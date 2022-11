I'm not talking about Max just generally racing drivers can be arrogant so and so's once in a while.



Yep, every good driver needs to have an ego or else they wouldn't be so single minded in their pursuit of winning. I'm sure all of them have done things they regret when they look back on it. Vettel is loved almost universally now, but in his RB days he was a twat.However I think it is in their best interest to be a good team mate, or it can come back to bite you in the ass. I don't like this narrative that's emerging that Perez deliberately crashed his car in Monaco. It makes no sense for him to do that and possibly damage his car enough to take penalties for a new gearbox or engine. Verstappen alluding to it was very unprofessional and RB need to come out and defend him because it will damage his reputation. He's already getting abuse online from Verstappen fans.