Toyota were pretty stupid basing the team in Germany instead of England, would have been hard to attract talent from the top teams, bizarre decision from the get go.
I do recall around the time they joined F1 that Toyota was the richest car company in the World, amazing how for all that money during the era of unlimited testing and development and they still couldn't do anything, things would have been much different if they were based in England, maybe they could have got the likes of Newey, Brawn etc.
Glad Honda reversed their decision and stayed in the sport, good to have an iconic Japanese brand in F1.