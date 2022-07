If true, itís a huge disadvantage.



I suspect itís the driver though. I expect to see Ferrari and red bull being quickest come spa once again. I doubt the floor will change much



Perez was right on Verstappens pace up until recently, something seems to have suddenly changed and heís well off the pace. The theory that Red Bull have been testing a Ďlegalí floor on Perezís car doesnít seem too far fetched.As I say said above, the rumours are Perez isnít running the same spec car as Verstappen since France so that would explain the difference.Given the protests from Ferrari and Red Bull about the new TD regarding the flexible floor Iíd be shocked if it doesnít have an impact on either team.Roll on Spa I guess.