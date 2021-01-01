« previous next »
Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)

voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #4720 on: Today at 08:21:06 pm
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 08:18:57 pm
Red Bull sweeping it under the carpet. Marko says its been discussed and max will let Perez through in Abu Dhabi.

might be 1-1 now as far as verstappen is concerned or something.

either way nobody outside the team knows and by the sounds of it nobody outside the team is going to know. so whatever.
Persephone

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #4721 on: Today at 08:22:42 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:12:30 pm
I don't agree with what verstappen did (or didn't) do at all. but I still think asking someone to do something they've already told you that they won't do is stupidity by red bull.
That's not how it's supposed to work. If you have control over your Driver's then the team dictates what happens on the track, even if the Driver vehemently disagrees. Perez has sacrificed tons for the team and Verstappen, it's a slap in the face for Verstappen to not do the same in return.
Graeme

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #4722 on: Today at 08:24:58 pm
Really twattish behaviour from Max that. Perez absolutely wrecked Hamiltons race for 2-3 laps in Abu Dhabi last year on his behalf.
voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #4723 on: Today at 08:25:14 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:22:42 pm
That's not how it's supposed to work. If you have control over your Driver's then the team dictates what happens on the track, even if the Driver vehemently disagrees. Perez has sacrificed tons for the team and Verstappen, it's a slap in the face for Verstappen to not do the same in return.

yeah I know that, read the first part of what I typed.
Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #4724 on: Today at 08:43:11 pm
Perez on Verstappen post-race:

"I think if he has two Championships, it's thanks to me."
Persephone

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #4725 on: Today at 08:49:12 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:25:14 pm
yeah I know that, read the first part of what I typed.
Well then asking him to do his job wasn't stupid. Max was being a selfish twat.


Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:43:11 pm
Perez on Verstappen post-race:

"I think if he has two Championships, it's thanks to me."
Haha it's getting spicy over at RB.
Wild Romany Boy

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #4726 on: Today at 09:13:58 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:25:14 pm
yeah I know that, read the first part of what I typed.

I don't think it matters. At no stage should it have gotten  to the stage where Verstappen could say that and he wouldn't be put in his place pretty damn quickly.

That said, I love it. Championship has been boring so the spice is something to relish.
clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #4727 on: Today at 09:22:49 pm
Max is a horrible person.
El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #4728 on: Today at 09:27:22 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:43:11 pm
Perez on Verstappen post-race:

"I think if he has two Championships, it's thanks to me."

Im no Max fan but I think he could have had Stevie Wonder as a teammate this season and won the title
Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #4729 on: Today at 09:30:30 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:27:22 pm
Im no Max fan but I think he could have had Stevie Wonder as a teammate this season and won the title

Right, but I dont think he wins last year without him. So I think the point would still stand.
