I thought for a while wether it was right to stay with alonso and it just wasnt



Head it away and get back in. Its possible he thought mo would get it under so they could break



But were trying to get into ht 1-2 up. The risk v reward thing has served us well but that left side is just barren non stop. We concede so many goals down it. Needs addressing



To be honest I'm not sure it would have mattered what Trent would have done there. The key aspects are 1) the decision by Hendo to play that hospital pass in the first place 2) Salah not making it to that ball before Rudiger even though he's closer to it initially 3) One of Konate and Hendo not closing Kante down quick enough. That he was allowed to turn completely and choose his pass in such a game was a critical error 4) VVD being far too slow to come across and cut out the danger. Once Pulisic was in, he should have come across and pressured the shot. I don't think he would have got there, but the looming shadow of VVD bearing in might have meant that Pulisic hits it a bit close to the keeper or over the barIn any action, there were still 3 or 4 opportunities to cut out the danger, so I don't think you can blame any one player and this is why defending is a team responsibility and it goes from back to front. All players have their role and it includes our defensive actions even when we have the football as well as actions from the front to keep hold of it or win those 50-50s. We didn't do that very well in that moment and they scored. To be honest, they had a lot of possession and we didn't get carved open that often, and because we were 2-0 up, I guess it makes it all the more disappointing because we could have easily left with 3 points that we really needed.This is football though. The margins are very small. The important thing is to learn from mistakes and not make the same ones again. We've struggled with our concentration and security at times this season, and I don't feel that we control the game as much as we'd like or have the ability to slow the game right down and take the sting out of the game once we have a goal. Hopefully it's something that will come back because we used to do it pretty well.