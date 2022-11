I think they just panicked. The Red Bulls did 25 laps on the softs and 45 on the mediums and Lewis in particularly is renowned for being good with his tyres, so no reason to think he couldn't have done 45 (or more) on the mediums and then 25 on the softs. And if I'm right the Red Bulls were on used softs as well. It just seemed a track that was easy on tyres so thinking they had to go onto hards for a one stop is a pretty big fuck up