For all of us the last couple of years have been horrific.



I've kind of lost count of the number of friends and family that are no longer with us and with Brexit, the Pandemic and the fucking Tories screwing us all it's all easy to be depressed and upset.







But fuck all that.





I have some great friends on here and some great friends in real life and hopefully we can all strive for a better future for all of us.



We have love. We all have lost. We all want better.





Peace and love to you and your families. YOU are great people (Even Mancs!) and WE can change the world.





Hoping to a very much better 2022





Love to you all



xx

