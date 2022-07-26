« previous next »
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3240 on: July 26, 2022, 05:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on July 26, 2022, 03:01:59 pm
Somethings not right here.
It needs the word legitimate inserting after the word first.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3241 on: July 26, 2022, 05:43:35 pm »
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3242 on: July 26, 2022, 05:56:29 pm »
fuck's sake it's turned into twitter
Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3243 on: July 26, 2022, 09:55:51 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on July 26, 2022, 03:15:55 pm
yep, all very masi
Was always going to be, they went car racing.

Quote from: Tesco tearaway on July 26, 2022, 05:35:12 pm
It needs the word legitimate inserting after the word first.
Naah mate. It may suck but he officially has it and therefore is legitimate.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 26, 2022, 05:43:35 pm
Max VARstappen
:wellin
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3244 on: July 26, 2022, 11:01:50 pm »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on July 26, 2022, 09:55:51 pm
Naah mate. It may suck but he officially has it and therefore is legitimate.
 :wellin
M* Verstappen.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3245 on: July 28, 2022, 11:20:38 am »
Vettel retiring at the end of the season. Probably for the best. Piastri in that seat on loan or some chump for Stroll to vaguely beat?
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3246 on: July 28, 2022, 11:22:59 am »
not a surprise. ted was joining up the dots at the weekend and it does make sense.
Online El Lobo

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3247 on: July 28, 2022, 11:26:46 am »
Probably for the best

Hard to place him really in the pantheon of the greats. Statistically the third best driver ever, still holds a lot of records and when he was dominant he was VERY dominant. But a couple of those drivers titles he realistically wasn't the best driver, I dont think anyone could really argue if he had a couple of titles less and Fernando had a couple more and then the conversation would be very different. Still right up there though I'd say in the second tier of greats, and he's a good bloke too by all accounts.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3248 on: July 28, 2022, 12:14:23 pm »
Would have been nice if his run with Aston had got him a podium.

He always seems to be the more responsible head in the paddock. Taking Mick Schumacher under his wing was a nice touch.

At the very least he got his hair transplant sorted with his Aston money :P.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3249 on: July 28, 2022, 12:36:36 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 28, 2022, 12:14:23 pm
Would have been nice if his run with Aston had got him a podium.

He always seems to be the more responsible head in the paddock. Taking Mick Schumacher under his wing was a nice touch.

At the very least he got his hair transplant sorted with his Aston money :P.
I think he will be a big loss in driving meetings. Really started to like him as he got older.

Wonder if Nick de Vries could get the seat?

Online Linudden

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3250 on: July 28, 2022, 12:43:29 pm »
I think the gradual transition of the team he signed for into Saudi F1 was what sent him over the edge. I don't think he really would've wanted to quit except it became completely incompatible with his morals in the end.

All the best for him in the future. He was a beast during the '08, '11, '13 and '15 seasons and that's the driver I'd like to remember.
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3251 on: July 28, 2022, 12:52:04 pm »
It's been interesting watching Seb evolve as a person as much as it has a driver. Not a very likeable person a few years ago when you look back at things like Turkey, Multi21 and turning his car into Hamilton at Baku during the safety car etc.

Did his ability to compete at the very top diminish in tandem with some of the arrogance? I know a lot of people say you can't be at the top of F1 without that arrogance. Shame he's not had a competitive car over the last couple of years.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3252 on: July 28, 2022, 12:54:01 pm »
he always seemed sound off the track.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3253 on: July 28, 2022, 01:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on July 28, 2022, 12:52:04 pm
It's been interesting watching Seb evolve as a person as much as it has a driver. Not a very likeable person a few years ago when you look back at things like Turkey, Multi21 and turning his car into Hamilton at Baku during the safety car etc.
Totally agree with that, I used to detest Vettel a few years ago but he's evolved into a very likeable person who speaks intelligently and eloquently on global issues. Im actually going to miss him. 
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3254 on: July 28, 2022, 05:39:27 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on July 28, 2022, 01:03:22 pm
Totally agree with that, I used to detest Vettel a few years ago but he's evolved into a very likeable person who speaks intelligently and eloquently on global issues. Im actually going to miss him.


Pretty much echoes my thoughts. First started to change my mind when he was on Top Gear; came across as a class act, and has done since.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3255 on: July 28, 2022, 05:41:37 pm »
there's also been an agreement made for porsche to buy 50% of red bull racing. not gone through yet (and presumably could fall apart) but it's been lodged with some authority in monaco.

so that'll be their engine partner come the new 2026 rules or whenever it is.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3256 on: July 28, 2022, 05:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 28, 2022, 05:39:27 pm

Pretty much echoes my thoughts. First started to change my mind when he was on Top Gear; came across as a class act, and has done since.

I wouldn't be surprised if that top gear appearance changed a lot of people's impression of him, he came across as actually having a decent sense of humour and personality.
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3257 on: July 28, 2022, 06:15:52 pm »
Can only echo what others have said re Vettel, used to dislike him during the Red Bull days (probably mostly the Red Bull effect in fairness) but he was clearly ruthlessly brilliant at his peak. I really like him now, seems a really good bloke with a positive way of looking at things. Hopefully he can continue being a positive influence in whatever he does next.

On a related note my 4 year old is not happy. We got 3 kittens a couple of months back and called them Lewis, George and Seb - Seb is his kitten
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3258 on: July 28, 2022, 06:22:42 pm »
Just watched his video statement. He said hed retire by the end of the season as opposed to at the end of the season.

Not sure if thats just a language slip or not.
Offline stoa

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3259 on: July 28, 2022, 06:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on July 28, 2022, 06:22:42 pm
Just watched his video statement. He said hed retire by the end of the season as opposed to at the end of the season.

Not sure if thats just a language slip or not.

He doesn't say "by the end of the season" (at least not in the video I watched, which is the German one on his instagram). He says "am Ende des Jahres" which means "at the end of the year". So, it looks like he'll finish the season...
Online Linudden

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3260 on: Today at 01:24:52 pm »
Just hand GOATifi the title already. Wet-weather masterclass ;D
