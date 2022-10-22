Hamilton is 1 stopping....
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Not sure the hards are that wise
This race is fucking shite
Could be interesting I guess if the mediums do drop off a cliff, theyre not exactly pulling away. Problem being hes got such a lead now that hes not going to use as much of them
What do Mercedes see that everyone else doesn't? That tire looks shit, and the gap to Verstappen is over 10sec with him probably going onto softs soon.
10 second penalty for Riccardo.
