Im no Max fan but I think he could have had Stevie Wonder as a teammate this season and won the title



Perez has done the dirty work for RB and Max, he's been the one to test the new parts before they get put on Max's car. Everything is geared to extricate the best performance from Max, car development, race strategies and at times positions. I can understand Perez being upset, he never gets the opportunity for his ambitions to be put first after happily sacrificing time and again for his teammate.