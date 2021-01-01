« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 153345 times)

Online iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,917
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4920 on: Today at 02:29:16 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:28:03 pm
Gasly getting in the way of Perez.
Poor Checo being held up by the last two owners of his seat!
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,947
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4921 on: Today at 02:29:26 pm »
Hold on Leclerc.
Logged

Online iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,917
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4922 on: Today at 02:30:27 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:20:59 pm
for those keeping score, latifi is now last by over half a minute. I presume he had a long stop while they checked his car for damage.
Now up to 2 and half minutes. How does he do it, eh.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,244
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4923 on: Today at 02:30:48 pm »
Latifi finally retires
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,326
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4924 on: Today at 02:30:57 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 02:29:16 pm
Poor Checo being held up by the last two owners of his seat!

It was always going to be close though so any hold up would be crucial.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,691
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4925 on: Today at 02:32:00 pm »
decent bit of pyro there at the end.

nice one leclerc on getting 2nd.

and vettel has a bit of an actual  race at the end of his f1 career and gets a point despite the strategy.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4926 on: Today at 02:32:52 pm »
Good job Charles
Logged

Online iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,917
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4927 on: Today at 02:33:42 pm »
Another easy win for Max. What an incredibly dominant season for him. One hell of a driver.

Nice for Danny Ric and Seb getting points in their last race!
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,326
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4928 on: Today at 02:34:30 pm »
Annoying race. Boring for large parts of it only coming even nearly alive at the very end. Vettel robbed, McLaren useless as ever and bloody Ferrari scoring well. Meh.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,510
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4929 on: Today at 02:34:51 pm »
"is he gonna get past Ricciardo, it's gonna be close" ....10 car lengths back, 30 meters before the line.  Crofty is an idiot.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4930 on: Today at 02:35:43 pm »
Well all in all a very boring season. Especially compared to last season. Hopefully both Mercedes and Ferrari are better next season. Both need to improve their straight line speed whilst not losing out anymore in the corners. Tough ask.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,691
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4931 on: Today at 02:38:45 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:35:43 pm
Well all in all a very boring season. Especially compared to last season. Hopefully both Mercedes and Ferrari are better next season. Both need to improve their straight line speed whilst not losing out anymore in the corners. Tough ask.

the actual racing was better for the most part but once again there's an aero change which adrian newey absolutely fucking nails. he knows what he's doing.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4932 on: Today at 02:38:52 pm »
Unlucky checco unlucky red bull you absolute fucking arsewipes 😂😂
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,326
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4933 on: Today at 02:41:13 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:38:45 pm
the actual racing was better for the most part but once again there's an aero change which adrian newey absolutely fucking nails. he knows what he's doing.

If any team wants to stay ahead Newey is the must have. It's a shame he's stayed at Red Bull for so long. At one point he wanted to design a boat that competed in the America's Cup, but since then he's got his enthusiasm back for F1.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,510
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4934 on: Today at 02:41:44 pm »
That's a good second place from Leclerc to finish above Perez.  Red Bull was clearly the better car over the season, not to mention the shitty strategy calls from Ferrari and mechanical failures.   


Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4935 on: Today at 02:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 02:41:44 pm
That's a good second place from Leclerc to finish above Perez.  Red Bull was clearly the better car over the season, not to mention the shitty strategy calls from Ferrari and mechanical failures.

Yeah he's done well to get P2 in the end. First half of the season was full of highs and lows from Ferrari because they had genuine pace in the beggining but then you had some driver errors, errors from the pitwall and reliability which meant they had to run the engines really conservatively, I think it was over by the time TD39 hit but that was definitely the nail in the coffin. Think merc expected it to damage Red Bull but it had no effect on them.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,491
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4936 on: Today at 02:49:15 pm »
Wait, this didnt happen?



Lol
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,510
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4937 on: Today at 02:52:03 pm »
I think that it was only France that could be considered a major error from Charles. Even without the pitwall and reliability errors that you mention though, The Red Bull/Max combo was just too strong this year though.  I know I'm not telling you anything that you don't already know, but hey-ho. 


 On a side note, I'm gonna miss Seb.
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,510
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4938 on: Today at 02:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:49:15 pm
Wait, this didnt happen?



Lol

No Masi, no party.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,326
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4939 on: Today at 02:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:49:15 pm
Wait, this didnt happen?



Lol

Sadly not. I'm really not sure what Aston Martin were trying to do this afternoon. Having his "teammate" finishing ahead was the final straw.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,431
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4940 on: Today at 02:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:49:15 pm
Wait, this didnt happen?



Lol

Can't get away with that 2 years in a row.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4941 on: Today at 03:05:39 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:38:45 pm
the actual racing was better for the most part but once again there's an aero change which adrian newey absolutely fucking nails. he knows what he's doing.

He's the best of all time. No doubt.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,326
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4942 on: Today at 03:08:53 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:05:39 pm
He's the best of all time. No doubt.


That cannot be denied. With the exception of his first team Leyton House, he has won at least two titles for each team he's worked for. I'm not sure anyone else comes close to that.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,691
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4943 on: Today at 03:10:22 pm »
looks to be some actual genuine friendship between vettel and hamilton these days
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,691
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4944 on: Today at 03:26:51 pm »
seb wants a bevvy. I don't blame him
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,326
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4945 on: Today at 03:33:03 pm »
It was a lovely interview with him, he spoke so well and once again you learn just how well rounded and mature, he has become through the years.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,691
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4946 on: Today at 03:57:26 pm »
it's fucking bizarre that croft and brundle claim the same home towns as hamilton and russell by the way. it's not like they're even large cities or anything.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,157
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4947 on: Today at 04:19:41 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:35:43 pm
Well all in all a very boring season. Especially compared to last season. Hopefully both Mercedes and Ferrari are better next season. Both need to improve their straight line speed whilst not losing out anymore in the corners. Tough ask.
You cannot rely on Ferrari

The question therefore is about Mercedes

They say they know where theyre development. Went wrong and that they know how to fix it. Lets see if that is the case.

Now, do they persist with the zero sidepods approach? Was that the development point at which it all went to shit?

We will see in February I guess, but I thought the aim was to reduce drag, and if they have more dab than the other top teams, whats the point?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,157
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4948 on: Today at 04:20:30 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:57:26 pm
it's fucking bizarre that croft and brundle claim the same home towns as hamilton and russell by the way. it's not like they're even large cities or anything.
Brundle, Lewis and Sir Harvest Fields
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Up
« previous next »
 