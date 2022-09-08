« previous next »
Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
September 8, 2022, 04:03:06 pm
F1 cars are too big. Not sure why they didn't shrink them in the reg change.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
September 8, 2022, 04:06:33 pm
Hamilton to start at the back of the grid this weekend due to an engine change. Looks like quite a few others will take penalties too. Spa mk II.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
September 8, 2022, 11:28:46 pm
Quote from: Linudden on September  5, 2022, 04:39:51 pm
They can set the VSC delta past a retrieving scene to 80 kph if they want to. It's literally not a problem. My ideal solution to the SC question would be to enforce the pit speed limiter all the way around the track until the work is done with the pits closed. Like Le Mans slow zones but all the way around.

Would that not cause significant issues with tyre & brake temperatures though?

One thing that I thought when it was being discussed in commentary at the weekend was that perhaps the VSC should end 'at the same point of the lap' as it began, rather than whenever it can & sort of randomly. I know it would be nowhere near perfect, down to slight variations in speed through the field, but in theory the cars should be in slot car mode and therefore preserve the original gaps.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 02:16:32 pm
Red Bull Porsche officially off as widely rumoured
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 02:19:13 pm
it is indeed off. verstappen with a 5 place grid drop and the ferraris quickest in P1.

I like the "Ferrari" across the rear wing they're using for this race.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 04:14:01 pm
Amazing how far off track these cars are going at Lesmo 2. Surely thatll be time deleted in qualifying?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 04:19:22 pm
no ted's notebook this weekend because that'd be disrespectful or something.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 08:55:18 pm
With the rough runoffs at Lesmo you take a lot more risks than you gain by going off there. Especially by catching a return slide and slamming into the inside wall on the exit.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 11:29:44 am
Albon is out for the rest of the weekend with appendicitis, and de Vries will replace him.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 11:42:19 am
Speedy recovery to Alex, definitely not fun. I seem to remember that untreated appendictis led to the death of Ecuadorian striker Christian Benítez nine years ago. Definitely no joke.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 03:12:28 pm
De Vries going faster than Latifi 🤣
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 03:22:21 pm
Latifi is crap, stating the obvious I know.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 03:24:53 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:12:28 pm
De Vries going faster than Latifi 🤣

There have always been a few who make a mockery of the "best drivers in the world" quote.

He's fucking awful. If he and giovinazzi are on the same grid everyone should get a refund and apology.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 03:30:08 pm
Nearly always finds new and inventive ways to find himself making it into last place if he starts anywhere up the grid. Usually pretty sharpish too. It's a talent that keeps me mildly entertained on a Sunday afternoon.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 03:35:04 pm
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 03:30:08 pm
Nearly always finds new and inventive ways to find himself making it into last place if he starts anywhere up the grid. Usually pretty shapish too. It's a talent that  keeps me mildly entertained on a Sunday afternoon.

It's nice to have things you can rely on in the world.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 03:36:06 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:24:53 pm
There have always been a few who make a mockery of the "best drivers in the world" quote.

He's fucking awful. If he and giovinazzi are on the same grid everyone should get a refund and apology.
Imagine being beaten in qualifying by a guy with 30-minutes experience in the car.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 03:43:19 pm
A bit 2x2 in q2
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 03:51:55 pm
The cameraman just zoomed into one of the garages from an angle that used a wire to hide the 'L' in SPLUNK  ;D
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 04:03:24 pm
Perez is 9 tenths slower than Max...

Good job from Charles. Still expect Max to win tomorrow, superior race pace
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 04:07:40 pm
at least the ferrari fans at the track get to be happy today anyway. tomorrow will probably be another matter
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 04:10:41 pm
Valsecchi really channelling the Italian hand gesture spirit during the interviews!

Leclerc has a 50/50 chance for tomorrow if the engine makes it 53 laps which is more than I thought. Mainly because whenever the Firstappen DRS shows up, he doesn't have the straightline advantage this time. Probably just Ferrari ignoring the reliability mode and if it goes that's what happens.

I still remain of the opinion that this weekend's Ferrari livery is the worst in the marque's history.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 04:22:25 pm
Why did we get rid of engine modes in races?

I miss them.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 05:31:07 pm
Don't usually have the time to watch it but just stuck the F2 sprint race on. Monza looking beautiful in the early autumnal evening shadows.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 05:40:43 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 04:03:24 pm
Perez is 9 tenths slower than Max...

Good job from Charles. Still expect Max to win tomorrow, superior race pace
Allegedly he has a different floor to Verstappen. I'd prefer a Ferrari victory, it would be great to see the Tifosi go mad.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 05:48:11 pm
that whole "different floor" thing has always seemed like complete conspiracy bollocks to me.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 06:11:05 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:48:11 pm
that whole "different floor" thing has always seemed like complete conspiracy bollocks to me.

Yep. Bit of a broad brush approach here but goes something like this:

Equal cars/parts/set-up at the start of the the season. Fairly similar results for both drivers, Perez proves he's challenging.

Max exerts his authority as number 1 driver. Either by getting better results over a weekend, showing superior pace early on in the season in qualifying or a mixture of the two (plus the added kudos of being the current champion). Gets his team to develop the car in a direction that suits his driving style. Has results. Gets first dibs on any upgrades that may not be available for both drivers on any given race weekend. Both drivers have equal machinery soon enough but the conspiracy theory remains. 2nd driver, in this case Perez, is uncomfortable with the direction that the team took and the gap remains/widens. Not too dissimilar to the Norris/Ricciardo situation at McLaren.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 07:13:07 pm
So Does Leclerc win tomorrow or how does Ferrari mess this up?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 08:30:12 pm
Would like to see Leclerc win but still think itll be Max. If he starts making up places quickly early on it could be pretty much done by the pit stops.

Hopefully McLaren can have another good day in Italy, maybe sneak a podium although I suspect theyll just miss out.

Will be interesting to see how deVries gets on.

Nicely mixed up grid should make things interesting.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 09:29:16 pm
https://twitter.com/F1/status/1568688659637096448 here is the offical starting grid
