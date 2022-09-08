They can set the VSC delta past a retrieving scene to 80 kph if they want to. It's literally not a problem. My ideal solution to the SC question would be to enforce the pit speed limiter all the way around the track until the work is done with the pits closed. Like Le Mans slow zones but all the way around.



Would that not cause significant issues with tyre & brake temperatures though?One thing that I thought when it was being discussed in commentary at the weekend was that perhaps the VSC should end 'at the same point of the lap' as it began, rather than whenever it can & sort of randomly. I know it would be nowhere near perfect, down to slight variations in speed through the field, but in theory the cars should be in slot car mode and therefore preserve the original gaps.