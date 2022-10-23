« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 139658 times)

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4320 on: October 23, 2022, 10:23:14 pm »
The waiving of the flag from the apple prick ruined that race for me.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4321 on: October 24, 2022, 09:06:08 am »
That Red Bull is the most dominant car since the Vettel days and then 2014 with Mercedes. The good thing then was it was Rosberg vs Hamilton for entertainment as the car was developed for both of them. It's clear as day that the Red Bull is developed around Max's driving style. Which is going to lead to some very boring races over the next couple years.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4322 on: October 24, 2022, 09:23:04 am »
Alonso penalised for unsafe release. I get Haas' point and the meatball flag inconsistency is maddening, but F1 shoots itself in the foot again by undermining an imperious drive and setting the precedent that losing a mirror is instant retirement regardless of the condition of the car.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4323 on: October 24, 2022, 09:29:03 am »
Stroll given three place grid penalty for Mexico, feel he's lucky it wasn't more, very dangerous what he did.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4324 on: October 24, 2022, 09:55:59 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 24, 2022, 09:23:04 am
Alonso penalised for unsafe release. I get Haas' point and the meatball flag inconsistency is maddening, but F1 shoots itself in the foot again by undermining an imperious drive and setting the precedent that losing a mirror is instant retirement regardless of the condition of the car.

at first I thought this was insanity but I presume they could/should have seen that the mirror wasn't attached properly when they checked the car in the pits.

not sure what you do in that situation, maybe either rip the thing off totally or try and gaffer tape it on somehow, but you can't let a team send a car out with bits not properly attached to it.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4325 on: October 24, 2022, 10:54:42 am »
Just seen that 30 second penalty for Alonso. Ouch! 🤣
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4326 on: October 24, 2022, 12:11:16 pm »
ruined a storming come back drive too
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4327 on: October 24, 2022, 01:22:37 pm »
Quote from: clinical on October 24, 2022, 09:06:08 am
That Red Bull is the most dominant car since the Vettel days and then 2014 with Mercedes. The good thing then was it was Rosberg vs Hamilton for entertainment as the car was developed for both of them. It's clear as day that the Red Bull is developed around Max's driving style. Which is going to lead to some very boring races over the next couple years.

 Not true.  Look at the 2015 and 2016 Mercs.  They won every race but three in 2015 and every race but two in 2016, often qualifying a second quicker than everybody else.  Ferrari would have 6 wins this year without team fuck-ups and one from Charles putting it in the wall from a pretty much assured win. The Red Bull is currently the dominant car, I understand that, but it's not in the same league as many of the Merc cars in the Hybrid Era in terms of dominance.  The stuff about who's driving style the respective teams cars was/is developed for is simply baseless speculation.     
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4328 on: October 24, 2022, 03:41:53 pm »
Quote from: clinical on October 24, 2022, 09:06:08 am
That Red Bull is the most dominant car since the Vettel days and then 2014 with Mercedes. The good thing then was it was Rosberg vs Hamilton for entertainment as the car was developed for both of them. It's clear as day that the Red Bull is developed around Max's driving style. Which is going to lead to some very boring races over the next couple years.

Well an extra million or so in a budget cap era can go a long way it seems. RB clearly favour Max over Perez both in car style and decisions, it's the smart thing to do because Perez is not even close to Max but he's a very good wingman.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4329 on: October 24, 2022, 03:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on October 24, 2022, 03:41:53 pm

Well an extra million or so in a budget cap era can go a long way it seems. RB clearly favour Max over Perez both in car style and decisions, it's the smart thing to do because Perez is not even close to Max but he's a very good wingman.



Not yesterday he wasn't  :D
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4330 on: October 25, 2022, 06:57:51 am »
Enjoyed seeing Will Buxton being called out by Brundle after Buxton took a swipe at Brundles grid walk interview attempts.

https://twitter.com/mbrundlef1/status/1584649196535439360?s=46&t=ldP-Kr4mVPwsHmqt9Z2D1Q
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4331 on: October 25, 2022, 08:04:14 am »
Why was Alonso given a 30s penalty but Perez was alllowed to race for several laps with a damaged front-wing end plate that eventually flew off?

We've seen cars with similar damage all season being given the black and ornage flag.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4332 on: October 25, 2022, 08:07:16 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on October 25, 2022, 08:04:14 am
Why was Alonso given a 30s penalty but Perez was alllowed to race for several laps with a damaged front-wing end plate that eventually flew off?

We've seen cars with similar damage all season being given the black and ornage flag.
because Perez drives a red bull

its gives you wings
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4333 on: October 25, 2022, 09:06:11 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on October 25, 2022, 08:07:16 am
because Perez drives a red bull

its gives you wings
Hmmm an infinite number of wings.................that's their secret....... ;D
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4334 on: October 25, 2022, 10:29:28 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on October 25, 2022, 08:04:14 am
Why was Alonso given a 30s penalty but Perez was alllowed to race for several laps with a damaged front-wing end plate that eventually flew off?

We've seen cars with similar damage all season being given the black and ornage flag.
And why was Gasly given an immediate penalty for being more than 10 car lengths behind the safety car, but Perez was given a warning, then a reprimand (maybe not in that order), then the stewards said they needed to speak to him afterwards before making a decision?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4335 on: October 25, 2022, 01:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on October 25, 2022, 06:57:51 am
Enjoyed seeing Will Buxton being called out by Brundle after Buxton took a swipe at Brundles grid walk interview attempts.

https://twitter.com/mbrundlef1/status/1584649196535439360?s=46&t=ldP-Kr4mVPwsHmqt9Z2D1Q
Superb. Will Buxton is a proper bellend and is clearly hated by all the proper F1 journos and pundits. Well in, Martin.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4336 on: October 25, 2022, 03:16:33 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on October 25, 2022, 10:29:28 am
And why was Gasly given an immediate penalty for being more than 10 car lengths behind the safety car, but Perez was given a warning, then a reprimand (maybe not in that order), then the stewards said they needed to speak to him afterwards before making a decision?
I remember thinking that at the time when Gasly was penalised.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4337 on: Yesterday at 01:14:23 am »
Quote from: Graeme on October 25, 2022, 06:57:51 am
Enjoyed seeing Will Buxton being called out by Brundle after Buxton took a swipe at Brundles grid walk interview attempts.

https://twitter.com/mbrundlef1/status/1584649196535439360?s=46&t=ldP-Kr4mVPwsHmqt9Z2D1Q

Quote from: iamnant on October 25, 2022, 01:16:55 pm
Superb. Will Buxton is a proper bellend and is clearly hated by all the proper F1 journos and pundits. Well in, Martin.

Looks like Buxton backed it up with some evidence in fairness.

https://twitter.com/wbuxtonofficial/status/1584679811850510336
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4338 on: Yesterday at 06:39:18 am »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 01:14:23 am
Looks like Buxton backed it up with some evidence in fairness.

Not really. He took a swipe at Brundle and said that all media were issued that document which wasn’t correct. Buxton made an assumption that because they tell the tinpot journalists like him which celebrities don’t want harassing that it applies across the mainstream media.

The document he shows on Twitter is also just an attendance list, it makes no reference to media availability if you pause on it anywhere. When someone called him out on that he changed his tune to say the media availability was communicated ‘verbally’ pre-grid. I just don’t understand why he took a swipe at one of the most popular and knowledgeable people in F1 media, and used blatantly incorrect information in the process?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4339 on: Yesterday at 07:42:56 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 06:39:18 am
Not really. He took a swipe at Brundle and said that all media were issued that document which wasnt correct. Buxton made an assumption that because they tell the tinpot journalists like him which celebrities dont want harassing that it applies across the mainstream media.

The document he shows on Twitter is also just an attendance list, it makes no reference to media availability if you pause on it anywhere. When someone called him out on that he changed his tune to say the media availability was communicated verbally pre-grid. I just dont understand why he took a swipe at one of the most popular and knowledgeable people in F1 media, and used blatantly incorrect information in the process?

Because he's a c*nt?

One thing that will always still with me was when Paddy Lowe left Williams and it was documented on the drive to survive show and Will Buxton was a complete smug twat about it.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4340 on: Yesterday at 09:11:23 am »
Sauber to become the Audi works team in 2026, official.

Best get your "pull up onto the diffuser and start flashing lights to overtake" gags in now.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4341 on: Yesterday at 09:19:27 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 06:39:18 am
Not really. He took a swipe at Brundle and said that all media were issued that document which wasnt correct. Buxton made an assumption that because they tell the tinpot journalists like him which celebrities dont want harassing that it applies across the mainstream media.

The document he shows on Twitter is also just an attendance list, it makes no reference to media availability if you pause on it anywhere. When someone called him out on that he changed his tune to say the media availability was communicated verbally pre-grid. I just dont understand why he took a swipe at one of the most popular and knowledgeable people in F1 media, and used blatantly incorrect information in the process?

Ah, fair enough then. Never really formed much of an opinion on Buxton - seems enthusiastic but I can see the smugness. Not sure why he'd feel the need to pick that fight here, other than - as you imply - it being a reaction to feeling a bit insufficient in comparison.

Brundle bits are always good.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4342 on: Yesterday at 09:20:24 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:11:23 am
Sauber to become the Audi works team in 2026, official.

Best get your "pull up onto the diffuser and start flashing lights to overtake" gags in now.

https://twitter.com/audisport/status/1585179522952876032?t=Zo0ZDC6fy4gafDV9neMXwg&s=19

So this is a BMW Sauber style situation then, as opposed to the way in which Alfa Romeo currently just sponsor the Sauber F1 team?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4343 on: Yesterday at 09:24:08 am »
At least now we won't have alfa and alpha.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4344 on: Yesterday at 09:24:59 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:11:23 am
Sauber to become the Audi works team in 2026, official.

Best get your "pull up onto the diffuser and start flashing lights to overtake" gags in now.
That would be BMW, surely?  :D
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4345 on: Yesterday at 09:42:19 am »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 09:20:24 am
https://twitter.com/audisport/status/1585179522952876032?t=Zo0ZDC6fy4gafDV9neMXwg&s=19

So this is a BMW Sauber style situation then, as opposed to the way in which Alfa Romeo currently just sponsor the Sauber F1 team?

Looks like it. Hope they aren't as flaky when results don't come immediately.

Shame it isn't the 11th team.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4346 on: Yesterday at 10:37:32 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:42:19 am
Shame it isn't the 11th team.

Yes, that's true. During the weekend's US GP coverage, Mario Andretti was talking as though the intention was still to bring Andretti into F1 - presumably that'd be 11?

That being said, last time the sport was at 11/12 teams (I'm thinking of the Hispania/HRT, Lotus/Caterham, and Virgin/Marussia/Manor days) there were some woefully uncompetitive cars - though the Haas and Williams cars tend to start/move backwards, they don't generally seem entirely cut-off from the rest of the field.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4347 on: Yesterday at 11:12:13 am »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 10:37:32 am
Yes, that's true. During the weekend's US GP coverage, Mario Andretti was talking as though the intention was still to bring Andretti into F1 - presumably that'd be 11?

That being said, last time the sport was at 11/12 teams (I'm thinking of the Hispania/HRT, Lotus/Caterham, and Virgin/Marussia/Manor days) there were some woefully uncompetitive cars - though the Haas and Williams cars tend to start/move backwards, they don't generally seem entirely cut-off from the rest of the field.
no ,both teams can score points without too much luck required,

yes the last time there was 12 teams was in 2012, those three teams were weak, especially HRT.

with andretti it could depend on whether they persuade Ford to back them?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4348 on: Yesterday at 11:54:35 am »
The 2010 experiment failed because the FIA gave licenses with the promise of a budget cap that never materialised, so the new teams were knackered from the off and unable to finance their efforts. Now it's pretty much a franchise model with a (we hope...) working budget cap it should be easier for a competent entry to get in and get results.

I still want 40 car entries with Friday pre-qualifying for hopeless backmarkers though. Bring back Coloni Subaru.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4349 on: Yesterday at 12:06:03 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 07:42:56 am
Because he's a c*nt?

One thing that will always still with me was when Paddy Lowe left Williams and it was documented on the drive to survive show and Will Buxton was a complete smug twat about it.

He's actually a comedy prick on Drive to Survive. He's undoubtedly playing it up a bit to gain himself some notoriety, but even without that he's clearly a smug arsehole.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4350 on: Yesterday at 12:45:15 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:54:35 am
The 2010 experiment failed because the FIA gave licenses with the promise of a budget cap that never materialised, so the new teams were knackered from the off and unable to finance their efforts. Now it's pretty much a franchise model with a (we hope...) working budget cap it should be easier for a competent entry to get in and get results.

I still want 40 car entries with Friday pre-qualifying for hopeless backmarkers though. Bring back Coloni Subaru.
Give me a Life L190 any day
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4351 on: Today at 12:44:44 pm »
George Russell is doing a Reddit AMA on Friday, brave of him considering what happened at COTA last weekend.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4352 on: Today at 04:43:55 pm »
Will he be wearing a shirt for it?
