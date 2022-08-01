Hmm, maybe I can drive for Alpine next year?



Piastris record is something else though if I remember correctly. Lad was born to race cars. Think hes going to be a success but yeah it may take a couple of years at the top level.



I'd take the job if they brought the sky blue and gold Renault livery backNot enough testing these days you know. Even Norris took a year to settle down at first and was well off Sainz in 2019. Now he's a top-five driver who knows exactly how to handle nervous McLaren cars. Going to be a proper baptism of fire if Piastri takes that job on. Not to mention a showing of poor attitude with this. Alpine have given him so much and then he dunks on them like this. The big teams will be wary of that personality trait moving forward. Especially corporate teams like Mercedes and Ferrari will take very keen notes. Note how the big dragons have surgically stayed away from Alonso for so many years now. All three of them have had so many chances to put him in their cars ever since 2017 but have flat-out refused. Alonso has gotten rejected for: Bottas, Räikkönen, Gasly, Albon, Pérez and Sainz - six drivers with vastly inferior abilities at the time these were considered. Leclerc and Russell were really the only legitimate signings above him. Piastri could easily get the same reputation without the top driver CV.So, to sum up. The smartest thing for Piastri would've been to sign a long-term contract with Alpine to try and be their lead driver. Make them his team. Use that as a potential shop window for a move to a bigger team. Instead he's burned the bridge behind him to move from team #5 to team #4 to be their backup driver. Baffles me.