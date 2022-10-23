Looks like Buxton backed it up with some evidence in fairness.



Not really. He took a swipe at Brundle and said that all media were issued that document which wasn’t correct. Buxton made an assumption that because they tell the tinpot journalists like him which celebrities don’t want harassing that it applies across the mainstream media.The document he shows on Twitter is also just an attendance list, it makes no reference to media availability if you pause on it anywhere. When someone called him out on that he changed his tune to say the media availability was communicated ‘verbally’ pre-grid. I just don’t understand why he took a swipe at one of the most popular and knowledgeable people in F1 media, and used blatantly incorrect information in the process?