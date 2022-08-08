« previous next »
Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,859
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 8, 2022, 01:17:27 am
Yeah Newgarden got away far too easy with that one, should've gone to the tail end of the longest line. These extra points gifted by the stewards may well gift him the title. Not good.

Dixon has a partially orange car these days and for good reason, the clever fox that he is ;D If he wins the championship this year while being so off the pace on most road courses it's even crazier than his shock double points and countback title in 2015!

Nashville need to fix the track though it's getting a bit of a bad joke at this point. They should just do a Monaco hairpin at the end of the first trip across the bridge to save all that grief in the bumper cars section.
Linudden.

voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,044
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
August 8, 2022, 08:17:58 am
I watched a little of that last night and can't help but think that "track" isn't fit for purpose.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,044
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 06:44:33 pm
having now played a bit of the f1 game I hate that saudi track even more than I did beforehand.
Ed-Zeppelin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,344
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 08:00:17 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:44:33 pm
having now played a bit of the f1 game I hate that saudi track even more than I did beforehand.

This doesnt bode well, Im just doing an F2 season and thats the next track Im on. I was interested to have a go having never driven it before
"We come here for the winning!"

voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,044
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 08:19:08 pm
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on Yesterday at 08:00:17 pm
This doesnt bode well, Im just doing an F2 season and thats the next track Im on. I was interested to have a go having never driven it before

you might be alright with it. I'm on a controller and have shit reactions these days.
Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,859
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 10:34:57 pm
You really should get a G29 wheel. I've not driven Jeddah myself because I have Windows 7 so can't play the new games but it should be quite manageable, a bit like a flat Suzuka with walls.

The best circuit for testing your skills in those games ('19 in my case) is Singapore on the other hand ;D I get sweaty everytime I do a full race distance there. No assists, legend difficulty and cockpit halo view obviously.
Linudden.

voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,044
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 10:59:01 pm
I do pretty much all my gaming on the telly these days so if I got a wheel I'd have to fashion some kind of rig to put it all on and I just can't be arsed with all that.
Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,850
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 11:20:52 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:59:01 pm
I do pretty much all my gaming on the telly these days so if I got a wheel I'd have to fashion some kind of rig to put it all on and I just can't be arsed with all that.

There's quite a few portable stands for racing wheels that are fine for tv gaming and not too expensive.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,044
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 11:26:43 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:20:52 pm
There's quite a few portable stands for racing wheels that are fine for tv gaming and not too expensive.

I like an indulgent financial splurge as much as the next person but but these kind of things add up to amounts I'm just not willing to spend.
Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,850
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 11:38:24 pm
Indeed, it does seem like one of those hobbies that could easily get out of hand, thankfully I only play racing games enough that a controller is fine so haven't been tempted, but a friend of mine did get a stand that was in the £50-100 range so thought it worth a mention.
Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,505
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 07:27:43 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:26:43 pm
I like an indulgent financial splurge as much as the next person but but these kind of things add up to amounts I'm just not willing to spend.
I used to play F1 2021 on my sons Xbox with a relatively cheap Thrustmaster wheel and l loved it so much I got my own set up that I can play when I like. I got a stand for under £100 from eBay and the wheel and pedals of there too.

I havent got the F1 22 game yet as I thought Id wait until all the bugs have been ironed out.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."
