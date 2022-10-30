Pretty much as expected. Now we'll see what the other teams do, some may consider this a hit worth taking in future seasons. What's a 7mill fine to the big teams?



exactly, they have not set a good precedentmany other posts i could quote and agree with but yeah the idea of its only a little bit over is nonsense, its either over the budget cap or its not, to quote graeme souness you cant be a little bit pregnant, you are pregnant or you are notGoing 2m over mightnt sound much, but if you give an inch some take a mile, if you keep allowing teams over it then you are making a mistake, whats to stop them then going 3m over, then 4m over etc