« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 106788 times)

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,566
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3240 on: July 26, 2022, 05:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on July 26, 2022, 03:01:59 pm
Somethings not right here.
It needs the word legitimate inserting after the word first.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,150
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3241 on: July 26, 2022, 05:43:35 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,997
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3242 on: July 26, 2022, 05:56:29 pm »
fuck's sake it's turned into twitter
Logged

Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3243 on: July 26, 2022, 09:55:51 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on July 26, 2022, 03:15:55 pm
yep, all very masi
Was always going to be, they went car racing.

Quote from: Tesco tearaway on July 26, 2022, 05:35:12 pm
It needs the word legitimate inserting after the word first.
Naah mate. It may suck but he officially has it and therefore is legitimate.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 26, 2022, 05:43:35 pm
Max VARstappen
:wellin
Logged
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,566
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3244 on: July 26, 2022, 11:01:50 pm »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on July 26, 2022, 09:55:51 pm
Naah mate. It may suck but he officially has it and therefore is legitimate.
 :wellin
M* Verstappen.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,794
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3245 on: Today at 11:20:38 am »
Vettel retiring at the end of the season. Probably for the best. Piastri in that seat on loan or some chump for Stroll to vaguely beat?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,997
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3246 on: Today at 11:22:59 am »
not a surprise. ted was joining up the dots at the weekend and it does make sense.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,478
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3247 on: Today at 11:26:46 am »
Probably for the best

Hard to place him really in the pantheon of the greats. Statistically the third best driver ever, still holds a lot of records and when he was dominant he was VERY dominant. But a couple of those drivers titles he realistically wasn't the best driver, I dont think anyone could really argue if he had a couple of titles less and Fernando had a couple more and then the conversation would be very different. Still right up there though I'd say in the second tier of greats, and he's a good bloke too by all accounts.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,864
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3248 on: Today at 12:14:23 pm »
Would have been nice if his run with Aston had got him a podium.

He always seems to be the more responsible head in the paddock. Taking Mick Schumacher under his wing was a nice touch.

At the very least he got his hair transplant sorted with his Aston money :P.
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,070
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3249 on: Today at 12:36:36 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:14:23 pm
Would have been nice if his run with Aston had got him a podium.

He always seems to be the more responsible head in the paddock. Taking Mick Schumacher under his wing was a nice touch.

At the very least he got his hair transplant sorted with his Aston money :P.
I think he will be a big loss in driving meetings. Really started to like him as he got older.

Wonder if Nick de Vries could get the seat?

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Up
« previous next »
 