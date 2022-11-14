Hulkenberg joins Haas as driver for 2023.
I'm sure they're both over "suck my balls mate" now. if not it's amusing that both al peen and haas will have teammates that don't like each other.
As a team we made some mistakes in Brazil. We had not envisaged the situation that unfolded on the last lap and we had not agreed a strategy for such a scenario before the race. Regretfully, Max was only informed at the final corner of the request to give up position without all the necessary information being relayed. This put Max, who has always been an open and fair team player, in a compromising situation with little time to react which was not our intention. Following the race Max spoke openly and honestly, allowing for both drivers to resolve any outstanding issues or concerns. The Team accept Max's reasoning, the conversation was a personal matter which will remain private between the team and no further comment will be made.The events that followed from a social media point of view are completely unacceptable. The abusive online behaviour towards Max, Checo, the Team and their respective families is shocking and saddening and unfortunately is something that we as a sport are having to address with depressing regularity. There is no place for it in racing or society as a whole and we need to do and be better. At the end of the day this is a sport, we are here to race. Death threats, hate mail, vitriol towards extended family members is deplorable. We value inclusion and want a safe space for everyone to work in and enjoy our sport. The abuse needs to stop.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/63575321Talking of ego's in F1
Red Bull statement: "Team accepts Max's reasoning" in refusing to give up position to team-mate Perez in Brazilian GP. Says he "was only informed at the final corner of the request to give up position without all the necessary information being relayed"https://www.redbullracing.com/int-en/team-statement-brazil-grand-prix?utm_source=RBR_Twitter&utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=TeamStatement_2022_Brazil_GP&utm_content=Article
Thought Gasly and Ocon were okay?Hulk and KMag will argue and bicker a lot and it's going to be entertaining as fuck.Also, Stroll and Alonso has to be the stroppiest pairing in F1 history surely?
Alonso plus anyone would be the "stroppiest" pairing, he seems to fall out with all his teammates. I'd love to see Verstappen and Alonso in the same car, it would be very entertaining. What's Alonso going to do when Stroll crashes straight into him? He can't be too aggressive when Stroll Snr owns the team.
That would be the most entertaining pairing in history -- imagine the infighting. I reckon Alonso won't give a fuck about Stroll Snr.Some wholesome content for everyone to enjoy -- a drivers only dinner for Seb's farewell:
Normal night out, normal night out, normal night out, normal night out, Barney the dinosaur, normal night out, normal night out, normal night out, normal night out,
Can't see Max there. Am I being blind, or is he just not welcome.
Funny isnt it, Seb was pretty despised by a lot of fans both at Red Bull and Ferrari because of some petulant driving and attitude, its an incredible turnaround to now he considered probably the most likeable driver in the sport.
It would be interesting to have some input from him in the shows.
Ricciardo going to Red Bull as reserve driver..........
