Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
118
119
120
121
122
[
123
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s) (Read 152722 times)
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 63,304
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
«
Reply #4880 on:
Today
at 01:17:31 pm »
Hamilton going backwards at the moment. Some great action between Ocon and Vettel.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 85,154
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
«
Reply #4881 on:
Today
at 01:20:35 pm »
So is Russell the Ferraris were slower and are now quicker has to be tyres?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Print
Pages:
1
...
118
119
120
121
122
[
123
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.28]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2