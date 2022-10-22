« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 142202 times)

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,911
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4440 on: Today at 08:42:32 pm »
Set up to be quite an interesting race so far. I guess a safety car will ruin that at some point.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,194
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4441 on: Today at 08:44:36 pm »
Hamilton is 1 stopping....
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,972
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4442 on: Today at 08:46:47 pm »
Hmmm, could have gone soft + soft.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4443 on: Today at 08:47:07 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:44:36 pm
Hamilton is 1 stopping....
Yes and they expect Red Bull to 2 stop.
Pretty sure Mercedes has a New Soft Tyre if there a VSC or safety car late I can see them putting hamilton on it but sounds like russell wants softs
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,530
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4444 on: Today at 08:47:28 pm »
Not sure the hards are that wise
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,831
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4445 on: Today at 08:48:02 pm »
That's why I am surprised there are no split strategies in the teams today.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4446 on: Today at 08:50:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:47:28 pm
Not sure the hards are that wise
Matching Max times rn
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,831
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4447 on: Today at 08:55:08 pm »
McLaren considering plan C! 😀
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,419
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4448 on: Today at 08:56:54 pm »
Pretty uneventful this
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,654
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4449 on: Today at 08:59:55 pm »
What lap do we think Latifi bins it? I'm going for 57
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,516
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4450 on: Today at 09:06:53 pm »
This race is fucking shite
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,831
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4451 on: Today at 09:08:01 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:06:53 pm
This race is fucking shite

The tyre change has killed it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,530
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4452 on: Today at 09:10:02 pm »
Could be interesting I guess if the mediums do drop off a cliff, theyre not exactly pulling away. Problem being hes got such a lead now that hes not going to use as much of them
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4453 on: Today at 09:12:54 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:10:02 pm
Could be interesting I guess if the mediums do drop off a cliff, theyre not exactly pulling away. Problem being hes got such a lead now that hes not going to use as much of them
Can the mediums last 45ish laps
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,972
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4454 on: Today at 09:13:58 pm »
Youd think if Red Bull were going to pit again they would have by now as theyve run out of laps to catch up.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,194
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4455 on: Today at 09:14:01 pm »
Bit naughty by Dani Ric
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,836
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4456 on: Today at 09:15:33 pm »
No safety car

Incredible (so far anyway)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,831
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4457 on: Today at 09:16:19 pm »
It was never on for Dani.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,611
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4458 on: Today at 09:17:59 pm »
The highlights of this race will be 30 seconds long, all of it being that Tsunoda/Ricciardo incident.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,654
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4459 on: Today at 09:18:14 pm »
What do Mercedes see that everyone else doesn't? That tire looks shit, and the gap to Verstappen is over 10sec with him probably going onto softs soon.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,972
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4460 on: Today at 09:18:32 pm »
So Red Bull have now done about the same number of laps on the medium that Mercedes did before they pitted.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,831
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4461 on: Today at 09:18:37 pm »
Vettel not holding back! 😀
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,194
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4462 on: Today at 09:18:56 pm »
10 second penalty for Riccardo.
Logged

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4463 on: Today at 09:23:46 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:18:14 pm
What do Mercedes see that everyone else doesn't? That tire looks shit, and the gap to Verstappen is over 10sec with him probably going onto softs soon.

I think theyre bluffing to their drivers at this point to keep them as calm and focused as possible. They must know theyve fucked up again in reality.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,611
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4464 on: Today at 09:24:55 pm »
F1s a simple sport.  20 men race around a track for 2 hours, and at the end, Verstappen always wins*


*yes Im trying to jinx it - anything to liven this race up  ;D
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,836
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4465 on: Today at 09:25:26 pm »
Those red bull tyres have got a long way to fall if theyre going to drop off
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,194
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4466 on: Today at 09:27:47 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:18:56 pm
10 second penalty for Riccardo.


Looks like it's lit a fire under him.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Up
« previous next »
 