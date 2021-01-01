I think he's better than being made out here but he's got a bit of improvement still to make. You don't win championships crashing out like that.



I realise that it can be costly granted, but practically every driver makes some sort of mistake at some point. Lewis for example, who Funky is holding up as the type of driver that Ferrari 'should have', binned it in Q3 in Austria this year and made a mess of things at both Imola and Baku last year. He got very lucky that it wasn't more costly on both occasions, with Max having retired in one race and a safety car and red flag saving his blushes in the other.......and yet Charles, who has made one mistake all season supposedly makes "far too many mistakes". Then there's also an argument by posters that he (Charles) should have cut stupid mistakes out by now. Anybody watch Lewis in 2011, five years into his time in F1? Were the same posters writing him off at that point I wonder.I just feel that a certain level of double standards are being applied here (not by yourself). Without Ferrari's reliability issues Leclerc would be leading the championship at this point with the most race wins out of anybody in what is a tightly contested battle with Red Bull in terms of pace. Yet for some posters he's nowhere near Max' level and not a "top driver". It's absolute nonsense.