August 8, 2022, 01:17:27 am
Yeah Newgarden got away far too easy with that one, should've gone to the tail end of the longest line. These extra points gifted by the stewards may well gift him the title. Not good.

Dixon has a partially orange car these days and for good reason, the clever fox that he is ;D If he wins the championship this year while being so off the pace on most road courses it's even crazier than his shock double points and countback title in 2015!

Nashville need to fix the track though it's getting a bit of a bad joke at this point. They should just do a Monaco hairpin at the end of the first trip across the bridge to save all that grief in the bumper cars section.
August 8, 2022, 08:17:58 am
I watched a little of that last night and can't help but think that "track" isn't fit for purpose.
August 11, 2022, 06:44:33 pm
having now played a bit of the f1 game I hate that saudi track even more than I did beforehand.
August 11, 2022, 08:00:17 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 11, 2022, 06:44:33 pm
having now played a bit of the f1 game I hate that saudi track even more than I did beforehand.

This doesnt bode well, Im just doing an F2 season and thats the next track Im on. I was interested to have a go having never driven it before
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 11, 2022, 08:19:08 pm
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on August 11, 2022, 08:00:17 pm
This doesnt bode well, Im just doing an F2 season and thats the next track Im on. I was interested to have a go having never driven it before

you might be alright with it. I'm on a controller and have shit reactions these days.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 11, 2022, 10:34:57 pm
You really should get a G29 wheel. I've not driven Jeddah myself because I have Windows 7 so can't play the new games but it should be quite manageable, a bit like a flat Suzuka with walls.

The best circuit for testing your skills in those games ('19 in my case) is Singapore on the other hand ;D I get sweaty everytime I do a full race distance there. No assists, legend difficulty and cockpit halo view obviously.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 11, 2022, 10:59:01 pm
I do pretty much all my gaming on the telly these days so if I got a wheel I'd have to fashion some kind of rig to put it all on and I just can't be arsed with all that.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 11, 2022, 11:20:52 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 11, 2022, 10:59:01 pm
I do pretty much all my gaming on the telly these days so if I got a wheel I'd have to fashion some kind of rig to put it all on and I just can't be arsed with all that.

There's quite a few portable stands for racing wheels that are fine for tv gaming and not too expensive.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 11, 2022, 11:26:43 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on August 11, 2022, 11:20:52 pm
There's quite a few portable stands for racing wheels that are fine for tv gaming and not too expensive.

I like an indulgent financial splurge as much as the next person but but these kind of things add up to amounts I'm just not willing to spend.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 11, 2022, 11:38:24 pm
Indeed, it does seem like one of those hobbies that could easily get out of hand, thankfully I only play racing games enough that a controller is fine so haven't been tempted, but a friend of mine did get a stand that was in the £50-100 range so thought it worth a mention.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 12, 2022, 07:27:43 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 11, 2022, 11:26:43 pm
I like an indulgent financial splurge as much as the next person but but these kind of things add up to amounts I'm just not willing to spend.
I used to play F1 2021 on my sons Xbox with a relatively cheap Thrustmaster wheel and l loved it so much I got my own set up that I can play when I like. I got a stand for under £100 from eBay and the wheel and pedals of there too.

I havent got the F1 22 game yet as I thought Id wait until all the bugs have been ironed out.
August 12, 2022, 08:26:08 am
Im still on a controller but were due a garage conversion soon into an office/den and when thats sorted I have in mind to treat myself to a wheel setup, space and finances permitting! I used to love using wheels but the logistical faff around two small kids meant Ive been on controllers for a few years.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 12, 2022, 08:31:44 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on August 12, 2022, 07:27:43 am

I havent got the F1 22 game yet as I thought Id wait until all the bugs have been ironed out.

It seems fine now.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 12, 2022, 08:48:38 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 12, 2022, 08:31:44 am
It seems fine now.
It looks better now but the AI still look too fast in a straight line.

Im planning on getting it next week though.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 12, 2022, 09:06:55 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on August 12, 2022, 08:48:38 am
It looks better now but the AI still look too fast in a straight line.

Im planning on getting it next week though.

nah they fixed that the other day.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 12, 2022, 09:34:41 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 12, 2022, 09:06:55 am
nah they fixed that the other day.
Cool.

Im looking forward to the cross platform feature, might join some leagues.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 19, 2022, 10:50:38 pm


Oh wow  look at this.


Even now I think we all know what corner this is and at which circuit .
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 19, 2022, 11:06:50 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 19, 2022, 10:50:38 pm


Oh wow  look at this.


Even now I think we all know what corner this is and at which circuit .
Yep. Unmistakably Bahrain.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 19, 2022, 11:14:58 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on August 19, 2022, 11:06:50 pm
Yep. Unmistakably Bahrain.
;D

Years on and from the other direction 60s I think

You can see the bridge over the river in this one youd never know the river was there now.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 19, 2022, 11:36:46 pm
defo 60s that. no wings.

stand 5 foot from the track and wonder which one isn't coming round next time or ever again for that matter.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 21, 2022, 09:08:50 pm
Dont forget Kimi Raikkonen is racing at Watkins Glen in the Nascar cup series
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 21, 2022, 09:26:47 pm
Current forecast for Spa is rain all weekend
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 21, 2022, 10:47:54 pm
Eau Rouge in the 60s iteration would've been a much bigger challenge than the one today because of the much tighter angles. You're not even close to be able to take the old one flat even in qualifying trim, the angle is just too much.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 21, 2022, 11:02:10 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 19, 2022, 10:50:38 pm


Eau wow  look at this.


Even now I think we all know what corner this is and at which circuit .
That's how I read it  ;)
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 22, 2022, 12:28:47 am
Kimi got wrecked in a three-wide on a road course (!) on his NASCAR Cup debut. Most NASCAR thing to happen. Pretty good race to be honest. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are really talented drivers who would be top-line Le Mans drivers and given how the heavy IndyCars drive I think both would be stars also there. They really know how to handle road courses those two.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 22, 2022, 01:40:22 pm
Those Spa pics are awesome
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 22, 2022, 03:43:35 pm
F1 Manager is a fiver off if you pre-order through Steam.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 22, 2022, 03:46:41 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 22, 2022, 03:43:35 pm
F1 Manager is a fiver off if you pre-order through Steam.

I don't know if it's just me but management and racing games don't go well together, as amazing job with the graphics as they have done!

Driving virtual cars is a way of life for me and something I'm actually quite good at, so I couldn't stand playing such a game where I'm supposed to just spectate the AI driving ;D The Mexico stadium sections, damn parking lots, could maybe make me change my mind.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 22, 2022, 05:13:00 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 22, 2022, 03:43:35 pm
F1 Manager is a fiver off if you pre-order through Steam.

pre-ordering games is for fools.

though I guess if it's crap you can get a refund on steam.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 03:12:35 pm
In unsurprising news, Daniel Ricciardo to leave McLaren at end of season.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 06:58:43 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:12:35 pm
In unsurprising news, Daniel Ricciardo to leave McLaren at end of season.

Will be interesting to see where he goes from here. Undoubtedly talented but seems to have lost something. Not many options available in F1 that would pay him a decent wage.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 07:12:30 pm
he'll end up back at alpine. he should do anyway for both parties.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 07:40:56 pm
Real shame, one of F1s recent mysteries will be what happened to the driver who was mixing it with Max Verstappen at Red Bill?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 08:22:10 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:40:56 pm
Real shame, one of F1s recent mysteries will be what happened to the driver who was mixing it with Max Verstappen at Red Bill?

From what I've read it's his driving style.  Not suited to the characteristics of the Mclaren at all.  There are some interesting analysis videos on youtube with comments from his former race engineer and the like. 
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 08:26:25 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:12:30 pm
he'll end up back at alpine. he should do anyway for both parties.

Yep, I'm hoping this is the case - hopefully a much better fit for team & driver and he can show his ability once again. Alongside the on-track elements, he's clearly a big personality for the sport and it'd be a shame to lose him.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 08:31:31 am
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 08:22:10 am
From what I've read it's his driving style.  Not suited to the characteristics of the Mclaren at all.  There are some interesting analysis videos on youtube with comments from his former race engineer and the like. 

I know the sum total of fuck all about driving an f1 car and I'm even shit at it in a game, but the 'driving style' thing somewhat confuses me. I'm not sure how it can apply across 2 completely different cars using totally different regulations which I'd presume handle in entirely different ways.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 08:33:37 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:31:31 am
I know the sum total of fuck all about driving an f1 car and I'm even shit at it in a game, but the 'driving style' thing somewhat confuses me. I'm not sure how it can apply across 2 completely different cars using totally different regulations which I'd presume handle in entirely different ways.

I imagine it'll be a more fundamental thing related to 'balance', and a philosophy that McLaren retain through several iterations of cars whilst the regulations remain the same as well as when they change significantly.
