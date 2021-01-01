Milly was a total liability ii this game. First goal, he gave away the free kick unnecessarily, leading to the goal.

He was always second to loose balls in midfield. His legs are gone.



I cant believe he started after that performance against Spurs where he put in one of the worst performances I had seen from a midfielder on the ball, as soon as the line up was announced most posters in the thread were less than happy of the pairing of him and Henderson, I imagine it would be even worst reactions on twitter, if casual fans like ourselves can see it I dont see how the coaching staff couldnt. We set up to play rudimentary style football from the start with those two as the base of our midfield, against a Chelsea team who keep the ball better than any side in the league not named City.Hes been a great player and had a great career but even at his very best, City managers did their best to keep him away from the centre of midfield and as close to the opposition teams goal as possible.