. Mourinho's Chelsea, the first major sports washers in the PL had the first 95 point season. Since 2016/17, we've had Chelsea once, Man City twice, Liverpool twice breach 90, one even touching 100 and three others close to 100. This is unprecedented.

90 has only recently become the magic number. Plenty of titles were won with less than 80, early 80s or mid 80s, all of which are realistically possible for us this season.

Excusing sports washers in this manner is ridiculous. They have been able to raise the standards for everyone by splunking a ton of money and gaining unfair advantage.

I put together a table of top flight points since English football went to 3 points for a win.  Even in a 42 game season 90 points was barely hit.

From 81/82 season to 2003 (Abramovich bought Chelsea) 90 points was hit 4 times.  From 2003 to 2008 (Abu Dhabi buys Man City) 90 points was hit 3 times.

From 2008 to 20/21 season there have been another five 90 point seasons, with Liverpool taking second place with 97 points in 18/19.

In eleven 38 game seasons before oil money came into the game with Abramovich, 85 points has been enough to win the title in 9 of those seasons.  Since Abramovich 85 points will only have been enough to win the title in 2 seasons.  Incidentally, second place has hit an 85 point or above season 6 times since Abramovich, only twice in 20 odd seasons prior to the oligarch.  Each of those six 85 plus point seasons have been hit only since Abu Dhabi brought their state funds along to the party.

Also interesting, for those who think this Liverpool team have fucked up this season - look at the table I've done, with the number of draws and losses for the title winners.  Our 87/88 side were fantastic - dropped points in 14 games albeit a 42 game season, halfway through this season and we have dropped points in 7 games. 

Sure that others will be able to do some more in-depth maths with the table I put together but I think there's enough in my scratching of the surface to show that top flight football has become incredibly skewed by the new pretenders.

Today's side is performing incredibly well against the sportswashing oil junkies, absolutely fantastic our team is.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #853 on: Today at 12:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:37:52 pm
I can live with conceding the first goal, yes it's a silly foul by Milner but the goal was an absolute worldie.

But at 1-2 why isn't someone saying "ok lads, let's see this through to halftime and regroup at the break"? Our current approach to every game and every situation seems to be "let's hit teams with everything we have for as long as possible" which is costing us goals and results.

The second goal for me was awful, we've just conceded and halftime is approaching.

TAA wins a header but rather than just getting back into position, he chases the ball hoping that Salah beats Rudiger to the ball;



Rudiger gets to the ball ahead of Salah, kicking it over TAA who is now effectively out of the game. Henderson is goal side of Pulsic at this moment;


Konate has to go wide to fill the gap TAA has left but this leaves acres of space between the centre-backs. Henderson makes a wide arcing run which has let Pulsic get ahead of him with a clear run through on goal;


It is so easily avoidable but we're chasing more goals all the time rather than being pragmatic at certain situations within the game. 

Correct.

And youve got the lunatic Souness (whos time is completely up) blaming VVD for not getting across the pitch in 3 seconds

How they dont see that is unbelievable. Think Carra probably did but didnt want to bang the Trents left his post drum. Like most of us here dont because were accused of basically saying Trents shit

 As Ive said take away goals down that left and we are still challenging
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #854 on: Today at 12:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:38:47 pm
Can you provide a link to quotes ?

John Stevens
@johnnyste_
·
Sep 2, 2020
Replying to
@Tactical_Times
Henry said in a NYTimes ( think it was the times ) peice that Alisson was the result of coutinho sale.

"But without the profit made by selling Coutinho, Henry assured me, those players would not have been acquired."

https://twitter.com/tactical_times/status/1301109165822300161
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #855 on: Today at 12:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:37:52 pm
I can live with conceding the first goal, yes it's a silly foul by Milner but the goal was an absolute worldie.

But at 1-2 why isn't someone saying "ok lads, let's see this through to halftime and regroup at the break"? Our current approach to every game and every situation seems to be "let's hit teams with everything we have for as long as possible" which is costing us goals and results.

The second goal for me was awful, we've just conceded and halftime is approaching.

TAA wins a header but rather than just getting back into position, he chases the ball hoping that Salah beats Rudiger to the ball;



Rudiger gets to the ball ahead of Salah, kicking it over TAA who is now effectively out of the game. Henderson is goal side of Pulsic at this moment;


Konate has to go wide to fill the gap TAA has left but this leaves acres of space between the centre-backs. Henderson makes a wide arcing run which has let Pulsic get ahead of him with a clear run through on goal;


It is so easily avoidable but we're chasing more goals all the time rather than being pragmatic at certain situations within the game.

Good use of pictures to make a really strong point. Like it. Agree. This is the only wrinkle in the Klopp psyche. A little too much emotion when we need cool heads. Wouldnt change it for the world though. Another weakness Id be reluctant to change is RB. Trent wouldnt be Trent if he stuck to a conventional RB role.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #856 on: Today at 12:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 12:48:36 pm
Good use of pictures to make a really strong point. Like it. Agree. This is the only wrinkle in the Klopp psyche. A little too much emotion when we need cool heads. Wouldnt change it for the world though. Another weakness Id be reluctant to change is RB. Trent wouldnt be Trent if he stuck to a conventional RB role.

Also, who is Virgil picking up?
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #857 on: Today at 12:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:44:43 pm
John Stevens
@johnnyste_
·
Sep 2, 2020
Replying to
@Tactical_Times
Henry said in a NYTimes ( think it was the times ) peice that Alisson was the result of coutinho sale.

"But without the profit made by selling Coutinho, Henry assured me, those players would not have been acquired."

https://twitter.com/tactical_times/status/1301109165822300161

But we bought VVD before selling him and tried to get him in summer before
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #858 on: Today at 12:50:54 pm »
Man City's achilles heel in recent times was their mental side when conceding a goal and could wilt when put under pressure -- we seem to have caught this particular bug off them it seems.

Henderson's positioning and defending has directly lead to conceding goals, which he rarely did 2/3 seasons ago when we were firing on all cylinders. Not to point the finger at him, maybe more a positional or tactical tweak? But definitely something which needs looking at, along with a whole list of other issues with our defensive shape.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #859 on: Today at 12:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:45:59 am
This point is becoming a bit tiresome. Its got little to do with how many teams they put out and everything to do with how they manage it, it doesnt require financial doping to tell Keita not to flick passes off the outside of his boot in midfield when weve just gone 2-1 up against Spurs which then leads to the equaliser. Im not going to go into detail about all the individual instances where weve lost leads at pivotal times except to say that I made the point when it happened against Brentford that it needed to be the exception not the rule and its unfortunately been the latter.

Of course theres a legitimate point to be made about the way that City have amassed their team and its totally valid to make the point that were they not owned by Abu Dhabi that wed probably still be bang in a title race but it shouldnt Give us carte Blanche to ignore the fact that weve pissed away points on a regular basis this season and are on target for a points total that wouldnt win the league in 90% of seasons anyway.

For what its worth I dont totally buy the idea that its a lack of investment which has cost us this season, I mean yes we could have replaced Wijnaldum but I wasnt particularly worried about us doing so at the time and Im not convinced that in hindsight it would have made much difference to our current plight, our issue is one of control and game management at critical times and whilst personnel can obviously assist with that it wont necessarily be the difference. I think our problem is not holding the lead for a bit and making the opposition lose hope (which we actually did relatively well yesterday until Milner gives away a daft free kick which they then score a 1 in 100 goal from, its worth noting that after halftime chelsea arent massively threatening (certainly not threatening enough to merit clawing back 2 goals had we managed to hold it) and the same can be said for Spurs after we go down to 10. We seem to lack composure and a bit of nouse in the immediate aftermath from a goal when the opposition is looking to get back into it, its actually only been Brighton where weve gradually let a lead slip and theres mitigating factors for that.

The positive to all of this is that whilst it probably isnt easy to fix our issues it probably doesnt require a shitload of investment, we need to get Salahs contract signed as were not replacing him and then find a way to get a bit of composure back in midfield, inevitably that will involve recruitment (and letting at least - of Milner, Keita and Chamberlain go) but that wont be the catalyst for it, ironically at times wed probably benefit from having players with less of a skill set whod be more inclined to twat the ball into touch than try to do the more intelligent thing which they fail to execute (as its a difficult thing to do) which puts us under pressure which has happened more times this season than I care to remember.

Ederson
Carson

Walker
Dias
Stones
Ake
Cancelo
Zinchenko
Laporte

Gundogan
De bruyne
Rodrigo
Fernandinho
Foden (u21)
Silva
Grealish

Raheem
Silva
Mahrez


Thats 17 plus Foden and Carson. 2 years ago when they had aguero and Sane, yeah better case for this two teams shit, but now it just isnt true unless one is arguing the Scott Carson is a world class deputy.

This title race isnt over because an injury to Rodrigo or Silva, or even young Raheem, and theyre fucked.  They already look so much worse without walker. One of the reasons why arsenal looked so good was because Ake deputised at LB and Cancelo shifted to RB, and he just cant influence the same from that position as well as he can from LB, leaving Saka and co free reign over both flanks.

Theyre a well oiled machine, probably the best in recent history at grinding out results and killing off games, but they have no servicing, the drop off In quality to their reserves is so huge, and spare parts are remarkably scarce. Theyre also not immune to injuries and Covid. Once March comes around both Liverpool and Chelsea will be at maximum 3 points off or ahead of this lot if we keep the pace simply because of squad depth.
