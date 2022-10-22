« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 149008 times)

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,647
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4760 on: Today at 12:45:39 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:40:25 pm
There must be prize money for where the drivers finish too, surely?

I don't think so, no.


Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:38:53 pm
Didn't they want Verstappen to let Perez past to help him finish second in the championship?

they might do (this year) but it's still irrelevant. sure it's a nice thing to fudge if you're in a position to do so though.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,276
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4761 on: Today at 12:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:38:26 pm
The likes of Schumacher and Senna were absolutely ruthless....but I venture to say Max is a much bigger, spoiled, brat like whining bell end, egged on by a monumental prick team owner.

Tend to agree there, although as much as I love Senna by a long way more, he also had many moments that could be deemed shitty behaviour, then there is Prost etc. So think it comes with the territory for some. Think Hamilton is probably an anomaly in that regard in being one of the greatest of all time yet for the most part comes across as an incredibly great person on and off the track.

I just kind of enjoy watching that ruthlessness in any sportsman/woman, even if part of that is them being a bit of a twat.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:51:10 pm by Andy82lfc »
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,972
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4762 on: Today at 12:52:54 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:45:39 pm
I don't think so, no.

Seems odd

But alas, its Red Bull and its Christian Horner. The only thing better than doing the double for him would be their second driver finishing in second place in the drivers championship, just to show how dominant they've been. And they're obviously bothered or we wouldnt even be having the discussion.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,438
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4763 on: Today at 12:54:24 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:40:25 pm
There must be prize money for where the drivers finish too, surely?

I don't believe so, just prize money for Championships as far as I know, but Red Bull want to finish 1-2 as they've never achieved that before.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Up
« previous next »
 