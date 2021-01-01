« previous next »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Pointless sport all the while pit stops are allowed under the safety car.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
For me it's allowing teams to change tyres, to often its effecting the outcome of races and its down to luck as in were you are on the track when one is called.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Shorter pit lanes are better, the less time teams lose pitting the more they pit which generally results in more exciting races, two stops are always better then one. Also, dont forget its a very short lap, so wouldnt make sense to have a long pit lane.

I meant narrow rather than small, narrow pitlanes are never good especially when so much "racing" goes on in the pitlanes.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
You lose all earned advantage under a safety car which is bad enough without the lottery of pit stops being thrown in.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
For me it's allowing teams to change tyres, to often its effecting the outcome of races and its down to luck as in were you are on the track when one is called.

luck is a large element of f1 and motorsport in general. your own luck and the luck of your competitors too.

shit happens.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
For me it's allowing teams to change tyres, to often its effecting the outcome of races and its down to luck as in were you are on the track when one is called.

It certainly shouldnt be as effective as it is but really not sure theres much you can do about it.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Pointless sport all the while pit stops are allowed under the safety car.

Yep, that was a great race developing and then because one car stops on the track it just descends into chaos and the rest of the rest is decided by split second decisions. It does render any strategy teams devise before a race kind of meaningless half the time. Really dumb sport at times.
