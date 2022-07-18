Yeah the 2010 Toyota is the mystery car that never was. Unfortunately though, even if it had been a rocket it would've still been driven by Jarno Trulli and Timo Glock so there's no way on earth that would've been enough to overpower the monster Newey car of that year for that reason alone. I still can't understand how Vettel almost threw away that championship to Alonso in the no-downforce Ferrari. To me that's the biggest story of 2010 - that Red Bull almost dropped it with a car more than half a second faster per lap than everyone else. That what unfolded in Alonso even being in a position where they covered the wrong car in Abu Dhabi says more about how incompetently Red Bull managed that season more than anything.Then Autosport named Vettel international driver of the season even though Alonso and Hamilton took it to Abu Dhabi in way inferior cars like did they even watch that year?