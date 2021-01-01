Red Bull sweeping it under the carpet. Marko says its been discussed and max will let Perez through in Abu Dhabi.
I don't agree with what verstappen did (or didn't) do at all. but I still think asking someone to do something they've already told you that they won't do is stupidity by red bull.
That's not how it's supposed to work. If you have control over your Driver's then the team dictates what happens on the track, even if the Driver vehemently disagrees. Perez has sacrificed tons for the team and Verstappen, it's a slap in the face for Verstappen to not do the same in return.
yeah I know that, read the first part of what I typed.
Perez on Verstappen post-race:"I think if he has two Championships, it's thanks to me."
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Im no Max fan but I think he could have had Stevie Wonder as a teammate this season and won the title
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]