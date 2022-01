Disappointing in the end, needed more control towards the end of the first half and I think we would have come away with 3 points.



Kelleher was excellent. However I thought our midfield was relatively poor, really didn't hold on to the ball until the second half. Virgil's passing was some of the worst he has ever had in a game.



Ref was generally shite. Anytime one of their player went over Taylor gave them a free kick. Yet they are pulling Mo, Ox and Jota - he waves play on when they have already slowed the game down. Havertz could have had 3 yellows in that game.

Is there some sort of new rule that when Liverpool are attacking the lino raises the flag if he thinks its offside, but doesn't for anyone else? Happened a lot today and on at least one occasion (Jota shot) he was clearly onside! What is that about?



As for Tyler going on about Mane should have been sent but Kai's elbow was an innocent swing - what a biased twat.