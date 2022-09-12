« previous next »
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
September 12, 2022, 01:07:02 pm
I don't actually mind the race ending behind the safety car. it's shit but it's not artificial.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
September 12, 2022, 02:42:55 pm
Following surgery, Albon suffered  post-operative complications. He was transferred to intensive care. He made progress overnight and was able to be removed from mechanical ventilation yesterday. He's been transferred to a general ward and is expected to return home tomorrow.
bradders1011

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
September 12, 2022, 03:32:34 pm
Thank goodness he's OK, panicked when I saw the headline.

Surely that's NdV racing in Singapore.
clinical

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
September 12, 2022, 03:34:27 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 12, 2022, 01:07:02 pm
I don't actually mind the race ending behind the safety car. it's shit but it's not artificial.

How it should (always) be.
TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
September 12, 2022, 06:04:24 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 12, 2022, 03:32:34 pm
Thank goodness he's OK, panicked when I saw the headline.

Surely that's NdV racing in Singapore.
Quite right to panic .. a very very serious situation for him.

Should make a very speedy recovery though
Tesco tearaway

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
September 12, 2022, 08:34:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 12, 2022, 06:04:24 pm
Should make a very speedy recovery though

iamnant

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
September 12, 2022, 09:31:47 pm
Quote from: Graeme on September 12, 2022, 10:15:21 am
I have no idea how Crofty and Will Buxton have careers in F1 mdeia. Baffling.
The Martin Tyler conundrum.
Linudden

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
September 12, 2022, 09:58:56 pm
Yeah appendictis is scary stuff. Hopefully he's back to full fitness soon enough!

Personally I think a red flag with a guaranteed restart for at least two laps with a rolling start is the way to go. If a safety car enters on the penultimate lap or later you finish the race under yellow. Since you're allowed to change tyres under a red you can at the very least have a scrubbed set of softs available for that sprint.

I'm completely against the standing start after red flag thing altogether either way, that's artificial nonsense. There should only be one race start, anything else is a restart and that's single-file and rolling.
jackh

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
September 13, 2022, 12:05:43 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on September 12, 2022, 02:42:55 pm
Following surgery, Albon suffered  post-operative complications. He was transferred to intensive care. He made progress overnight and was able to be removed from mechanical ventilation yesterday. He's been transferred to a general ward and is expected to return home tomorrow.

Hadn't seen the original news (missed the race, so was avoiding the news until watching it just now), but I'm pleased to hear he's on the mend. Scary complication.
jackh

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
September 13, 2022, 12:07:23 am
A moment of appreciation for Jost Capito here - what a sound bloke he seems. Always enjoy his cheerful demeanor in interviews - he's a breath of fresh air.
paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
September 13, 2022, 08:31:13 am
De Vries showed only further that Latifi is out of his depth

Quote from: bradders1011 on September 12, 2022, 03:32:34 pm
Thank goodness he's OK, panicked when I saw the headline.

Surely that's NdV racing in Singapore.

Shame about the end of the race, they clearly had a lot of miscommunication and taking hours to decide the grid

Doesnt look good for sport really

Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
September 16, 2022, 07:58:40 pm
The Silverstone ticketing system is a joke, been in the 'waiting room' for over five hours now. When I pressed to buy the tickets they were £280 but they're constantly increasing and now looks like they've sold out.

Such a shame as it's my boy's 16th in July and I wanted to get this for him.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
September 16, 2022, 08:02:34 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on September 16, 2022, 07:58:40 pm
The Silverstone ticketing system is a joke, been in the 'waiting room' for over five hours now. When I pressed to buy the tickets they were £280 but they're constantly increasing and now looks like they've sold out.

Such a shame as it's my boy's 16th in July and I wanted to get this for him.

I saw croft mention a few things on twitter yesterday and it sounded like a complete shitshow.

and "dynamic pricing" can get right in the fucking bin as well.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
September 16, 2022, 08:53:09 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 16, 2022, 08:02:34 pm
I saw croft mention a few things on twitter yesterday and it sounded like a complete shitshow.

and "dynamic pricing" can get right in the fucking bin as well.
I've seen so many people complaining on social media. They started selling the tickets yesterday but had to shut it down as the site kept crashing.
Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 11:21:22 am
Yuki Tsunoda retained by AlphaTauri for next season.

I presume that's because they're expecting Gasly to move to Alpine so wanted some continuity in the driver line up.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 12:03:36 pm
Norris admits MCL36 is 'unsuited' to his driving style, but eyes long-term success with McLaren



seems like they've designed a car that doesn't suit either of their drivers. pretty special.
Tesco tearaway

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 12:12:15 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 12:03:36 pm
Norris admits MCL36 is 'unsuited' to his driving style, but eyes long-term success with McLaren



seems like they've designed a car that doesn't suit either of their drivers. pretty special.
Everton that  ;D
gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 10:05:15 am
Latifi will leave Williams at the end of the season
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 10:23:33 am
About bloody time too
Ray K

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 10:36:10 am
Nicholas Latifi // All Highlights and Skills// HD 1080

El Lobo

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 11:05:02 am
The greatest wingman Max will ever have
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 11:06:52 am
He's not going to get much of a career retrospective with any TV company.
paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 12:22:09 pm
De Vries at Monza emphasised everyones opinion

out of his depth
stoa

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 01:10:04 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:36:10 am
Nicholas Latifi // All Highlights and Skills// HD 1080



That's fake. The pic is not HD1080... ;)
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 01:14:57 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:22:09 pm
De Vries at Monza emphasised everyones opinion

out of his depth

I would worry if it actually took that. though I guess that might have been the "excuse" they needed
paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 02:46:07 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:14:57 pm
I would worry if it actually took that. though I guess that might have been the "excuse" they needed
the money was obviously too good to turn down

beggars and choosers and all that
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 02:56:41 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:46:07 pm
the money was obviously too good to turn down

beggars and choosers and all that

well pretty much all their on-car sponsorship did seem to come from him.
Dave McCoy

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 04:51:30 pm
Latifi might have been the most influential driver of the last 3 years. Just for all the wrong reasons.
