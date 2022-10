Confirmed Redbull are over but less than 5% of the cap. Not that it should matter they are cheats.



Considering the FIA specifically didn't state any penalties in their documents, this lets them open the door to a 'punishment' which conveniently happens to be a non-punishment, either a minor fine or a slap on the wrist with some championship points.The problem the FIA now has of course is if they relate 5% or less to a specific points level is that teams can now budget whether they want to take the risk, which considering F1 is very much a multi year sport and being in the lead usually leads to you being able to extend that lead from a car development side... it probably makes the risk worthwhile.