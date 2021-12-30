« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Chelsea 0 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26  (Read 877 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,726
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
PL: Chelsea 0 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26
« on: Today at 03:32:51 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on December 30, 2021, 04:37:14 pm
Happy New Year one and all.

It's my pleasure and honour to do the prematch thread for the first game of 2022!

Sunday 2 January



Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.
Fourth official: Mike Dean.
VAR: Paul Tierney ( :wanker :butt. FFS)
Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis.

Hangovers: Dont you just HATE them?! I had one after the last weekend and given the display we saw on Tuesday night, some of the lads were suffering from as well...

The first draft of this was written before that bloody game and necessitated a rethink of what to finally say. Lets get that off the chest first though and say that the least said about Tuesday night the better. It will inevitably come up in this thread and will still be picked over, but this is about the here and now and specifically how we react, which we all hope and desire will be to bounce back with three points over a very close rival.

So... Chelsea at the Bridge it is. First game of 2022. A new start. Fresh beginning. A chance to reset. Call it what you will, but it's one hell of a game to start!

I have to admit to once having a soft spot for Chelsea. Being a Southerner, I grew up having a lot of friends which saw me going to the Bridge a lot during the early 80s and when I got married, it was into a family full of Chelsea season ticket holders. Jeez. However, all through that, although they were (are still?) infamous for being troublemakers and downright nasty bastards as fans, I never had any issues or run-ins with any of their fans at any stage, even though they knew I was a Red. Helped that I could speak their language as Kerry Dixon went there from my hometown side (Reading) and I got a few of them his autograph as I knew a few of the Reading side at the time.

However, that all ended when they sold their soul and the era of Abramovic started. Kenyon then coming along which didn't help either. From that time on, they became the football anti-Christ and a Real Madrid wannabe, buying all the star names and throwing their cash around just because they could. Inevitably, they were the embodiment of the fucking Tories, especially that utter fuckwit Mellor seemed to be their mascot. New money, brash and vulgar. One thing that kept me from despising them totally was that a lot of the long-standing Chelsea fans I knew despaired of what was going on at their club as much as we did, but this final vestige of any feeling I had for them went flying out the window when Fernando went there.

Utter devastation. Amazing, but that still rankles now.

Back to the fixture however, which has personally provided me with many moments where Ive smiled contentedly (yeah, I'll admit it, also smugly!) across at aforementioned extended family members at the many gatherings weve had after a Red win, but has also necessitated the singing of fuck off Chelsea FC, you aint got no history (out of earshot of the mother and father-in-law of course 😉) when they have got the better of us. Still love that song Even more so now we have number 6 and 19 to re-emphasise the gulf. Mind you, itd sound even better with 20 and 7 behind us But I digress!

Famous league games at Stamford Bridge

3rd May 1986. Chelsea 0  Liverpool 1
 
Pandemonium. Delirium. Sheer bliss. Loss of voice. In that order. I can still see him chest the ball down and volley into the net from the away end and then losing my shit with pretty much all of the pen that I was in. The train journey home saw me making sure that everyone I saw knew Id been the game. Program on display. Scarf prominent. Chest pushing the replica Adidas shirt proudly to the fore. Perma-grin plastered over the visage. The works. Wed caught the bitters and overtaken them to win the league with The worst Liverpool side Ive ever seen (© Alan Hansen) The first leg of the then-mystical double. And the Supreme Being was the one who secured it. The only player manager in English history (a record that I guarantee will never be beaten) to win the double.

Anyway, thats nothing whatsoever to do with Premier League wins at the bridge, but it just had to be brought up.

As we all know, We drew the home match at Anfield 1-1 in a game that saw Chelsea down to 10 men and parking the bus with what was another contentious game for one thing or another. At the end of the day though, like it or not, we showed an inability to turn dominance into three points. As of now, we have (game in hand aside) spookily similar records:

Pos      Team   Played        W   D   L   For   Against   Goal Diff   Points

2             Chelsea      20               12   6   2    43      14               29     42
3            Liverpool      19               12   5   2    50      16               34     41

What is interesting is that in the Premier League era, we have had 8 wins to their 7 at the Bridge. Closer than I thought, but it always seems like we play them about 4 times a season anyway, so its easy to lose track!

As for Sunday, then most on here would call this a Must win match if were going to challenge the Oil men in 1st place, but then the same could be said of Chelsea.

Given how the season is going, its hard to argue against that as even though the season has plenty of time to run, the form that City are showing shows no signs of letting up, so any more of a gap between us will make it harder and harder. We need to stay as close to them as possible and by any means necessary if we're going to challenge for the league.

Aside from that, were about to lose Mo, Sadio and Naby for a while so max points against this lot now would be most welcome going into a round of fixtures that are not as harsh on us as it could be. As for Chelsea, they will only be losing Mendy for the Afcon which will be a blow to them, but nowhere near as impactful.

Have to say that I am, only interested in the team in Red, so I cant really speak with any conviction for Chelsea, so I asked the in-laws what their views are and they all say similar  great going forward, suspect when got at. The same conversation has been had between us for quite a few years now, that being that theyve never strengthened where they needed it most and that their midfield without Kante (who I think is a sublime player) does not fill them with any confidence. One recurring discussion point (and one that in all fairness does wind up the Chels stalwarts a lot) is that they always seem to go for shiny, expensive but ultimately pointless buys such as Werner and Havertz, although one thing we all agree on is that Lukaku is a carthorse and another instance of throwing needless money away.
 
Robbo is still suspended and Harvey is back in training, but still missing. Div is still crock as is Nat Phillips. Thiago should be good to go though Other than that, we're good
Chelsea have Reece James, Andreas Christenson, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell out, with Thiago a doubt.   

Anyway, this all boils down to like was said at the beginning, that we're now in third behind these and City and need a comeback after Leicester.  Three points to keep me smiling at the next family event would do very nicely please lads, otherwise itll have to be another rendition of Fuck off Chelsea FC

Allez Redmen
« Last Edit: Today at 04:56:44 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,726
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:38:04 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,726
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:39:37 pm »


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,726
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:30:56 pm »
0 were underway, a big diagonal and Mane booked as his elbow collides with their full back.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,726
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:33:33 pm »
3 corner for Chelsea, theyve been right at us for the first few minutes

Cleared by Milner
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,726
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:36:08 pm »
5 more pressure from Chelsea, need to be more accurate with our passing


Well thats accurate, Mane in behind on the left, crosses to Salah, and mendy saves his shot.

Then pulisic up the other end, but really well marshalled by Konate
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,726
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:38:11 pm »
7
Insane save by Kelleher!

TAA clears a ball which takes a freak off 5e Chelsea player and is straight into the path of Pulisic.

Hes only the killer to beat, but hes charged down and a long Irish arm pushes the ball away. 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,726
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:38:45 pm »
9 0-1
Mane

Now a howler by Chelsea.

They play it to Mane, they get back, he takes it round the keeper and fires home.

That was a Phil Jones moment that 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,814
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:39:20 pm »
Brilliant by Kelleher (please wake up Trent). Great finish by Mane.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,707
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mane 9
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:41:19 pm »
That's just a lovely poached goal.

So good to see Sadio maintaining  his composure
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,726
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mane 9
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:41:42 pm »
11 TAA is our deepest player to a day, this is clearly a tactic, but its leading to lots of confusion
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,814
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mane 9
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:42:26 pm »
Sky are so transparent trying to make more and more about the incident with Mane's yellow card. He's lucky it wasn't a red etc etc.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,726
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mane 9
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:43:44 pm »
13 free kick to Chelsea 35 yards out.. our own making once again with lose passing.

Its taken short, worked around a bit and a nice ball over the top to Alonso is just too long
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,814
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mane 9
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:47:12 pm »
How is that not a red?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,726
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mane 9
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:47:18 pm »
16 ball, into mount in the area, brilliant block by Milner.

Corner to them, headed away at the near post.

We need to pick it up. We will concede if this continues.

Now Jota down after a poor sliding challenge by Pulisic. Yellow. Could have been red though, but he didnt leap in
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,726
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mane 9
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:47:50 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:47:12 pm
How is that not a red?
He didnt jump in.  But it still could have been. Mind you if Kanes isnt, nothing is
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,726
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mane 9
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:49:40 pm »
19 massive cross into the box, Alonso swings and puts it miles wide.  But he was given far too much space.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,726
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mane 9
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:51:12 pm »
21 lovely bit of passing by the reds inthe final third. Its worked to TAA who puts in a weird cross.  Hes been all over the place today, he really has.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,726
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mane 9
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:52:42 pm »
22 Mane robs them, is played back and then to Mo, his shot is saved.  But he was offside


Over to Jill.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,814
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mane 9
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:53:48 pm »
22 Chelsea are continuing to get the majority of possession at the moment, but young Kelleher one dodgy clearance aside has done really well so far.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,726
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mane 9
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:55:45 pm »
Well thats fucking insane

Wow
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,707
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mane 9
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:56:25 pm »
Mini drought over for Mo
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,814
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mane 9
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:56:51 pm »
25 Gooooaalll Salah. A beautiful set up from Trent he beats one man and turns it in really well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,814
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:57:38 pm »
It was another of Salah's really acute finishes, you'd swear he wouldn't be able to do it, but he does time and time again.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,814
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:59:12 pm »
28 We seem to be in control at the moment, noticeable how silent the ground is now. Chelsea getting loads of possession but not doing much with it so far.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,814
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:01:09 pm »
30 The game is a bit quieter at the moment, Liverpool content to let Chelsea have the ball we've been under little pressure really.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,707
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:01:58 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:59:12 pm
28 We seem to be in control at the moment, noticeable how silent the ground is now. Chelsea getting loads of possession but not doing much with it so far.

Pitch side mikes are turned up on away end. On telly it sounds as if we're playing at Anfield.


:lmao
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,814
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26
« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:02:32 pm »
31 VAR looking into a red card for Tsimikas, he was down on the ground and I didn't see much. Perhaps someone has seen more? It's come to nothing.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,726
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26
« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:03:28 pm »
Milner has been excellent today.  Hard as nails and uncompromising.  Weve needed it
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,707
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26
« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:04:02 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:02:32 pm
31 VAR looking into a red card for Tsimikas, he was down on the ground and I didn't see much. Perhaps someone has seen more?

The check was to see if Mount should be sent off for 'kicking out'
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,814
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26
« Reply #30 on: Today at 05:04:12 pm »
37 Milner is having a decent game, does really well there bringing the ball out of midfield.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,726
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26
« Reply #31 on: Today at 05:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 05:04:02 pm
The check was to see if Mount should be sent off for 'kicking out'
He did, but it was so minor it would have been silly.  Common sense prevailed
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,814
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26
« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 05:04:02 pm
The check was to see if Mount should be sent off for 'kicking out'

I didn't see much in the incident to be honest either way.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,814
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26
« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:05:49 pm »
35 Chelsea putting more pressure on in our box but we are doing pretty well keeping them out.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,814
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26
« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:07:02 pm »
36 A great first time pass from Trent finds Salah and he's away but he disturbed by someone getting a foot on his heel which stops the momentum.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,814
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26
« Reply #35 on: Today at 05:08:17 pm »
37 We are really pressing up high on Chelsea now which is forcing them to take chances on long balls which so far have not been that accurate.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 