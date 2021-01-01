« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 114879 times)

Online lfcred1976

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3480 on: Today at 08:28:40 am »
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,912
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3481 on: Today at 08:42:42 am »
awesome
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,102
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3482 on: Today at 08:56:44 am »
More PU suppliers is a good thing.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,912
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3483 on: Today at 09:06:00 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:56:44 am
More PU suppliers is a good thing.
definitely

I know Porsche are jumping in to bed with Red bull but not sure porsche are actually making an engine?

Red bull i think doing their own from 2026? Possibly badge it porsche ?
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,919
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3484 on: Today at 09:12:18 am »
Audi drivers will overtake by pulling up to the diffuser and flashing their fog lights.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,519
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3485 on: Today at 09:24:16 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:06:00 am
definitely

I know Porsche are jumping in to bed with Red bull but not sure porsche are actually making an engine?

Red bull i think doing their own from 2026? Possibly badge it porsche ?
RedBull have their own powertrain division now built on the back of Honda's IP. Maybe you're right and they'll just package it be as Porsche engines once their deal with Honda runs out.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,912
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3486 on: Today at 09:45:15 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:12:18 am
Audi drivers will overtake by pulling up to the diffuser and flashing their fog lights.
lol

Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:24:16 am
RedBull have their own powertrain division now built on the back of Honda's IP. Maybe you're right and they'll just package it be as Porsche engines once their deal with Honda runs out.
yep. good to see these names in f1.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,183
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3487 on: Today at 09:49:01 am »
Seems theyll be absorbing Sauber and becoming another owner/manufacturer team like Ferrari and Mercedes.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,550
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3488 on: Today at 10:36:19 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:12:18 am
Audi drivers will overtake by pulling up to the diffuser and flashing their fog lights.
;D
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 