Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 143249 times)

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4480 on: October 30, 2022, 09:40:59 pm »
Every single bit of this race that I've seen has been boring. Good job it's an evening race and there are other things on.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4481 on: October 30, 2022, 09:41:31 pm »
Quote from: sminp on October 30, 2022, 09:35:31 pm
and another Merc fuck up. Shouldve pitted Russell for softs and fastest lap.
I think Red Bull would have just bought Perez in straight after and got it back.

Boxing before the final lap means they cant.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4482 on: October 30, 2022, 09:43:15 pm »
Yeah that was shite thanks to Mercedes strategy.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4483 on: October 30, 2022, 09:43:30 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 30, 2022, 09:40:59 pm
Every single bit of this race that I've seen has been boring. Good job it's an evening race and there are other things on.
The ending of the nascar race was wild though
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4484 on: October 30, 2022, 09:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on October 30, 2022, 09:41:31 pm
I think Red Bull would have just bought Perez in straight after and got it back.

Boxing before the final lap means they cant.

I was thinking more if they did it under the VSC that prevents Perez doing that without risking his place.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4485 on: October 30, 2022, 09:44:56 pm »
An absolute breeze for the champion, that. Congratulations to him on the record.

But my god what a dull day out that was. Shout out to Danny Ric for at least giving us some sort of action.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4486 on: October 30, 2022, 09:45:05 pm »
Yawn. Can't believe I stayed up for that. Merc screwed up their strategy, who knows what could have happened. Mexico is dull, great crowd but the actual race is hardly ever exciting.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4487 on: October 30, 2022, 09:45:52 pm »
The penalty didn't even effect Daniel in the end, he drove well today.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4488 on: October 30, 2022, 09:53:15 pm »
Apart from the obvious that he's a terrible driver, is there a reason Latifi was nearly a minute behind everybody else in last place?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4489 on: October 30, 2022, 10:09:00 pm »
Loved the Mexican F1 theme today with the Mariachi band.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0rXI6eFq7eQ&amp;ab_channel=FreddieMoore" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0rXI6eFq7eQ&amp;ab_channel=FreddieMoore</a>
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4490 on: October 30, 2022, 10:09:52 pm »
Looked a bad call the moment they went onto the hards, disappointing as they looked well set but I guess thats what happens when youve not competed for a win all season and then suddenly find yourself in an actual race
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4491 on: October 30, 2022, 10:12:03 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on October 30, 2022, 10:09:52 pm
Looked a bad call the moment they went onto the hards, disappointing as they looked well set but I guess thats what happens when youve not competed for a win all season and then suddenly find yourself in an actual race

I reckon it would have made fuck all difference to the result.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4492 on: October 30, 2022, 10:16:50 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 30, 2022, 10:12:03 pm
I reckon it would have made fuck all difference to the result.

They were setting similar lap times on the mediums when the Red Bulls were on the softs, and similar lap times on the hards when Red Bull were on the mediums. I dont think its crazy to think they could have stayed in touch if theyd done 45 odd on the mediums and then switched to the softs and closed right up. Danny Ric absolutely carved through the field on them. All the data seemed to suggest the mediums could go to the end so not quite sure why they thought the hards would be any good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4493 on: October 30, 2022, 10:17:04 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 30, 2022, 10:12:03 pm
I reckon it would have made fuck all difference to the result.
Probably not, but Red Bull werent building up a gap when they had the softs and Mercedes were on mediums.

The problem is Mercedes shit themselves when Red Bull pitted as Perez would have undercut Hamilton.

Probably wouldnt have changed the result except it might have been Red Bull 1 & 2 but maybe it would have been closer at the end.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4494 on: October 30, 2022, 10:18:06 pm »
Eek that was as awkward an interview I've seen between Ted and Lando there.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4495 on: October 30, 2022, 10:22:15 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on October 30, 2022, 10:18:06 pm
Eek that was as awkward an interview I've seen between Ted and Lando there.

What happened?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4496 on: October 30, 2022, 10:34:04 pm »
I thought Merc were going to run long on the mediums and blitz the end on the soft but I guess they were worried about getting held up overtaking Perez. Hard tire strategy didn't work out last race either

Hoped the Mercs would give Red Bull a run for their money but turned out to be one of the most boring races of the season
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4497 on: October 30, 2022, 10:38:22 pm »
If only everyone had extra money to spend above the budget cap.
Might have been a lot closer at the end  ::)
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4498 on: Yesterday at 07:24:36 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on October 30, 2022, 10:38:22 pm
If only everyone had extra money to spend above the budget cap.
Might have been a lot closer at the end  ::)
I wonder how much an extra strategist or two might cost?..............
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4499 on: Yesterday at 09:05:23 am »
It was a terrible race. But was absolutely fantastic not to have to listen to Horner at any stage.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4500 on: Yesterday at 09:09:03 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:24:36 am
I wonder how much an extra strategist or two might cost?..............
Ferrari would love an answer to this.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4501 on: Yesterday at 10:40:25 am »
Man City financially cheat and we all agree that anything they win is meanless.
Red Bull financially cheat and they're the best thing since sliced bread.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4502 on: Yesterday at 12:04:33 pm »
Not comparable to me. Man City artificially inflate sponsorship deals from their owners to get around FFP. What Red Bull have done isnt the same. Not defending them, every other team kept inside the cap so Red Bull should have too.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4503 on: Yesterday at 12:09:35 pm »
Also as much as I disagree with it as well, having a sporting enterprises for the purposes of promoting a major capitalist energy drink conglomerate is much better that a sporting enterprises for the purposes of promoting the image of a blood tyrant
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4504 on: Yesterday at 12:42:46 pm »
I understand that the scenarios are not the same; but the end result is.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4505 on: Yesterday at 12:50:31 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:05:23 am
It was a terrible race. But was absolutely fantastic not to have to listen to Horner at any stage.
I expect Sky will elbow Ted Kravitz now just to keep Red Bull happy.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4506 on: Yesterday at 02:14:53 pm »
Sky tried to get rid of Kravitz once before and there was outrage amongst F1 fans.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4507 on: Yesterday at 03:18:22 pm »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4508 on: Yesterday at 07:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 03:18:22 pm
Ahahahahaha

https://twitter.com/formulachlo/status/1587056135479115776?s=61&t=0K4lQaqFUGeiRSk3eYRw5A
Hahah that's brilliant!

Sky better not get rid of Ted. Just sort it out like adults ffs.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4509 on: Yesterday at 08:43:50 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on October 30, 2022, 09:53:15 pm
Apart from the obvious that he's a terrible driver, is there a reason Latifi was nearly a minute behind everybody else in last place?

No idea, but he was lapped twice by Verstappen and almost lapped by schumacher that was 2 places in front of him.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4510 on: Today at 08:13:06 am »
Quote from: Persephone on October 28, 2022, 03:15:45 pm
Pretty much as expected. Now we'll see what the other teams do, some may consider this a hit worth taking in future seasons. What's a 7mill fine to the big teams?
exactly, they have not set a good precedent

many other posts i could quote and agree with but yeah the idea of its only a little bit over is nonsense, its either over the budget cap or its not, to quote graeme souness you cant be a little bit pregnant, you are pregnant or you are not

Going 2m over mightnt sound much, but if you give an inch some take a mile, if you keep allowing teams over it then you are making a mistake, whats to stop them then going 3m over, then 4m over etc
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4511 on: Today at 08:14:15 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:05:23 am
It was a terrible race. But was absolutely fantastic not to have to listen to Horner at any stage.
bunch of babies is all red bull are
