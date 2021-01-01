It's not about numbers so much in midfield. It's about not having the right balance of midfielders and type to play the way we want. Added to the terrible fitness record of several. Even though he was poor last season and getting in in years Wijnaldum was able to play how we want and stayed fit.



Are you being difficult for the sake of it? Did you read my full post/at least the part you have quoted here? I'm not arguing against a midfield signing now/summer. In fact, I said we could do with a couple of a midfielders.What I'm saying is that, at the start of the season, with Elliot and Jones in the First Team and with all midfielders available (including the combination of Fabinho, Hendo and Thiago), Klopp expecting the two youngsters to play a big part, the numbers and the balance we had was good enough. It was only when we lost those two to a substantial period of time that we had to use Ox, Keita and Milner more than we should be having to do, that has exposed the midfield balance issue. Even then, we were still doing well overall until the last three PL games, Keita was doing fine when he was playing, even if Ox was a bit up and down. COVID absences did put a dent to the season, whether you acknowledge that or not. I'm all up for freshening up the midfield in the summer, but it's plain wrong to pin it all on the midfield options/signings for not being able to catch up with a Billion Pound team.And regarding Wijnaldum, you'd take poor performances from him just because he was available, but you won't take uneven performances from some of our current midfielders, that's a very strange take from a Liverpool supporter, preferring a PSG player's poor performances to that of Liverpool's own.