Offline Linudden

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4080 on: October 2, 2022, 03:55:29 pm »
Quote from: sminp on October  2, 2022, 03:53:27 pm
Its fucking awful

Proof that people have been DRS-sanitized. Everything about the layout, endurance, tyre wear, bumps et cetera set the champions apart from the rest of the guys. You always saw Alonso, Vettel and Hamilton dominate in Singapore and it's no coincidence.
Logged


Offline gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4081 on: October 2, 2022, 03:56:00 pm »
Perez investigated after the race?!?!

It should be simple enough
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4082 on: October 2, 2022, 03:56:06 pm »
Such a shitty comment by Russell.

Not so long a go he was scrapping at the back driving for his life.
Logged

Offline ThoroughlyMediocre

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4083 on: October 2, 2022, 03:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on October  2, 2022, 03:52:54 pm
5 grid places penalty in Japan and 2 license points for Latifi for causing a colision to Zhou.

So one of his better races this year, then
Logged

Offline Linudden

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4084 on: October 2, 2022, 03:57:35 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on October  2, 2022, 03:56:00 pm
Perez investigated after the race?!?!

It should be simple enough

Easy way for the FIA to sweep another Red Bull infringement under the rug isn't it?
Logged


Offline sminp

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4085 on: October 2, 2022, 03:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on October  2, 2022, 03:55:29 pm
Proof that people have been DRS-sanitized. Everything about the layout, endurance, tyre wear, bumps et cetera set the champions apart from the rest of the guys. You always saw Alonso, Vettel and Hamilton dominate in Singapore and it's no coincidence.

Well thats quite a leap. Id rather a track where you can overtake without DRS. This is a track where you cant even overtake with it.
Logged






Offline mc_red22

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4086 on: October 2, 2022, 03:58:02 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on October  2, 2022, 03:56:06 pm
Such a shitty comment by Russell.

Not so long a go he was scrapping at the back driving for his life.

I don't get that at all. Crying like a baby because the guy in front won't let him past, entitled little fucker.
Logged

Offline mc_red22

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4087 on: October 2, 2022, 03:58:33 pm »
Shut up, Horner, you bellend!
Logged

Offline Linudden

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4088 on: October 2, 2022, 03:59:56 pm »
Quote from: sminp on October  2, 2022, 03:57:38 pm
Well thats quite a leap. Id rather a track where you can overtake without DRS. This is a track where you cant even overtake with it.

Verstappen is passing people as we speak? Singapore isn't Monaco. For overtaking difficulty it's barely worse than Hungaroring.
Logged


Offline Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4089 on: October 2, 2022, 04:00:23 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on October  2, 2022, 03:56:06 pm
Such a shitty comment by Russell.

Not so long a go he was scrapping at the back driving for his life.
Yeah I didnt like that either.
Logged


Online cormorant

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4090 on: October 2, 2022, 04:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on October  2, 2022, 03:55:29 pm
Everything about the layout, endurance, tyre wear, bumps et cetera set the champions apart from the rest of the guys. You always saw Alonso, Vettel and Hamilton dominate in Singapore and it's no coincidence.

Yep.

Plus I doubt Liberty would be in a hurry to drop it as it looks great under the lights on TV and is one of the 'tourist destination' races that they are so keen on. Certainly ticks a lot of boxes.
Logged


Offline sminp

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4091 on: October 2, 2022, 04:02:33 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on October  2, 2022, 03:59:56 pm
Verstappen is passing people as we speak? Singapore isn't Monaco. For overtaking difficulty it's barely worse than Hungaroring.

Hes passing significantly weaker cars and significantly weaker drivers. When Leclerc cant pass Perez with DRS and being the faster man on track there is clearly a problem.
Logged






Offline Linudden

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4092 on: October 2, 2022, 04:02:38 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on October  2, 2022, 04:00:44 pm
Yep.

Plus I doubt Liberty would be in a hurry to drop it as it looks great under the lights on TV and is one of the 'tourist destination' races that they are so keen on. Certainly ticks a lot of boxes.

Also 'easy to pass' means a Firstappen snoozefest like Spa. The length of the DRS zones should be shortened elsewhere to enable fights into braking zones.
Logged


Offline Linudden

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4093 on: October 2, 2022, 04:05:12 pm »
Quote from: sminp on October  2, 2022, 04:02:33 pm
Hes passing significantly weaker cars and significantly weaker drivers. When Leclerc cant pass Perez with DRS and being the faster man on track there is clearly a problem.

Red Bull is a better car than Ferrari and Leclerc is a lot better driver than Pérez - that's the only reason he even got close. Can't compete with the straightline speed of the Red Bull aero package.

It's like complaining that Alonso couldn't pass Webber back in the day. Yeah he was a lot better but the other had a double diffuser to gain stability to set off from each corner with.
« Last Edit: October 2, 2022, 04:07:09 pm by Linudden »
Logged


Online voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4094 on: October 2, 2022, 04:06:24 pm »
Quote from: sminp on October  2, 2022, 04:02:33 pm
Hes passing significantly weaker cars and significantly weaker drivers. When Leclerc cant pass Perez with DRS and being the faster man on track there is clearly a problem.

I disagree. that's more down to the strengths and weaknesses of the cars they're driving than anything else.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4095 on: October 2, 2022, 04:09:23 pm »
Final lap
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4096 on: October 2, 2022, 04:12:16 pm »
Never got going really did it.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4097 on: October 2, 2022, 04:12:26 pm »
that's a very good drive from perez to just keep it clean and be fast enough.

unless the stewards do him for the safety car thing anyway.
Logged

Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4098 on: October 2, 2022, 04:12:48 pm »
Awful race, kind of sums up the season.
Logged


Offline mc_red22

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4099 on: October 2, 2022, 04:17:40 pm »
McLaren with a decent collection of points, I'll take it!
Logged

Offline mobydick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4100 on: October 2, 2022, 04:25:30 pm »
Not racing though is it? All these money rich countries wanting more exposure but dont have the facilities, sucking up to the F1 organisation, which itself is desperate for money and more recognition, cant put up a fair circuit fit for racing. Its a bit of a bore.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4101 on: October 2, 2022, 04:27:40 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on October  2, 2022, 04:25:30 pm
Not racing though is it? All these money rich countries wanting more exposure but dont have the facilities, sucking up to the F1 organisation, which itself is desperate for money and more recognition, cant put up a fair circuit fit for racing. Its a bit of a bore.

it's a street circuit. it's what it is.

I don't like them in general.
Logged

Offline iamnant

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4102 on: October 2, 2022, 05:04:42 pm »
Superb driving from Checo and a great win.

Rare double mistakes from Lewis and Max and some nice points for McLaren. Didn't really get going as a race unfortunately.
Logged



Offline paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4103 on: October 3, 2022, 12:04:35 pm »
It was good in parts but too stop start with the safety cars and it piddled out by the end
Logged



Online El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4104 on: October 3, 2022, 12:26:56 pm »
It really wasn't good at all. The conditions didn't help but when you've got a race with five safety cars and still very little in the way of overtaking.....then what's the point? DRS made absolutely fuck all difference when it was enabled. And if Lewis hadn't fucked up late on you'd have had an Aston Martin holding off a Mercedes (faster) who was holding off a Red Bull (faster again), both with DRS and all within about a second of each other, for about five laps, and very little in the way of overtaking moves.
Logged


Online voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4105 on: October 3, 2022, 12:34:38 pm »
it's a sport, not scripted entertainment (despite what masi thought in abu dhabi) so sometimes it's good and sometimes it's shite.

twas ever thus.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4106 on: October 3, 2022, 12:38:01 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on October  3, 2022, 12:26:56 pm
It really wasn't good at all. The conditions didn't help but when you've got a race with five safety cars and still very little in the way of overtaking.....then what's the point? DRS made absolutely fuck all difference when it was enabled. And if Lewis hadn't fucked up late on you'd have had an Aston Martin holding off a Mercedes (faster) who was holding off a Red Bull (faster again), both with DRS and all within about a second of each other, for about five laps, and very little in the way of overtaking moves.
I was interested to see about the change over to dries but it took too long and also thought the end would be more intense between leclerc and perez

Was hoping hamilton would get involved too. It threatened to be good but it just didnt quite get there, too many interruptions and by the end a damp squib

Logged

yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,964
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4107 on: October 3, 2022, 12:45:04 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on October  3, 2022, 12:38:01 pm
I was interested to see about the change over to dries but it took too long and also thought the end would be more intense between leclerc and perez

Was hoping hamilton would get involved too. It threatened to be good but it just didnt quite get there, too many interruptions and by the end a damp squib

It would have been even worse if George Russell wasn't having such a bad race that Mercedes could afford to use him as a dry tyre guinea pig
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,007
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4108 on: October 3, 2022, 01:47:10 pm »
Quote from: mc_red22 on October  2, 2022, 04:17:40 pm
McLaren with a decent collection of points, I'll take it!

Yes, the best part of it for me.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,052
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4109 on: October 3, 2022, 02:24:37 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on October  3, 2022, 12:45:04 pm
It would have been even worse if George Russell wasn't having such a bad race that Mercedes could afford to use him as a dry tyre guinea pig
yep, those tyres must have taken 12 laps to get going. not helped by constant safety cars

the green light when marshalls were clearing the track was scary too
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,103
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4110 on: Yesterday at 12:03:11 pm »
Looks like Redbull were only as much as £1m over the cost cap and was only due to keeping on the payroll staff who were signed off work through ill-health

Their books that were submitted had them approx £4m under the cap
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4111 on: Today at 10:24:31 am »
Big day for F1. But we all know it's going to be brushed under the carpet. And Ferrari and Mercedes will do nothing for the "good" of F1.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,381
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4112 on: Today at 11:12:28 am »
I reckon it's all going to be a massive anti-climax.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,616
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4113 on: Today at 11:37:30 am »
They've announced that the FIA will announce the announcement in less than 2hrs.  ;D

This entire thing is so pantomime. Someone is going to come out of this looking ridiculous.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,964
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4114 on: Today at 11:46:35 am »
Its not been a great few years for F1, it all seems very bitchy. The racing this season has been rubbish and when it was good last season it was ruined by inconsistency from the FIA throughout the season. Memorable for all the wrong reasons at the moment. It'd be funny if Red Bull had gone way over the cap, but the reality is I suspect no-one has and we'll then get a weeks fallout from Whinger Spice about how everyone has it in for him and his team and comebacks from Mercedes and Ferrari about transparency etc.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,052
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4115 on: Today at 11:49:54 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:24:31 am
Big day for F1. But we all know it's going to be brushed under the carpet. And Ferrari and Mercedes will do nothing for the "good" of F1.
yep "seek clarification" will be thrown in somewhere
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,381
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4116 on: Today at 02:42:34 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:46:35 am
Its not been a great few years for F1, it all seems very bitchy. The racing this season has been rubbish and when it was good last season it was ruined by inconsistency from the FIA throughout the season. Memorable for all the wrong reasons at the moment. It'd be funny if Red Bull had gone way over the cap, but the reality is I suspect no-one has and we'll then get a weeks fallout from Whinger Spice about how everyone has it in for him and his team and comebacks from Mercedes and Ferrari about transparency etc.

That just isn't true. The racing has been far from rubbish this season and some of it was even for the lead of races which itself is a fucking rarity.

And F1 has always been bitchy.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,753
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4117 on: Today at 03:55:53 pm »
No budget cap update today, says FIA. "The analysis of financial submissions is a long and complex process that is ongoing and will be concluded to enable the release of the Certificates on Monday, 10 October"
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,616
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4118 on: Today at 05:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:55:53 pm
No budget cap update today, says FIA. "The analysis of financial submissions is a long and complex process that is ongoing and will be concluded to enable the release of the Certificates on Monday, 10 October"
Oh yay another week of fighting for the DTS cameras to enjoy.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,381
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4119 on: Today at 06:01:09 pm »
as far as I know the FIA are based in paris. releasing a weak statement on the afternoon something was due is fucking pathetic.
Logged
