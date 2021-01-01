« previous next »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 04:38:23 pm
Mercedes have as many podiums as Ferrari.

Ferrari just arent good enough, and they dont have a top driver
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 04:44:23 pm
TepidT2O:
Mercedes have as many podiums as Ferrari.

Ferrari just arent good enough, and they dont have a top driver
Totally agree with the last sentence. Put a Hamilton or Verstappen clone in that car and there wouldnt be the same gap. 

Both Ferrari driver make far too many mistakes.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 04:45:49 pm
Ferrari are baffling. Mercedes so slow at pitstops. And redbull pretty much faultless most weeks.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 04:46:08 pm
Funky_Gibbons:
Totally agree with the last sentence. Put a Hamilton or Verstappen clone in that car and there wouldnt be the same gap. 

Both Ferrari driver make far too many mistakes.

Russell 27 and Hamilton 43 points respectively behind Leclerc, thats crazy considering how much better the Ferrari is.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 04:46:52 pm
Funky_Gibbons:
Totally agree with the last sentence. Put a Hamilton or Verstappen clone in that car and there wouldnt be the same gap. 

Both Ferrari driver make far too many mistakes.

I think Leclerc will become that good. But he's just missing that experience in fighting for a title. Hamilton last season taught Max a lot I think.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 04:51:29 pm
clinical:
I think Leclerc will become that good. But he's just missing that experience in fighting for a title. Hamilton last season taught Max a lot I think.
Hes got plenty of experience at a big team now though . He might become more consistent, sure. But hes never going to be the level of a Hamilton or a Max.   
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 04:53:25 pm
clinical:
I think Leclerc will become that good. But he's just missing that experience in fighting for a title. Hamilton last season taught Max a lot I think.

Maybe but theres no guarantee. Hes been making mistakes for a while now, going right back to his DNF at Baku.

Hes a good driver over one lap but consistently over a race.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 04:53:53 pm
clinical:
I think Leclerc will become that good. But he's just missing that experience in fighting for a title. Hamilton last season taught Max a lot I think.

Hmmm

I mean I know its a favourite topic in this thread, but he had the best car by a fair distance for most of last season but got involved in battles he didnt need to and ended up needing to literally be gifted it by someone who has since been run out of the sport entirely because of it. If hes learnt anything its how not to go about battling for a title. Thats not Leclerc, hes not crashing into other drivers hes just making poor mistakes.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 04:57:52 pm
El Lobo:
Russell 27 and Hamilton 43 points respectively behind Leclerc, thats crazy considering how much better the Ferrari is.
This has been a season about three years in the making for Ferrari and theyve blown it. Whats worrying for them is its unlikely Mercedes will be this poor next season.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:06:29 pm
El Lobo:
Hmmm

I mean I know its a favourite topic in this thread, but he had the best car by a fair distance for most of last season but got involved in battles he didnt need to and ended up needing to literally be gifted it by someone who has since been run out of the sport entirely because of it. If hes learnt anything its how not to go about battling for a title. Thats not Leclerc, hes not crashing into other drivers hes just making poor mistakes.

He seems to be being a little more fair this year. Maybe and most likely he thought the only way to beat Hamilton was to play dirty. It required that and luck in the end. But when he was racing Leclerc early on I was thinking last season I'm in no doubt he'd have taken a massive lunge up the inside and taken them both out.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:14:39 pm
Young upstarts will often be aggressive when trying to prove themselves to and take down the reigning king. Seen enough Attenborough to know that.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:43:16 pm
Oh, and Perez was rubbish too. Threw  away third place
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:44:27 pm
clinical:
He seems to be being a little more fair this year. Maybe and most likely he thought the only way to beat Hamilton was to play dirty. It required that and luck in the end. But when he was racing Leclerc early on I was thinking last season I'm in no doubt he'd have taken a massive lunge up the inside and taken them both out.
Yeah I think its more likely he doesnt need to be dirty with Leclerc because a) hes the better driver and b) Ferrari/Leclerc are likely to screw the race up.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 06:01:55 pm
El Lobo:
Russell 27 and Hamilton 43 points respectively behind Leclerc, thats crazy considering how much better the Ferrari is.
At this point It wont shock me of Russell and or Hamilton either end up 2nd in driver standing or contender the title(the former more likely)
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 08:15:53 pm
Funky_Gibbons:

Maybe but theres no guarantee. Hes been making mistakes for a while now, going right back to his DNF at Baku.

Hes a good driver over one lap but consistently over a race.

I'll personally cut Leclerc a bit of slack, as he's still only in his 4th season of F1 and has been thrust into the number one driver of the most famous team/brand in motorsport, the expectation and pressure must be enormous and some of the modern greats in recent years (Alonso and Vettel) all ended up losing faith with the team. We're not privy to what goes on behind the scenes but from the outside it doesn't look nearly as well run an outfit as Merc or Red Bull - and those mechanical DNF's probably heaped the pressure on today too.

Hopefully they'll bounce back but at this rate the seasons turning into a bit of a damp squib with the lead Verstappen has.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 08:25:32 pm
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 09:34:14 pm
RobinHood:
I'll personally cut Leclerc a bit of slack, as he's still only in his 4th season of F1 and has been thrust into the number one driver of the most famous team/brand in motorsport, the expectation and pressure must be enormous and some of the modern greats in recent years (Alonso and Vettel) all ended up losing faith with the team. We're not privy to what goes on behind the scenes but from the outside it doesn't look nearly as well run an outfit as Merc or Red Bull - and those mechanical DNF's probably heaped the pressure on today too.

Hopefully they'll bounce back but at this rate the seasons turning into a bit of a damp squib with the lead Verstappen has.
Isn't that a bit of a worry though, experienced World Champions like Alonso and Vettel have gone to Ferrari and struggled to live up to the expectations yet for some reason Leclerc will somehow succeed where they failed?

Three years ago he crashed in Baku and said 'I'm stupid', roll on to this race and it's "If I keep doing those mistakes then it is pointless to be performing at a very high level" you simply cannot afford to keep DNFing if you want to be World Champion.

He looks extremely fast over a single lap but he keeps making too many errors over a race distance, he even said so himself. Hes the same age as Verstappen yet looks far away from that level. 


 

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 09:38:41 pm
Funky_Gibbons:
Isn't that a bit of a worry though, experienced World Champions like Alonso and Vettel have gone to Ferrari and struggled to live up to the expectations yet for some reason Leclerc will somehow succeed where they failed?
 


well somebody will at some point.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 09:45:11 pm
voodoo ray:
well somebody will at some point.
Argh so we're at the 'law of averages' point.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 09:50:06 pm
Funky_Gibbons:
Argh so we're at the 'law of averages' point.

Not really, but by your argument nobody else should bother going to Ferrari and they might as well quit the sport.

Or hire Hamilton I guess.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 09:57:56 pm
voodoo ray:
well somebody will at some point.

The United paradox
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 10:08:49 pm
voodoo ray:
Not really, but by your argument nobody else should bother going to Ferrari and they might as well quit the sport.

Or hire Hamilton I guess.
My argument is maybe Leclerc isn't consistent/good enough. Theres a lot of misplaced belief that hes the chosen one to heroically lead Ferrari to that all important championship but for me he makes too many mistakes.

I know youre joking about Hamilton but thats the kind of person Ferrari should have been aiming for, or even Alonso.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 10:18:20 pm
Funky_Gibbons:
My argument is maybe Leclerc isn't consistent/good enough. Theres a lot of misplaced belief that hes the chosen one to heroically lead Ferrari to that all important championship but for me he makes too many mistakes.

I know youre joking about Hamilton but thats the kind of person Ferrari should have been aiming for, or even Alonso.


it was said half in jest but if 2 blokes who have won 6 world championships between them aren't good enough then who is?

they believe in leclerc and he is still pretty young. I know f1 in recent years does seem to have gone all "if you're not great by 20 then fuck off" but sometimes things aren't that simple.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 11:24:28 pm
clinical:
He seems to be being a little more fair this year. Maybe and most likely he thought the only way to beat Hamilton was to play dirty. It required that and luck in the end. But when he was racing Leclerc early on I was thinking last season I'm in no doubt he'd have taken a massive lunge up the inside and taken them both out.
I think you spelt Hamilton being blatently fucked over wrong  ;)
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 08:16:38 am
The 'Leclerc is shit' narrative on here is baffling.  He's made one mistake this season and would be leading the championship if not for mechanical failures costing him two nailed-on wins.  Yeah, it was a silly error, but some of the hyperbole here is really strange.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 10:03:12 am
Darren G:
The 'Leclerc is shit' narrative on here is baffling.  He's made one mistake this season and would be leading the championship if not for mechanical failures costing him two nailed-on wins.  Yeah, it was a silly error, but some of the hyperbole here is really strange.

I think he's better than being made out here but he's got a bit of improvement still to make. You don't win championships crashing out like that.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 10:13:38 am
Its always fun seeing someone create a narrative that doesn't exist, to then argue against :D

No-one said Leclerc was shit, literally no-one.

Aside from yesterday, he fucked up and cost himself at least 7 points in the Italian GP. There's a number of pole positions he's failed to capitilise on. Its been the perfect storm with Ferrari, the car is probably the quickest but the strategy, the drivers and the reliability have made this a walk in the park for Verstappen.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 10:50:16 am
clinical:
I think he's better than being made out here but he's got a bit of improvement still to make. You don't win championships crashing out like that.

I realise that it can be costly granted, but practically every driver makes some sort of mistake at some point.  Lewis for example, who Funky is holding up as the type of driver that Ferrari 'should have', binned it in Q3 in Austria this year and made a mess of things at both Imola and Baku last year. He got very lucky that it wasn't more costly on both occasions, with Max having retired in one race and a safety car and red flag saving his blushes in the other.......and yet Charles, who has made one mistake all season supposedly makes "far too many mistakes".   Then there's also an argument by posters that he (Charles) should have cut stupid mistakes out by now. Anybody watch Lewis in 2011, five years into his time in F1?  Were the same posters writing him off at that point I wonder. 

 I just feel that a certain level of double standards are being applied here (not by yourself).  Without Ferrari's reliability issues Leclerc would be leading the championship at this point with the most race wins out of anybody in what is a tightly contested battle with Red Bull in terms of pace.  Yet for some posters he's nowhere near Max' level and not a "top driver".  It's absolute nonsense.   
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 11:29:32 am
Darren G:
The 'Leclerc is shit' narrative on here is baffling. 

Darren G:
hyperbole here is really strange.
Couldn't agree more.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 12:32:49 pm
Funky_Gibbons:
Couldn't agree more.

*sigh*  Really pathetic.  "The 'Leclerc is not a top driver' narrative on here is baffling".  Better?    Regardless of the verbiage I used, you are still talking a lot of hyperbolic shite.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 01:39:27 pm
if you don't think leclerc is a potential future world champ you need to go give your head a wobble.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 01:47:39 pm
I really like Leclerc, and hope he becomes the future of the sport ahead of Verstappen, but he'll learn. Max learnt a lot from having Hamilton in his rear view, as someone pointed out earlier.
