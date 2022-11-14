« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 151405 times)

Offline RedG13

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4800 on: Yesterday at 07:29:24 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 06:39:45 am
Hulkenberg joins Haas as driver for 2023.
Seems harsh for Mick. I dont get Haas Logic here
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4801 on: Yesterday at 08:02:16 am »
Yeah Im surprised as well, especially given Magnussen and Hulkenberg dont get on
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4802 on: Yesterday at 08:17:25 am »
I'm sure they're both over "suck my balls mate" now.

if not it's amusing that both al peen and haas will have teammates that don't like each other.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4803 on: Yesterday at 08:18:14 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:17:25 am
I'm sure they're both over "suck my balls mate" now.

if not it's amusing that both al peen and haas will have teammates that don't like each other.
And Red Bull  ;D
Offline El Lobo

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4804 on: Yesterday at 10:59:42 am »
Not a major shock really, and would be even less so if he wasn't called Schumacher.
Offline Qston

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4805 on: Yesterday at 11:08:14 am »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4806 on: Yesterday at 11:26:11 am »
Red Bull statement: "Team accepts Max's reasoning" in refusing to give up position to team-mate Perez in Brazilian GP. Says he "was only informed at the final corner of the request to give up position without all the necessary information being relayed"

https://www.redbullracing.com/int-en/team-statement-brazil-grand-prix?utm_source=RBR_Twitter&utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=TeamStatement_2022_Brazil_GP&utm_content=Article

Quote
As a team we made some mistakes in Brazil. We had not envisaged the situation that unfolded on the last lap and we had not agreed a strategy for such a scenario before the race. Regretfully, Max was only informed at the final corner of the request to give up position without all the necessary information being relayed. This put Max, who has always been an open and fair team player, in a compromising situation with little time to react which was not our intention. Following the race Max spoke openly and honestly, allowing for both drivers to resolve any outstanding issues or concerns. The Team accept Max's reasoning, the conversation was a personal matter which will remain private between the team and no further comment will be made.
The events that followed from a social media point of view are completely unacceptable. The abusive online behaviour towards Max, Checo, the Team and their respective families is shocking and saddening and unfortunately is something that we as a sport are having to address with depressing regularity. There is no place for it in racing or society as a whole and we need to do and be better. At the end of the day this is a sport, we are here to race. Death threats, hate mail, vitriol towards extended family members is deplorable. We value inclusion and want a safe space for everyone to work in and enjoy our sport. The abuse needs to stop.
Offline clinical

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4807 on: Yesterday at 11:28:52 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 11:26:11 am
Red Bull statement: "Team accepts Max's reasoning" in refusing to give up position to team-mate Perez in Brazilian GP. Says he "was only informed at the final corner of the request to give up position without all the necessary information being relayed"
Hahaha he wasn't. What a lie.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4808 on: Yesterday at 11:42:45 am »
Squeal Christian, squeal
Offline paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4809 on: Yesterday at 11:55:01 am »
Offline clinical

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4810 on: Yesterday at 12:14:35 pm »
Happy to be proved wrong. But I'm sure Max was told to let him past with a few laps to go. And AGAIN on the last lap.

EDIT:

It was Perez who was told.

However Max was told early on on the last lap.

https://www.racefans.net/2022/11/14/dont-fight-max-how-red-bulls-team-radio-row-in-brazil-unfolded/
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4811 on: Yesterday at 12:16:31 pm »
This put Max, who has always been an open and fair team player as long as things are in his favour, in a compromising situation with little time to react which was not our intention.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4812 on: Yesterday at 12:35:54 pm »
Quite something how a team and a driver, who have already won both titles, could make themselves look so ridiculous in such a dead rubber situation.
Offline Persephone

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4813 on: Yesterday at 02:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 11:26:11 am
Red Bull statement: "Team accepts Max's reasoning" in refusing to give up position to team-mate Perez in Brazilian GP. Says he "was only informed at the final corner of the request to give up position without all the necessary information being relayed"

https://www.redbullracing.com/int-en/team-statement-brazil-grand-prix?utm_source=RBR_Twitter&utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=TeamStatement_2022_Brazil_GP&utm_content=Article
I love fiction, it's always so unpredictable. RB contorting themselves to try and save face for Verstappen.

It's a pity that all this drama is over shadowing that Sunday is Vettel's last race. A 4 time World Champion and a pretty good guy as well deserves more than this circus.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4814 on: Yesterday at 02:22:53 pm »
Yeah Vettels a legend. And he's become a much nicer chap since leaving......Red Bull. Who knew?!
Offline bradders1011

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4815 on: Yesterday at 02:32:08 pm »
RE: Hulk to Haas.

I get they've had their fingers burned with rookies now, but (and I really like Hulkenberg) surely there's someone from the queue of talented juniors that they could have loaned in? Pourchaire's a Ferrari kid right?
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4816 on: Yesterday at 02:35:49 pm »
mildly warm (and out of date) take:

vettel has always been alright off track. he could be a right nobhead on it, but he's hardly a rarity there.
Offline iamnant

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4817 on: Yesterday at 04:08:04 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:17:25 am
I'm sure they're both over "suck my balls mate" now.

if not it's amusing that both al peen and haas will have teammates that don't like each other.
Thought Gasly and Ocon were okay?

Hulk and KMag will argue and bicker a lot and it's going to be entertaining as fuck.

Also, Stroll and Alonso has to be the stroppiest pairing in F1 history surely?
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4818 on: Yesterday at 04:16:43 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 04:08:04 pm
Thought Gasly and Ocon were okay?

Hulk and KMag will argue and bicker a lot and it's going to be entertaining as fuck.

Also, Stroll and Alonso has to be the stroppiest pairing in F1 history surely?

Apparently hulkenberg and magnussen get on fine these days.
Offline Persephone

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4819 on: Yesterday at 04:18:01 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 04:08:04 pm
Thought Gasly and Ocon were okay?

Hulk and KMag will argue and bicker a lot and it's going to be entertaining as fuck.

Also, Stroll and Alonso has to be the stroppiest pairing in F1 history surely?
Alonso plus anyone would be the "stroppiest" pairing, he seems to fall out with all his teammates. I'd love to see Verstappen and Alonso in the same car, it would be very entertaining.

What's Alonso going to do when Stroll crashes straight into him? He can't be too aggressive when Stroll Snr owns the team.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4820 on: Yesterday at 04:47:57 pm »
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4821 on: Yesterday at 05:40:44 pm »
That Red Bull statement is ridiculous. Making out like it was timing? Max clearly told them he wasnt moving over for Checo and not to ask him again.

Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4822 on: Yesterday at 07:17:57 pm »
A years anniversary from Verstappen winning stealing/being handed his first ever world title and all they are worried about is controlling the narrative of him being a bit of a c*nt
Offline iamnant

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4823 on: Yesterday at 09:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 04:18:01 pm
Alonso plus anyone would be the "stroppiest" pairing, he seems to fall out with all his teammates. I'd love to see Verstappen and Alonso in the same car, it would be very entertaining.

What's Alonso going to do when Stroll crashes straight into him? He can't be too aggressive when Stroll Snr owns the team.
That would be the most entertaining pairing in history -- imagine the infighting. I reckon Alonso won't give a fuck about Stroll Snr.

Some wholesome content for everyone to enjoy -- a drivers only dinner for Seb's farewell:

Offline bradders1011

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4824 on: Yesterday at 10:20:50 pm »
Offline El Lobo

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4825 on: Yesterday at 10:21:45 pm »
Normal night out, normal night out, normal night out, normal night out, Barney the dinosaur, normal night out, normal night out, normal night out, normal night out,
Offline Tobez

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4826 on: Today at 05:59:15 am »
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 09:53:04 pm
That would be the most entertaining pairing in history -- imagine the infighting. I reckon Alonso won't give a fuck about Stroll Snr.

Some wholesome content for everyone to enjoy -- a drivers only dinner for Seb's farewell:



Can't see Max there. Am I being blind, or is he just not welcome.
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4827 on: Today at 06:07:27 am »
Back right next to Goatifi?
