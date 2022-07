I think Leclerc will become that good. But he's just missing that experience in fighting for a title. Hamilton last season taught Max a lot I think.



HmmmI mean I know it’s a favourite topic in this thread, but he had the best car by a fair distance for most of last season but got involved in battles he didn’t need to and ended up needing to literally be gifted it by someone who has since been run out of the sport entirely because of it. If he’s learnt anything it’s how not to go about battling for a title. That’s not Leclerc, he’s not crashing into other drivers he’s just making poor mistakes.