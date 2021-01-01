« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 114 115 116 117 118 [119]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 148368 times)

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,640
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4720 on: Yesterday at 08:21:06 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 08:18:57 pm
Red Bull sweeping it under the carpet. Marko says its been discussed and max will let Perez through in Abu Dhabi.

might be 1-1 now as far as verstappen is concerned or something.

either way nobody outside the team knows and by the sounds of it nobody outside the team is going to know. so whatever.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,692
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4721 on: Yesterday at 08:22:42 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:12:30 pm
I don't agree with what verstappen did (or didn't) do at all. but I still think asking someone to do something they've already told you that they won't do is stupidity by red bull.
That's not how it's supposed to work. If you have control over your Driver's then the team dictates what happens on the track, even if the Driver vehemently disagrees. Perez has sacrificed tons for the team and Verstappen, it's a slap in the face for Verstappen to not do the same in return.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,434
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4722 on: Yesterday at 08:24:58 pm »
Really twattish behaviour from Max that. Perez absolutely wrecked Hamiltons race for 2-3 laps in Abu Dhabi last year on his behalf.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,640
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4723 on: Yesterday at 08:25:14 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:22:42 pm
That's not how it's supposed to work. If you have control over your Driver's then the team dictates what happens on the track, even if the Driver vehemently disagrees. Perez has sacrificed tons for the team and Verstappen, it's a slap in the face for Verstappen to not do the same in return.

yeah I know that, read the first part of what I typed.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,473
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4724 on: Yesterday at 08:43:11 pm »
Perez on Verstappen post-race:

"I think if he has two Championships, it's thanks to me."
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,692
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4725 on: Yesterday at 08:49:12 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:25:14 pm
yeah I know that, read the first part of what I typed.
Well then asking him to do his job wasn't stupid. Max was being a selfish twat.


Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:43:11 pm
Perez on Verstappen post-race:

"I think if he has two Championships, it's thanks to me."
Haha it's getting spicy over at RB.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4726 on: Yesterday at 09:13:58 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:25:14 pm
yeah I know that, read the first part of what I typed.

I don't think it matters. At no stage should it have gotten  to the stage where Verstappen could say that and he wouldn't be put in his place pretty damn quickly.

That said, I love it. Championship has been boring so the spice is something to relish.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4727 on: Yesterday at 09:22:49 pm »
Max is a horrible person.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,954
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4728 on: Yesterday at 09:27:22 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:43:11 pm
Perez on Verstappen post-race:

"I think if he has two Championships, it's thanks to me."

Im no Max fan but I think he could have had Stevie Wonder as a teammate this season and won the title
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,473
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4729 on: Yesterday at 09:30:30 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:27:22 pm
Im no Max fan but I think he could have had Stevie Wonder as a teammate this season and won the title

Right, but I dont think he wins last year without him. So I think the point would still stand.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4730 on: Yesterday at 10:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 08:24:58 pm
Really twattish behaviour from Max that. Perez absolutely wrecked Hamiltons race for 2-3 laps in Abu Dhabi last year on his behalf.

Spent the whole qualifying giving him slipstreams too
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline garumn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4731 on: Today at 12:02:37 am »
Max Verstappen is the least likeable Formula 1 driver since young Vettel.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,692
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4732 on: Today at 04:20:33 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:27:22 pm
Im no Max fan but I think he could have had Stevie Wonder as a teammate this season and won the title
Perez has done the dirty work for RB and Max, he's been the one to test the new parts before they get put on Max's car. Everything is geared to extricate the best performance from Max, car development, race strategies and at times positions. I can understand Perez being upset, he never gets the opportunity for his ambitions to be put first after happily sacrificing time and again for his teammate.
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,496
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4733 on: Today at 05:11:09 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:04:01 pm
I dont think Leclerc was being spiteful to his teammate, it was more fuck sake Ive not managed to get the job done again help me please

Truly pathetic with the constant trolling.  You must have missed the bit where Lando under-steered into him and took him out.  It was a silly request though given that Carlos was on for a podium. Anyhow, great win by George, who becomes the third driver to beat "the GOAT" over the course of a season in the same machinery.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 114 115 116 117 118 [119]   Go Up
« previous next »
 