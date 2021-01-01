Well all in all a very boring season. Especially compared to last season. Hopefully both Mercedes and Ferrari are better next season. Both need to improve their straight line speed whilst not losing out anymore in the corners. Tough ask.
You cannot rely on Ferrari
The question therefore is about Mercedes
They say they know where theyre development. Went wrong and that they know how to fix it. Lets see if that is the case.
Now, do they persist with the zero sidepods approach? Was that the development point at which it all went to shit?
We will see in February I guess, but I thought the aim was to reduce drag, and if they have more dab than the other top teams, whats the point?