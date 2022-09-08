« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 122678 times)

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,185
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3800 on: September 8, 2022, 04:03:06 pm »
F1 cars are too big. Not sure why they didn't shrink them in the reg change.
Logged

Online cormorant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,026
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3801 on: September 8, 2022, 04:06:33 pm »
Hamilton to start at the back of the grid this weekend due to an engine change. Looks like quite a few others will take penalties too. Spa mk II.
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,992
    • @hartejack
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3802 on: September 8, 2022, 11:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on September  5, 2022, 04:39:51 pm
They can set the VSC delta past a retrieving scene to 80 kph if they want to. It's literally not a problem. My ideal solution to the SC question would be to enforce the pit speed limiter all the way around the track until the work is done with the pits closed. Like Le Mans slow zones but all the way around.

Would that not cause significant issues with tyre & brake temperatures though?

One thing that I thought when it was being discussed in commentary at the weekend was that perhaps the VSC should end 'at the same point of the lap' as it began, rather than whenever it can & sort of randomly. I know it would be nowhere near perfect, down to slight variations in speed through the field, but in theory the cars should be in slot car mode and therefore preserve the original gaps.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,389
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3803 on: Yesterday at 02:16:32 pm »
Red Bull Porsche officially off as widely rumoured
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,185
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3804 on: Yesterday at 02:19:13 pm »
it is indeed off. verstappen with a 5 place grid drop and the ferraris quickest in P1.

I like the "Ferrari" across the rear wing they're using for this race.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,641
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3805 on: Yesterday at 04:14:01 pm »
Amazing how far off track these cars are going at Lesmo 2. Surely thatll be time deleted in qualifying?
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,185
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3806 on: Yesterday at 04:19:22 pm »
no ted's notebook this weekend because that'd be disrespectful or something.
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,110
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3807 on: Yesterday at 08:55:18 pm »
With the rough runoffs at Lesmo you take a lot more risks than you gain by going off there. Especially by catching a return slide and slamming into the inside wall on the exit.
Logged
Linudden.

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,641
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3808 on: Today at 11:29:44 am »
Albon is out for the rest of the weekend with appendicitis, and de Vries will replace him.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,110
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3809 on: Today at 11:42:19 am »
Speedy recovery to Alex, definitely not fun. I seem to remember that untreated appendictis led to the death of Ecuadorian striker Christian Benítez nine years ago. Definitely no joke.
Logged
Linudden.

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,641
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3810 on: Today at 03:12:28 pm »
De Vries going faster than Latifi 🤣
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3811 on: Today at 03:22:21 pm »
Latifi is crap, stating the obvious I know.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,185
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3812 on: Today at 03:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:12:28 pm
De Vries going faster than Latifi 🤣

There have always been a few who make a mockery of the "best drivers in the world" quote.

He's fucking awful. If he and giovinazzi are on the same grid everyone should get a refund and apology.
Logged

Online cormorant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,026
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3813 on: Today at 03:30:08 pm »
Nearly always finds new and inventive ways to find himself making it into last place if he starts anywhere up the grid. Usually pretty shapish too. It's a talent that usually keeps me mildly entertained on a Sunday afternoon.
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Up
« previous next »
 