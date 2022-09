Possibly one solution to the safety car issue is when the safety car is deployed, all cars stop. So for example if Verstappen is 20 seconds ahead of 2nd place, when the race restarts, Verstappen goes, then 20 seconds later 2nd place goes and so on for each position, ie 2nd is 10 seconds ahead of 3rd so second goes, 10 seconds later 3rd goes and so on. That way it nullifies the gap and keeps the advantage there and would stop a massive gap getting wiped out and cars bunching up at the restart



That's called the virtual safety car and we already have it. The problem is that race direction are cowards and don't use it when there's a car parked on the course like Ocon at Silverstone or Bottas here. Personally I don't believe the real SC has a place on the course unless there's carbon fibre to be cleared out. I also believe the VSC should close the pitlane automatically, unlike a real SC. If a driver violates the VSC, throw the book at them.Another issue is that Liberty Media are Americans. The only motorsport they knew before Netflix aside from the Indy 500 is the caution-riddled NASCAR farce. The 'sport' where drunk rednecks cheer a lapped car taking out the race leader on purpose (Martinsville 2015). Not to mention the 'sport' where the organizers do their best to hurt the drivers by doing Daytona and Talladega four times per year and forcing 200 mph monster wrecks by stupid drafting regulations. Bunching the field up to artificially manufacture close finishes is part of the game across the pond and I can't help but suspect that the safety car inflation and the Abu Dhabi 'for the show' set up has a direct correlation to orders from headquarters.I recently watched highlights from Silverstone '07 and there was actually a time when a car would blow its engine on Hangar Straight, park next to the road, a local yellow was there and everything went on like normal. Seems like a lifetime ago but it was a whole lot better that way. In addition, the punishments for ignoring yellows used to be way harder. Villeneuve got disqualified (!) from the weekend for ignoring yellows during free practice (!!) back in Japan '97. Massa got a black flag for ignoring a red light on a pit exit in Canada '07. Drive throughs were seen as the lenient option if you did something wrong like even crossing the pit exit white line, now even taking a ten second delay to your regular stop is only for trying to basically wreck another driver on purpose. Schumacher vs Frentzen in Canada '98 was ten seconds stop and go but nowadays would've been a five-second penalty taken at any time it suited. There weren't many safety cars, just very strict rules to keep the drivers in check.