That's a good second place from Leclerc to finish above Perez. Red Bull was clearly the better car over the season, not to mention the shitty strategy calls from Ferrari and mechanical failures.



Yeah he's done well to get P2 in the end. First half of the season was full of highs and lows from Ferrari because they had genuine pace in the beggining but then you had some driver errors, errors from the pitwall and reliability which meant they had to run the engines really conservatively, I think it was over by the time TD39 hit but that was definitely the nail in the coffin. Think merc expected it to damage Red Bull but it had no effect on them.