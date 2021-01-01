Mercedes have as many podiums as Ferrari. Ferrari just arent good enough, and they dont have a top driver
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Totally agree with the last sentence. Put a Hamilton or Verstappen clone in that car and there wouldnt be the same gap. Both Ferrari driver make far too many mistakes.
I think Leclerc will become that good. But he's just missing that experience in fighting for a title. Hamilton last season taught Max a lot I think.
Russell 27 and Hamilton 43 points respectively behind Leclerc, thats crazy considering how much better the Ferrari is.
HmmmI mean I know its a favourite topic in this thread, but he had the best car by a fair distance for most of last season but got involved in battles he didnt need to and ended up needing to literally be gifted it by someone who has since been run out of the sport entirely because of it. If hes learnt anything its how not to go about battling for a title. Thats not Leclerc, hes not crashing into other drivers hes just making poor mistakes.
He seems to be being a little more fair this year. Maybe and most likely he thought the only way to beat Hamilton was to play dirty. It required that and luck in the end. But when he was racing Leclerc early on I was thinking last season I'm in no doubt he'd have taken a massive lunge up the inside and taken them both out.
