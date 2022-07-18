« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 102492 times)

Offline Van Halen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3080 on: July 18, 2022, 07:13:44 pm »
For what it's worth Scott has only ("only") 1 indy 500 win, but he's led the most laps historically and has the 2nd fastest historical qualifying time (2022, 231.6mph) in race w/ avg lap speeds > 220mph.  He's been more than mr efficiency or whatever as a driver.
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,693
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3081 on: July 18, 2022, 10:25:04 pm »
Quote from: Van Halen on July 18, 2022, 07:13:44 pm
For what it's worth Scott has only ("only") 1 indy 500 win, but he's led the most laps historically and has the 2nd fastest historical qualifying time (2022, 231.6mph) in race w/ avg lap speeds > 220mph.  He's been more than mr efficiency or whatever as a driver.

I'd classify myself as a Dixon fan don't get me wrong, but it's just that he peaked as a driver around 2007-08 and since then has been more stable than brilliant. Good enough to win these titles, but never a great qualifier which has let him down. Seriously, if he knew how to swing the car around one lap in places like St. Petersburg, Long Beach and Detroit he'd won ten titles. He's a Sunday genius.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Van Halen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3082 on: July 19, 2022, 12:01:26 am »
Quote from: Linudden on July 18, 2022, 10:25:04 pm
Good enough to win these titles, but never a great qualifier which has let him down.
Agreed. 
« Last Edit: July 19, 2022, 12:19:13 am by Van Halen »
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,821
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3083 on: July 19, 2022, 08:09:29 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 18, 2022, 04:53:29 pm
the toyota f1 team was never really a great place to be or a launching pad for anyone's career!
you have to say £ for £ they were pretty crap

Ok we had rubbish teams down the years but most had little or no money and never had a chance

Toyota had a bottomless pit of money, in 7 years you would think they could have at least won some races with that kind of backing but no

Given their budget they were a very disappointing team
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,949
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3084 on: July 19, 2022, 08:20:48 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on July 19, 2022, 08:09:29 am
you have to say £ for £ they were pretty crap

Ok we had rubbish teams down the years but most had little or no money and never had a chance

Toyota had a bottomless pit of money, in 7 years you would think they could have at least won some races with that kind of backing but no

Given their budget they were a very disappointing team

£ for £ they were pretty much one of the worst teams I've ever seen.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,783
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3085 on: July 19, 2022, 08:48:18 am »
Idiotic decision to locate in Cologne, everybody knew that from the start. Just bang a big factory in Oxfordshire and spent your billions poaching from the other teams around Motorsport Valley.

Corporate F1 didn't really work though - for all of the excesses of the Manufacturer Era, the titles were won by Ferrari, McLaren and Renault (who were essentially Benetton, so a proper racing team).

Beemer won a few races in the back of a Williams then chucked away their 2008 chance, Toyota and Honda were rubbish, Ford (Jag) were rubbish. Common denominator: race debriefs were held in the boardroom.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,821
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3086 on: July 19, 2022, 10:12:34 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 19, 2022, 08:20:48 am
£ for £ they were pretty much one of the worst teams I've ever seen.
yep fully agree

Ligier were a bit like that in the late 80s early 90s

Huge budget and did fuck all

Quote from: bradders1011 on July 19, 2022, 08:48:18 am
Common denominator: race debriefs were held in the boardroom.
Yeah I remember Eddie Irvine said Jaguar had no leadership, no one in charge really, I thought when they bought out Stewart it would take them up a gear but it didnt

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,949
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3087 on: July 19, 2022, 10:22:00 am »
that era of f1 did go to show that what you need is actual racing teams, not car manufacturers. manufacturers will always be beholden to the whims of board members and the bottom line.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,821
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3088 on: July 19, 2022, 10:28:39 am »
Yep, Honda only worked indirectly because Ross Brawn and Mercedes sorted it out

Like directors in football some people need to sign cheques and shut up, leave it to experts, might know how to run a business but when they start interferring in the team affairs they just ruin it as they havent a clue
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,693
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3089 on: July 19, 2022, 11:13:34 am »
Toyota failing to land a top driver didn't help. If Trulli was able to do really solid stuff with the 2005 car, then Räikkönen probably would've won several races with it.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,821
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3090 on: July 19, 2022, 11:20:54 am »
I think they used to convince themselves Trulli and Schumacher were the best in the business

Trulli was a good driver, and one of the best qualifiers of his generations but jesus race day he could drop like a stone

The Trulli train etc

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,783
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3091 on: July 20, 2022, 09:18:05 am »
I wonder if VAG finally taking the plunge in the mid-20s might tempt Ford back in. I've always thought it's a shame Ford aren't involved any more, given their gigantic legacy in F1.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,471
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3092 on: July 20, 2022, 10:11:04 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on July 19, 2022, 10:28:39 am
Yep, Honda only worked indirectly because Ross Brawn and Mercedes sorted it out

Like directors in football some people need to sign cheques and shut up, leave it to experts, might know how to run a business but when they start interferring in the team affairs they just ruin it as they havent a clue

That's far from being just football mate.

Imagine having the top bods start down a road that destroys all of your work for the last 6 years, is completely unnecessary and will result in a worse outcome. Then imagine being the expert in your company and telling them this very strenuously and outlining why it is bad. Then imagine them pretty much excluding you from the process despite your attempts to get in there and help to end up with as good a result as possible. Then when the foreseeable failures start to occur being told 'Well you have to remember that me and the CEO have never done this before. We don't have the expertise', and just having to sit there biting your tongue.
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,693
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3093 on: July 20, 2022, 12:20:09 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on July 19, 2022, 11:20:54 am
I think they used to convince themselves Trulli and Schumacher were the best in the business

Trulli was a good driver, and one of the best qualifiers of his generations but jesus race day he could drop like a stone

The Trulli train etc

Toyota had a rather decent car in 2009 and I was looking forward to see what they could do building on that. I think they were finally about to get on the right track when in typical Japanese fashion the board randomly pulled the plug.

Japanese boards in all kinds of motor racing are hopeless.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,884
    • @hartejack
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3094 on: July 20, 2022, 03:10:23 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on July 20, 2022, 12:20:09 pm
Toyota had a rather decent car in 2009 and I was looking forward to see what they could do building on that. I think they were finally about to get on the right track when in typical Japanese fashion the board randomly pulled the plug.

Japanese boards in all kinds of motor racing are hopeless.

Not going to join the kicking of Japan here, but I'm inclined to agree with the section in bold - it felt like, after a really underwhelming first few years, Toyota had sort of got themselves on the right track and settled into the mid-table. At the time, regardless of financial resource, it would have been difficult to challenge the established front-runners (Ferrari and McLaren), whilst experienced runners (BMW/Sauber and Renault/Enstone) maintained an advantage over them. Don't recall when the decisions were made, but not capitalising on the changes for 2009 must have been a blow.
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,693
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3095 on: July 20, 2022, 03:27:07 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July 20, 2022, 03:10:23 pm
Not going to join the kicking of Japan here, but I'm inclined to agree with the section in bold - it felt like, after a really underwhelming first few years, Toyota had sort of got themselves on the right track and settled into the mid-table. At the time, regardless of financial resource, it would have been difficult to challenge the established front-runners (Ferrari and McLaren), whilst experienced runners (BMW/Sauber and Renault/Enstone) maintained an advantage over them. Don't recall when the decisions were made, but not capitalising on the changes for 2009 must have been a blow.

They had this corporate culture where the machine would be a lot more important than the individual which meant they stuck with Trulli as their lead guy for ages. For 2008 they had a golden opportunity to pay top dollar to land Alonso and if they had done so, then the 2009 Toyota would've won several races.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,821
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3096 on: July 20, 2022, 03:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on July 20, 2022, 12:20:09 pm
Toyota had a rather decent car in 2009 and I was looking forward to see what they could do building on that. I think they were finally about to get on the right track when in typical Japanese fashion the board randomly pulled the plug.

Japanese boards in all kinds of motor racing are hopeless.
Yeah they had a fully built car and engine for 2010, I  would have been interested to see how that would have gone.

Some said it would have contended for the championship but given it never turned a wheel its impossible to say

Quote from: Romford_Red on July 20, 2022, 10:11:04 am
That's far from being just football mate.

Imagine having the top bods start down a road that destroys all of your work for the last 6 years, is completely unnecessary and will result in a worse outcome. Then imagine being the expert in your company and telling them this very strenuously and outlining why it is bad. Then imagine them pretty much excluding you from the process despite your attempts to get in there and help to end up with as good a result as possible. Then when the foreseeable failures start to occur being told 'Well you have to remember that me and the CEO have never done this before. We don't have the expertise', and just having to sit there biting your tongue.
Happens in a lot of work the way you put it

It drives anyone mad, akin to my pet hate of telling someone something about 400 times, they blatantly ignore you and then go
"oh well you should have said something"
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,821
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3097 on: July 20, 2022, 03:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on July 20, 2022, 03:27:07 pm
They had this corporate culture where the machine would be a lot more important than the individual which meant they stuck with Trulli as their lead guy for ages. For 2008 they had a golden opportunity to pay top dollar to land Alonso and if they had done so, then the 2009 Toyota would've won several races.
they were still reasonably competitive that year alright, one of their last races they got a podium, early part of season Trulli was in top 3 of championship I think. They locked out the front row in one race too

Leaving aside how bad we said they were given their budget they definitely had something to build on
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,693
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3098 on: July 20, 2022, 03:37:28 pm »
Yeah the 2010 Toyota is the mystery car that never was. Unfortunately though, even if it had been a rocket it would've still been driven by Jarno Trulli and Timo Glock so there's no way on earth that would've been enough to overpower the monster Newey car of that year for that reason alone. I still can't understand how Vettel almost threw away that championship to Alonso in the no-downforce Ferrari. To me that's the biggest story of 2010 - that Red Bull almost dropped it with a car more than half a second faster per lap than everyone else. That what unfolded in Alonso even being in a position where they covered the wrong car in Abu Dhabi says more about how incompetently Red Bull managed that season more than anything.

Then Autosport named Vettel international driver of the season even though Alonso and Hamilton took it to Abu Dhabi in way inferior cars like did they even watch that year?  :butt
« Last Edit: July 20, 2022, 03:40:06 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3099 on: July 20, 2022, 03:39:30 pm »
Toyota were pretty stupid basing the team in Germany instead of England, would have been hard to attract talent from the top teams, bizarre decision from the get go.

I do recall around the time they joined F1 that Toyota was the richest car company in the World, amazing how for all that money during the era of unlimited testing and development and they still couldn't do anything, things would have been much different if they were based in England, maybe they could have got the likes of Newey, Brawn etc.

Glad Honda reversed their decision and stayed in the sport, good to have an iconic Japanese brand in F1.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,821
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3100 on: Yesterday at 08:30:12 am »
Quote from: Linudden on July 20, 2022, 03:37:28 pm
Yeah the 2010 Toyota is the mystery car that never was. Unfortunately though, even if it had been a rocket it would've still been driven by Jarno Trulli and Timo Glock so there's no way on earth that would've been enough to overpower the monster Newey car of that year for that reason alone. I still can't understand how Vettel almost threw away that championship to Alonso in the no-downforce Ferrari. To me that's the biggest story of 2010 - that Red Bull almost dropped it with a car more than half a second faster per lap than everyone else. That what unfolded in Alonso even being in a position where they covered the wrong car in Abu Dhabi says more about how incompetently Red Bull managed that season more than anything.

Then Autosport named Vettel international driver of the season even though Alonso and Hamilton took it to Abu Dhabi in way inferior cars like did they even watch that year?  :butt
Was a few times Vettel did his best to throw that one away alright
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,693
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3101 on: Yesterday at 12:52:23 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 08:30:12 am
Was a few times Vettel did his best to throw that one away alright

My favourite was his safety car debacle in Hungary I mean who even does let the safety car run away for a country mile in the first place? ;D
Logged
Linudden.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,821
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3102 on: Yesterday at 01:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 12:52:23 pm
My favourite was his safety car debacle in Hungary I mean who even does let the safety car run away for a country mile in the first place? ;D
Probably didnt know the rules but very silly.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,401
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3103 on: Today at 03:15:33 am »
Quote from: Linudden on July 20, 2022, 03:37:28 pm
Yeah the 2010 Toyota is the mystery car that never was. Unfortunately though, even if it had been a rocket it would've still been driven by Jarno Trulli and Timo Glock so there's no way on earth that would've been enough to overpower the monster Newey car of that year for that reason alone. I still can't understand how Vettel almost threw away that championship to Alonso in the no-downforce Ferrari. To me that's the biggest story of 2010 - that Red Bull almost dropped it with a car more than half a second faster per lap than everyone else. That what unfolded in Alonso even being in a position where they covered the wrong car in Abu Dhabi says more about how incompetently Red Bull managed that season more than anything.

Then Autosport named Vettel international driver of the season even though Alonso and Hamilton took it to Abu Dhabi in way inferior cars like did they even watch that year?  :butt
Few things here.   The Mclaren was bloody quick on occasions that year and at a couple of venues such as Turkey and Canada, the best car on the grid.  Alonso's Ferrari on the other hand was bulletproof, whereas Seb had numerous mechanical problems, which cost him probably three race wins and is the only reason that the race went to the last race of the year.  The Red Bull, although the best car over the season wasn't 'over half a second a lap quicker'  on the vast majority of occasions either and struggled on power circuits.  Personally, I felt that Alonso should have gotten driver of the year in 2010 and admittedly Seb made it difficult for himself at times.  I feel that you are failing to take many factors into account though.     
« Last Edit: Today at 03:19:10 am by Darren G »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Up
« previous next »
 