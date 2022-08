Seems like the team mostly troubled by porpoising get in the biggest trouble when they can't run the car low anymore. Not sure why they were so hyped up about that change.



Either way, to be expected around a layout like Spa that Verstappen is 0.6 seconds ahead of Sainz. More than half the circuit is just a drag race and the Ferrari car is solely designed to accelerate and take corners. Monza will be a lot tighter since it plays more to Ferrari's strengths. Low drag is such a key around Spa that Leclerc did 0.8 seconds over Hamilton in qualifying trim in 2019 after all. Then had a slower car in race trim because the thing wouldn't turn. After that, he barely got pole at Monza because drag is a lot less important there since people don't need the high wing angles for the few turns there are. Red Bull don't have those problems with the car not turning in the middle sector so easy 1-2 on the cards.



I predict that unless Verstappen's suspension points the wrong direction in the pack at La Source tomorrow that he'll win the race easily. 'Blasts off like NASA then he rolls right past ya' is the understatement of the year. There simply isn't any car fast enough to hold him up to protect Sainz and Pérez. In fact, I suppose Leclerc will finish P4 easily unless Mercedes really have something rolled up their sleeves in race trim. I don't think so though.