Shame it isn't the 11th team.
Yes, that's true. During the weekend's US GP coverage, Mario Andretti was talking as though the intention was still to bring Andretti into F1 - presumably that'd be 11?
That being said, last time the sport was at 11/12 teams (I'm thinking of the Hispania/HRT, Lotus/Caterham, and Virgin/Marussia/Manor days) there were some woefully uncompetitive cars - though the Haas and Williams cars tend to start/move backwards, they don't generally seem entirely cut-off from the rest of the field.