that whole "different floor" thing has always seemed like complete conspiracy bollocks to me.



Yep. Bit of a broad brush approach here but goes something like this:Equal cars/parts/set-up at the start of the the season. Fairly similar results for both drivers, Perez proves he's challenging.Max exerts his authority as number 1 driver. Either by getting better results over a weekend, showing superior pace early on in the season in qualifying or a mixture of the two (plus the added kudos of being the current champion). Gets his team to develop the car in a direction that suits his driving style. Has results. Gets first dibs on any upgrades that may not be available for both drivers on any given race weekend. Both drivers have equal machinery soon enough but the conspiracy theory remains. 2nd driver, in this case Perez, is uncomfortable with the direction that the team took and the gap remains/widens. Not too dissimilar to the Norris/Ricciardo situation at McLaren.