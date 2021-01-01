I don't agree with what verstappen did (or didn't) do at all. but I still think asking someone to do something they've already told you that they won't do is stupidity by red bull.



That's not how it's supposed to work. If you have control over your Driver's then the team dictates what happens on the track, even if the Driver vehemently disagrees. Perez has sacrificed tons for the team and Verstappen, it's a slap in the face for Verstappen to not do the same in return.