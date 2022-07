For what it's worth Scott has only ("only") 1 indy 500 win, but he's led the most laps historically and has the 2nd fastest historical qualifying time (2022, 231.6mph) in race w/ avg lap speeds > 220mph. He's been more than mr efficiency or whatever as a driver.



I'd classify myself as a Dixon fan don't get me wrong, but it's just that he peaked as a driver around 2007-08 and since then has been more stable than brilliant. Good enough to win these titles, but never a great qualifier which has let him down. Seriously, if he knew how to swing the car around one lap in places like St. Petersburg, Long Beach and Detroit he'd won ten titles. He's a Sunday genius.