The budget cap violates competition laws of both Britain and Europe and they'd win a court case in fifteen minutes over it. Mateschitz is not stupid so he knows this. Fair play to Red Bull for calling the bluff and sour grapes losers like Binotto and the small teams' bosses can cry all they want. If a regulation is contravening business law of freedom of capital it's just a gentlemen's agreement at the end of the day. FFP in football is supposed to require profits, but a budget cap means you can't even freely use your profits. Typical cartel behaviour from the FIA to think they're above the law and I applaud Red Bull for not kicking the can down the road so this can be gotten rid of ASAP. Very few people would think F1 would be funny if all the grid was within half a second and the races would be dull Trulli trains throughout since no-one could pass anybody. That's the endgame of a budget cap and it's very bad TV all round. Artificial levelling has completely destroyed the NASCAR and MotoGP products and F1 is next.

Is it shitty to first sign on and then violate it in a way? Yeah I suppose. However, they're winners and Ferrari are suckers for following it and not developing their car either in '21 or '22. They've even taken the budget cap so seriously they haven't fired that bellend Rueda yet.
Bollocks
If airlines can't engage in price fixing under the EU law, neither can certain F1 teams. It's a house of cards that falls the moment one team disagrees with it. Any way the FIA and Liberty Media get publicly humiliated for their sportswashing dump that races as one in Saudi Arabia and China the better it is.
They can apply whatever fucking rules they want to the participants in their sporting competition. The budget cap is just another rule like the width of the wings.
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 11:11:55 pm
If airlines can't engage in price fixing under the EU law, neither can certain F1 teams. It's a house of cards that falls the moment one team disagrees with it. Any way the FIA and Liberty Media get publicly humiliated for their sportswashing dump that races as one in Saudi Arabia and China the better it is.
This is nonsense


The premier league has had an FFP measure in place for several years, whilst not exactly a budget cap,, it does restrict spending freedom under predefined terms.

Everton had to sell players to abide by it.


And guess what?  No fucker has ever been taken to court about it!
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:29:54 pm
This is nonsense

The premier league has had an FFP measure in place for several years, whilst not exactly a budget cap,, it does restrict spending freedom under predefined terms.

Everton had to sell players to abide by it.

And guess what?  No fucker has ever been taken to court about it!

FFP = requiring profits in order to spend money. The more you make, the more you can spend.
Budget cap = preventing usage of legitimate profits. Which means a business that makes 400 mil can only spend 140 mil but that another business can deficit spend 140 million while only making 120 million assuming a bank want to prop them up.

It's not even in the same stratosphere and the FIA are running scared of a court challenge. If the UEFA couldn't even nail City for FFP in court, good luck enforcing a budget cap at the European Court when the regulations against cartels and oligopolies are crystal clear. You don't need to do many days of law school to realize that the FIA are up a creek without a paddle.
You've used a lot of words to talk utter shite as usual.
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 11:34:24 pm
FFP = requiring profits in order to spend money. The more you make, the more you can spend.
Budget cap = preventing usage of legitimate profits. Which means a business that makes 400 mil can only spend 140 mil but that another business can deficit spend 140 million while only making 120 million assuming a bank want to prop them up.

It's not even in the same stratosphere and the FIA are running scared of a court challenge. If the UEFA couldn't even nail City for FFP in court, good luck enforcing a budget cap at the European Court when the regulations against cartels and oligopolies are crystal clear. You don't need to do many days of law school to realize that the FIA are up a creek without a paddle.
Its literally exactly the same principle.

Look at La Liga.  lol at the cap Barcelona have been working under.


Go to bed man, youve lost it completely!
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:35:35 pm
You've used a lot of words to talk utter shite as usual.

At least it seems like you found the caps button for the sentence this time so that's progress.

Red Bull have just exposed a fraudulent rule for well-established legal rationale applies to businesses registered in the EU (five teams are licensed there) that should be obvious to anyone. I can't help you if you can't see that. I can't stand them as a race team and think they're horrible twats, but fair play to them on this one. Serves Binotto right for reducing Ferrari to rubble and FIA puppets in the last three years. Maybe he gets his way and Ferrari might be last on the grid soon when everyone got to spend 30 million and half of Ferrari's budget goes to pizza.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:39:02 pm
Look at La Liga.  lol at the cap Barcelona have been working under.

It wouldn't last a day in court either if Barcelona wanted to challenge it. EU law is not like the American free-for-all cartel management like their pro sports. Barca's issue is that they'd be bankrupt if they broke it further and also it's set at such a high bar that teams beneath Barca/Madrid still can't compete. That's why they haven't challenged the cap. The issue in F1 is that it artifically elevates teams that have no business fighting for wins and some top teams won't go out without a fight whereas the weakling Binotto gladly will.

On a grander scale, Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull have made F1 what it is today and they deserve their statuses. McLaren, Williams and Renault ran their investors and sponsors out, lost their leverage and are now vainly crying for help when they've done a bad job harnessing the foundations they once had. The others simply need to do a better job attracting sponsors and investors rather than moaning about 'muh spending'. Then, at a certain point, if you're going to have 24 races with the vast majority flyaways and include travel costs in the budget cap it's imbecillic to the point that someone in kindergarten would get how unmanageable it is.
If your capacity to talk and type shite could be harnessed it would resolve the energy crisis in days.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:44:58 pm
If your capacity to talk and type shite could be harnessed it would resolve the energy crisis in days.

Cheers lad. Appreciate the positivity ;D
