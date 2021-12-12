« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 146015 times)

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,860
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4560 on: Today at 12:33:28 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 11:51:22 pm
Haha a whole year has gone by and you're still crying about it.

Pure Everton that
So if a year has gone by an injustice doesn't count anymore?

Thank God you weren't involved in fighting for any past injustices  ::)
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4561 on: Today at 12:44:22 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 12:33:28 am
So if a year has gone by an injustice doesn't count anymore?

Thank God you weren't involved in fighting for any past injustices  ::)

Even the people that were directly affected by it have got over it. But not you
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,860
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4562 on: Today at 12:49:03 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 12:44:22 am
Even the people that were directly affected by it have got over it. But not you
JFT97
Unless a year has passed.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4563 on: Today at 12:57:08 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 12:49:03 am
JFT97
Unless a year has passed.

Eh?

I hope you've been drinking mate, otherwise comparing the deaths of 97 people to someone losing a championship over a dodgy decision is pretty low.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,860
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4564 on: Today at 01:18:32 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 12:57:08 am
Eh?

I hope you've been drinking mate, otherwise comparing the deaths of 97 people to someone losing a championship over a dodgy decision is pretty low.
Dont you fuck with me shit username.

You cant cherry pick what injustices last longer than a year.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4565 on: Today at 01:20:47 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 01:18:32 am
Dont you fuck with me shit username.

You cant cherry pick what injustices last longer than a year.

You brought Hillsborough into this???

Go to bed, absolute shameless fucking weirdo.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,860
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4566 on: Today at 01:26:59 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 01:20:47 am
You brought Hillsborough into this???

Go to bed, absolute shameless fucking weirdo.
Fuck you you cherry picking arsehole!
An injustice is an injustice is an injustice.
Unless youre a Max fanboy obviously  ::)
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,489
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4567 on: Today at 04:52:46 am »
Just finished watching quali.  K-Mag on pole is easily the best moment of the season for me.  Made up for the lad and HAAS.  Also, another tactical masterclass from Ferrari.  Gods amongst men that strategy team.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,179
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4568 on: Today at 05:29:21 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 12:49:03 am
JFT97
Unless a year has passed.

That's fucking disgusting
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,584
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4569 on: Today at 09:33:27 am »
Christ on a bike that's just fucking pathetic.

Even trying to draw a comparison between a sporting decision and the deaths of people is the work of an absolute fucking idiot.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,219
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4570 on: Today at 09:39:10 am »
Coming into this thread to talk about the race later on



Fucking grow up.

F1 threads get locked more than the labour one when you bring up Corbyn
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,216
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4571 on: Today at 09:44:37 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:22:59 am
Wow, that quali result was probably the only decent thing to have come out this season. What a bore of an F1 season. That turd and his team of uber turds easily winning (easily the most hateful team and driver to have won the championships since Nelson Piquet), Ferrari self-sabotaging themselves by being incompetent and Mercedes making a dog of a car to avoid any chance of a competition.

Hoping Hamilton wins next year and rubs it up against those bigots in Verstappen camp.

I hope somebody completely different becomes competitive and dominates both Verstappen and Hamilton. Wouldn't that be a refreshing change.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,584
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4572 on: Today at 03:56:50 pm »


posted without comment.
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4573 on: Today at 04:23:05 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:44:37 am
I hope somebody completely different becomes competitive and dominates both Verstappen and Hamilton. Wouldn't that be a refreshing change.  :D

True, but can't beat a bit of racists losing their shit! But unfortunately, Hamilton and Verstappen are a class apart. I dread to think what it will be like when Lewis retires, because I fear there's nobody good enough to challenge Verstappen in my opinion.

By the way, just coming back to this thread - an absolute dumpster fire.  :-\
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,216
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4574 on: Today at 04:57:02 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 04:23:05 pm
True, but can't beat a bit of racists losing their shit! But unfortunately, Hamilton and Verstappen are a class apart. I dread to think what it will be like when Lewis retires, because I fear there's nobody good enough to challenge Verstappen in my opinion.

By the way, just coming back to this thread - an absolute dumpster fire.  :-\

I think Lando has plenty of potential when you think of what he is doing in a pretty ordinary car at the moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,489
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4575 on: Today at 06:41:11 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 04:23:05 pm
True, but can't beat a bit of racists losing their shit! But unfortunately, Hamilton and Verstappen are a class apart. I dread to think what it will be like when Lewis retires, because I fear there's nobody good enough to challenge Verstappen in my opinion.

By the way, just coming back to this thread - an absolute dumpster fire.  :-\

I firmly believe that Leclerc can challenge Max if he has the car, unless Ferrari continue to be a circus/bad joke.   He's already shown over the first ten races this year that he can mix it with Max when the cars are closely matched and Ferrari are not self-sabotaging. He would have won 6 out of the first ten races without two mechanical retirements and Ferrari idiocy screwing him out of another two wins. Granted he (Charles) made a bad mistake in France, but overall it's been the failure of the car or the Ferrari strategy team in 2022. That shit-show has also been coupled with the Red Bull car getting stronger throughout the year, whilst Ferrari have gone backwards, similar to how they did at the back end of 2018. 

None of this is in any way meant to discredit Max, as I think that he has driven really well this year.   I think that in equal machinery Charles could beat him though.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,584
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4576 on: Today at 07:37:23 pm »
well magnussen at least led a lap. some decent action on lap 1 anyway

fuck know what latifi is doing on mediums.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:40:22 pm by voodoo ray »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Up
« previous next »
 