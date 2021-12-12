True, but can't beat a bit of racists losing their shit! But unfortunately, Hamilton and Verstappen are a class apart. I dread to think what it will be like when Lewis retires, because I fear there's nobody good enough to challenge Verstappen in my opinion.



By the way, just coming back to this thread - an absolute dumpster fire.



I firmly believe that Leclerc can challenge Max if he has the car, unless Ferrari continue to be a circus/bad joke. He's already shown over the first ten races this year that he can mix it with Max when the cars are closely matched and Ferrari are not self-sabotaging. He would have won 6 out of the first ten races without two mechanical retirements and Ferrari idiocy screwing him out of another two wins. Granted he (Charles) made a bad mistake in France, but overall it's been the failure of the car or the Ferrari strategy team in 2022. That shit-show has also been coupled with the Red Bull car getting stronger throughout the year, whilst Ferrari have gone backwards, similar to how they did at the back end of 2018.None of this is in any way meant to discredit Max, as I think that he has driven really well this year. I think that in equal machinery Charles could beat him though.